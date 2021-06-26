After three years of deliberation involving multiple village groups, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing on July 13 to discuss proposed village code amendments that would limit the perceived bulkiness of new or rebuilt houses.
In November, the board of trustees voted to refer five proposed code changes to the planning board. The changes, which would amend chapters 310, 77 and 251, tackle bulkiness by reducing the maximum permitted height of roofs from 35 feet to 32 feet and reducing the floor area ratio (FAR) side yard bonus by 30%. In a memo from the planning board dated June 9, the board wrote that the roof height reduction would address the issue of gradual change over time and that the FAR side yard setback bonus reduction would help limit the total gross floor area ratio and help address bulkiness.
Recommendations were also made to eliminate the requirement that additions could only be added to the rear of the house to utilize the side yard bonus and to add clarifying language that the FAR garage credit applies only to the square footage of the floor level of the garage and not the upper floors. An additional recommendation would also eliminate review through a special use permit from the board of appeals for single family residential projects involving more than 15,000 square feet of gross floor area, instead requiring the planning board to issue site plan approval.
The village has adopted changes to the zoning code in the past to address the construction of so-called “McMansions,” which the planning board said had been largely successful.
Though changes have been made, concerns are still evident. In October 2018, the village board asked the chairs of the village land use boards to meet with the planning department staff to discuss the bulk issue and come up with actionable recommendations. According to a memo from former Village Planner Elizabeth Marrinan from February 2020, concerns had been raised over the years that new houses and larger additions appeared “bulky” or “out of character” in the context of the existing neighborhood.
The Bulk Review Committee was formed and included the chairs of Scarsdale’s planning board, zoning board and Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
After meeting several times, the committee issued a report in July 2019, which was presented during a board committee meeting in October 2019.
In order to address bulk, which the planning board defines as the “gradual change in the character of the neighborhood over time,” as houses continued to be built with the maximum allowable floor area, the planning board supported the recommendations sent to them by the trustees, as long as they were implemented together.
Trustee Justin Arest, who was the only trustee in November 2020 who voted against referring the recommendations to the planning board, argued at that time that the bulk proposals should be forwarded to all three land use boards for comments. At the June 22 trustees meeting, Arest said he was still not satisfied with the process, but he appreciated all the work as “a step in the right direction.”
Mayor Jane Veron said that various land use boards had been involved in the process and that, although it had been discussed in “a little bit of a circuitous path,” the village was trying to address a longstanding problem.
The public hearing will take place on July 13 during the board’s regularly scheduled business meeting, which will be held in person at village hall, at 7:30 p.m.
