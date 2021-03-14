After a lengthy deliberation March 9 regarding the proposed demolition of the main house at 11 Dolma Road, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously to deny the homeowner’s appeal of the Committee for Historic Preservation’s decision that the house must be preserved.
According to Trustee Seth Ross, an application seeking a certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of structures at 11 Dolma Road was first submitted in May 2020. In October 2020, the Committee for Historic Preservation (CHP) denied the original application, which called for the demolition of the main house in addition to the razing of a pool and pool house. The CHP cited the main building as historically significant under Scarsdale Village Code 182-5, which delineates the criteria for determining a building’s historical or artistic significance.
According to village code, in order to demolish a house an applicant must prove the building is not associated with events that made a significant contribution to broad patterns of village, regional, state or national history, that the building is not associated with the life of a person or persons of historical significance, that the building is not the work of a master, that the building doesn’t embody the distinctive characteristics of a type, period or method of construction that possess high artistic value, or that the building has not yielded or may be likely to yield information important in prehistory or history.
Andrew Dolkart, a professor of historic preservation at the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, was contracted by Scarsdale village in 2012 to create a survey report on the village’s architectural history. Dolkart was asked in 2020 by the CHP to provide his expert opinion on the Dolma Road house’s significance. Dolkart concluded that the house’s architect, Julius Gregory, was a master and thus the house was worthy of preservation under village code.
Ultimately the CHP found in October 2020 that the house was of historical significance under two criteria: that the building’s architect was indeed a “master architect,” and given Gregory’s significance as one of the leading architects of suburban homes in the metropolitan New York area throughout the 1920s, the home also holds historical significance as a relic of Scarsdale village’s suburbanization. The Dolma Road property owners appealed the decision.
In November 2020, demolition of the pool and pool house on the property’s grounds was approved.
This year, on Feb. 4, the board of trustees met to discuss the appeal, and voted March 9 to adopt the findings of that meeting, where they announced that they found the main house worthy of saving under three criteria: that the building’s architect was indeed a “master architect,” that the building is associated with the suburbanization of Scarsdale village, and that the house “possesses high artistic” and architectural value as an “excellent example of an English Norman style house.”
Village manager search
During the March 9 meeting, the board of trustees introduced Illinois-based firm GovHR to assist with recruiting a replacement for current Scarsdale Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, who will retire in July, and unanimously approved hiring the firm for a fee of $21,000, plus any ancillary costs. According to Mayor Marc Samwick, “having conducted several hundred public sector recruitments at all levels of government in over 30 states, the village board selected GovHR after conducting a competitive review process, as well as extensive reference checks and seeing the work that they’ve done in other communities, including communities in Westchester County.”
After six years as village manager and 33 years working for Scarsdale village, Pappalardo made public in late January his intentions to retire from public office in July 2021. The village board of trustees, in cooperation with Pappalardo and the village’s director of personnel and risk management, Angela Sapienza, conducted a search for a reputable firm to handle the recruitment process for the next village manager. Sapienza identified two public sector executive search firms, which were then separately interviewed and reference-checked by the board of trustees.
GovHR co-owner and chief executive officer Joellen Cademartori attended the virtual board meeting March 9 and briefly introduced herself and the company. “All of our consultants work in local government [or] have worked in local government, so our knowledge base not only is in general administration, but it’s also in all of the technical areas of local government,” Cademartori explained. “As I work with the village of Scarsdale if there was ever a need to bring somebody in for some technical knowledge, I can do that ... We have people [who] focus in public safety, community development, economic development, finance, technology ... We have a very wide group of people who work with us. We will be working with you on a national search to hopefully cast a very wide net to bring you some excellent candidates,” Cademartori assured.
During public commentary, Scarsdale resident Bob Berg raised questions about GovHR’s current search projects, including its work with the Town of Mamaroneck, which is similar in many ways to Scarsdale and is also looking to recruit a manager.
Mayor Samwick said the board had considered that situation in its deliberations about hiring GovHR but decided it would not be a concern.
Leaf blower hearing scheduled
Also on March 9, the Village Board of Trustees passed a resolution calling for a public hearing on proposals to curb or ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers During the hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, the board will consider three versions of a proposed law to amend Scarsdale Village Code Chapter 205, which pertains to noise. The board will make amendments specifically to Sections 205-1 Point G and 205-2 Point B, which regulate the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, as well as Section 205-2 Point D, which regulates outdoor noise-making construction tools and activity to certain times and locations.
In late March 2020, New York State officially designated landscaping an essential business. Shortly after, multiple towns in Westchester County began restricting and banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, citing noise and health concerns as many residents and their children continued to work and learn from home due to the pandemic. The Village of Sleepy Hollow, for example, banned leaf blower usage for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, while the Village of Larchmont voted to ban gas-powered leaf blowers outright come January 2022.
Scarsdale currently limits the use of gas-powered leaf blowers from June 1 to Sept. 30 of each year. According to Trustee Lena Crandall, however, after hearing “repeated complaints” about noise from gas-powered leaf blowers from residents, the village board asked its Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) to study the issue and report back. The CAC submitted its report on mitigating the impact of leaf blowers in December 2020 and presented its findings together with three potential amendments to Chapter 205 during a public work session Jan. 21 of this year.
All three options allow the use of electric, instead of gas, powered leaf blowers throughout the year.
After deliberations and hearing from the public and staff, the trustees voted to bring three potential draft laws — inspired and shaped by the CAC’s proposed amendments — to a public hearing March 23.
Draft 1 is the same as the CAC’s first proposal, which provides for quiet days January through September, and additional quiet days on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays during the leaf season (Oct. 1 through Dec. 31).
Draft 2 is the same as as the CAC’s third proposal, which provides for quiet days on Saturdays and Sundays during leaf season, the winter months and into spring until April 30 draft. The board’s Draft 2 also provides for quiet days from Jan. 1 until March 31.
Draft 3 implements Draft 1 immediately, with Draft 2 commencing in January 2022.
All current draft laws limit the use of gas powered leaf blowers by golf course operators to within 100 feet of a residential property line throughout the year.
“Why did we bring three options to the community? We all agreed that we wanted to hear more from residents and the professional landscaping industry,” said Trustee Crandall as she put forth a motion to schedule the public hearing.
Mayor Samwick added that after a recent meeting with members of the New York State Turf & Landscape Association, new information came to light that would be useful to present to the board and public. Several other board members chimed in with other items they would like to discuss and present to the public, namely relating to the new draft laws’ enforcement, the draft laws’ budgetary impacts, and the potential impacts of gas-powered leaf blower usage by golf course operators and on village and school land.
Discussion of the options and their impact were tabled during the March 9 meeting to be continued during a work session on March 11 in anticipation of the March 23 hearing.
