For the first time publicly, the Scarsdale village trustees weighed in on the issue of allowing cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges within Scarsdale borders under New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA).
The board’s business meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23 also served as an official public hearing on two related topics, the first being the “prohibition of smoking and vaping marijuana and tobacco products in business districts, parks and other village-owned property,” the second on MRTA. Community members had spoken at the previous two board meetings, so this served as the final oral public comment period, limited to four minutes per person, though the trustees are encouraging written communication on the matter to continue through Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m., with emails sent to mayor@scarsdale.com and clerk@scarsdale.com.
The final vote on whether to ban smoking in public and whether to opt out or do nothing on cannabis dispensaries and lounges, which will likely be voted on as separate matters, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 14, well in advance of the state’s Dec. 31 deadline.
On the smoking ban, three residents spoke on the resolution via Zoom, none opposed to the measure. “The stricter you can make it the better,” Carol Silverman said, citing the odor and health issues related to secondhand smoke.
The trustees all indicated they support the smoking ban. “I don’t want to smell anything in our village center,” Trustee Lena Crandall said.
The main event concerned MRTA and began with Village Attorney Daniel Pozin, Village Planner Greg Cutler and Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards giving updates to the community.
Pozin referred to the recent sale of THC products and tobacco to a minor at Hartsdale Tobacco on East Hartsdale Avenue in Hartsdale to “clear up a number of misconceptions that have been circulating fairly recently… with respect to the cannabis control law.” The shop was fined for selling products that are “absolutely prohibited” unless sold at licensed shops, none of which are currently authorized in New York. “Smoke shops are not retail dispensaries,” he said. “Smoke shops are places where you can buy cigarettes and magazines and whatnot.”
The products sold at Hartsdale Tobacco had “almost childlike” labels that were potentially “attractive to kids.” Though the regulations have yet to be written, Pozin said, “My understanding is that they will not permit any packaging that is attractive to children, nor, by the way, may children go into a dispensary… What went on at that smoke shop had nothing to do with MRTA.”
Cutler updated maps that show potential locations for dispensaries and consumption lounges, noting that a resident reminded the village that preschools, nursery schools and day care facilities were not taken into account along with regular schools and religious institutions the first time around. Cutler said there are fewer eligible areas now and there are fewer areas in the downtown and none at the Five Corners and the Golden Horseshoe, which is partially in New Rochelle, though he noted that farther down Weaver Street in New Rochelle there could be eligible areas. The GIS map, he said, is “not going to have 100% accuracy.”
Richards updated the list of Westchester County municipalities that will do nothing, essentially opting in to allow sales, to include Yonkers, Mount Vernon, White Plains, New Rochelle, Pound Ridge and Sleepy Hollow, while newcomers opting out of lounges, but allowing dispensaries are Bedford, Croton-on-Hudson and Ossining.
Following the public comment period, the trustees went around the room giving their current thoughts on dispensaries and lounges.
Trustee Karen Brew said she is against consumption lounges since there is no accurate way for authorities to test for THC levels and driving under the influence, but said she is “not against the potential for a dispensary in town.”
“Because marijuana was illegal here until now, there is a stigma that attaches to marijuana that is not associated with alcohol or tobacco even though they are also harmful products to adolescents,” Brew said. “We have heard comments that display people's unhappiness with marijuana being legalized. Unfortunately, under New York law marijuana is legal statewide.”
Brew said the perceived message a dispensary in town would send is overshadowed by the “far stronger messages” parents deliver to their children. “What we do speaks louder than what we say,” she said. We own the conversation with our families regarding the dangers associated with marijuana and other harmful products.” She pointed to Zachys Wine & Liquor, a “renowned retailer” in Scarsdale for decades, where many parents shop even though they don’t want their own underage children to drink because of the negative impacts it has on developing brains.
Brew noted that neighboring cities White Plains and New Rochelle are not opting out and that Pound Ridge and Bedford, two “communities that profile similarly” to Scarsdale are not opting out. And she said that kids have been getting their hands on marijuana throughout the pre-legalization era. She believes the community needs to be “much smarter and much more creative in attacking the problem of underage usage” through “education, messaging and consequences.”
“I think we are fooling ourselves if we believe a dispensary within the confines of Scarsdale is going to move the needle one way or another on teen perceptions of risk, parental approval or use,” Brew said. “Maybe if we had a dispensary we could use some of the revenue for educational programs or for enforcement of our no smoking policies.
“We could certainly use the money to help residents lives rather than forgo the revenue only to watch adults who want to purchase marijuana drive to a neighboring town, buy it online, have it delivered or even grow their own.”
Trustee Randy Whitestone led off by “harkening back to the Rockefeller Drug Laws of the early 1970s that signaled an era of mass incarceration that we're still dealing with today. Originally, they called for 15 years to life for someone convicted of selling as little as 2 ounces of cannabis. So clearly, societal attitudes on marijuana have evolved over time. I acknowledge that. I have an open mind. I'm not against consumption per se.”
As board liaison to the Drug and Alcohol Task Force and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, Whitestone said he supports their youth prevention mission and is “excited” about a Drug Free Community Grant from the White House that will “further the educational mission.” He believes “an opt-in would send a certain official signal, one that could feed into the sense of reduced risks we've seen in high school Pride surveys.”
From a business perspective, he likes the “optionality” of being able to opt out now and opt in at a later time. Due to so many unknowns, he supports opting out.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest said that when MRTA was passed in March, he was “skeptical” about lounges and “a bit more conflicted” about dispensaries.
“On one hand that drug is now legal — marijuana is legal in New York State,” he said. “Our neighbors can consume it, grow it at home and they will even be able to have it delivered. Neither New Rochelle to the south nor White Plains to the north are planning to opt out. This means we will likely have dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges close to home in the coming years regardless of what we do in the coming weeks. While potentially a source of frustration for many in our community, nothing we discuss or decide in this building will change these facts.
“It is possible dispensaries will proliferate in our state and be viewed on par with liquor stores in the future. Accepting them early could mean important revenue for our village. While revenue figures are uncertain, they also cannot be ignored, but on the other hand, we are not in the future now and there is still a stigma associated with marijuana for many, as well as uncertainty and genuine concern as to how such additions to our village could influence our children.”
Hearing from the community was pivotal for him as he “entered this journey open-minded and optimistic” about getting all the information necessary to “make this important decision together.” The state, he said, without putting forth all of the regulations, put a damper on that plan. “The omission of this critical information, the regulations, forces us to make assumptions and potentially make decisions on what we either hope or expect the cannabis board to decide,” he said, adding, “I'm a big believer in retaining optionality when feasible, especially when faced with uncertainty. Without what I believe to be material information I do not think we are ready to make any choice but to opt out of both on-site consumption lounges and dispensaries. Opting out for me is the only prudent choice and how I plan to vote in two weeks.”
Trustee Lena Crandall said she was “angry” when MRTA was passed and she figured opting out would be an “easy exercise.” However, as part of the Law Enabler Subcommittee along with Brew, Crandall had to “wrestle with a very personally emotional topic” as both her mother and brother died due to substance abuse. She had to warn her own two kids, who are now adults, “about the hereditary nature of addiction and the ill effects of alcohol, marijuana and other controlled substances.” She said she relates to all the emails and comments asking the board to opt out.
An email from resident Josh Glantz, the chief revenue officer from Treez Inc., reminded Crandall of her duty as a trustee to do her “due diligence,” so she visited a dispensary. “I was surprised to find that the dispensaries in Massachusetts were not at all like the smoke shops I used to see in college towns while looking at schools with my sons. They didn't smell, they didn't have anything promoting marijuana in their windows and even the shop names were discreet. Most importantly, the security was tight.”
Crandall also spoke to local residents and they said that other than initial problems with parking, there were no issues and they were pleased to see the tax revenue being put to good use. Still, she wasn’t sold. She returned home and heard from members of the Scarsdale community.
“I generally heard that it was difficult to publicly speak up in favor of allowing dispensaries because of the stigma attached to marijuana consumption,” she said. “Some people wanted dispensaries here so that their tax dollars would benefit our community and not neighboring municipalities. Others thought that a high-end dispensary would bring more smokers to Scarsdale and possibly attract more shops and restaurants. Of course, some said that they didn't want ‘that kind of clientele’ in our town, but it was clear to me from my many conversations that ‘those folks’ were already here. They simply don't match the stereotype some of us have from our college or high school days.”
By opting out and waiting and seeing, it could be a “lost opportunity to attract a high-end dispensary” similar to what she saw in New England.
“Many businesses are searching now for potential locations,” Crandall said. “We have a number of vacancies in the village center, plus our local landlords control most of the real estate space in town. I believe that they should have the business option of saying yes or no to a potential renter. Landlords also have more authority than local governments to control how places operate.”
Crandall said she is against consumption lounges as a “car-dependent community,” but sees “no reason” to opt out of dispensaries.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis said he was “greatly influenced” by the report from the Scarsdale Forum that advocated an opt out/wait and see approach, in addition to community members and other organizations that weighed in.
“The negative health consequences of marijuana have actually been found to be lower than those associated with alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs, including heroin and cocaine,” Lewis said. “The majority of credible evidence suggests legalization of marijuana has no or minimal impact on use by youth. This is from the New York State report. Criminalization in the U.S. has not curbed teen use … Marijuana has been criminalized for decades, yet usage rates remain high.”
Lewis concluded that marijuana, which is now legal, is also now “normalized” as “our society is changing”; the benefits of marijuana use are greater than alcohol and tobacco, with lower risks; adults will have the same choice about marijuana as they do alcohol and tobacco; and therefore a dispensary should be permitted.
“If we had more information about the rules governing this market today I would be comfortable opting in to permit a dispensary,” Lewis said. “I agree with Trustee Brew’s reasoning as to why we should not permit a lounge in Scarsdale. I remain open minded to opting in at a later date and permitting a dispensary.”
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said he plans to vote to opt out of dispensaries and lounges. He believes it is “what most residents want,” citing a petition that has over 500 signatures, in addition to feedback from residents. He also said “it’s the right thing to do for our kids. I cannot imagine being party to a vote to make access to drugs easier for our children.” He also said it’s “most efficient” to opt in later “if popular opinion shifts and/or regulations create more clarity.”
Finally, Mayor Jane Veron opened by saying, “Without a doubt I will vote to opt out. At this juncture, I prefer to keep marijuana businesses from populating the Scarsdale landscape. The commitment to youth is fundamental to Scarsdale. Permitting marijuana establishments right here at home sends a message to our young people that undermines the values and mores of large sections of our population.”
Veron said she sees “no first-mover advantage,” only “significant risk” of not opting out initially. She rattled off a list of community organizations that are in favor of opting out — whether permanently or temporarily — including parents who feel the same way.
“While there are those in the community who feel otherwise, as elected officials and representatives of your collective voice, we have a responsibility to assess the upside while paying very close attention to the downside,” she said. “While values alone could drive the decision, the absence of a regulatory framework for oversight is a nonstarter. It would be irresponsible to consider allowing the sale and consumption of marijuana without clear and specific regulations. We should not allow marijuana businesses to set up shop merely on good faith.”
Veron also worries about the impact on public safety officials. “While there are many alternate sources for marijuana purchasing and consumption, I don’t want Scarsdale businesses to contribute to the driving while impaired problem,” she said.
With the ability under MRTA to opt in at any time, Veron said, “There is no rush.” She added, “Times will change, perspectives will evolve. There will be more data collected and analyzed. Scarsdale does not need to be among the first to welcome these establishments.”
In the general public comment period later in the meeting, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez thanked the trustees for their thoughts, but said that with so many reading prewritten statements it was as if they had their “minds made up” already. Veron responded that she believes it was important for the community to see where each individual stood and that the trustees still had time to consider all information until Dec. 14. “Nothing is firm until the vote,” Veron said.
Public hearing comments
In addition to 15 community members who spoke at the public hearing, Scarsdale School Board President Karen Ceske read a letter she and vice president Amber Yusuf wrote on behalf of the board of education, and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service Executive Director Jay Genova addressed the board.
At the behest of the village board, the board of ed weighed in and urged the village to opt out in order to remain aligned with district goals of serving the best interest of the well-being of students, which Ceske called one of the “pillars” of the Strategic Plan. “Local marijuana dispensaries and social consumption sites, in addition to the burning of tobacco and marijuana in public spaces, are inconsistent with the pedagogy, policy, and tenets of the Scarsdale Public Schools,” she read. The full letter can be read at https://bit.ly/3l98V2v.
Genova said he appreciated the “unique challenges” the board faces and he “applauds the process.” Genova called adult approval a “core measure” and “1 of 4 predictors of substance abuse. Simply put, if adults approve or participate in the behavior, let's say substance abuse behavior, children are more likely to follow the example set forth by adults,” he said. “Conversely, if adults disapprove of the behavior, a substance abuse related behavior, children are less likely to engage in that behavior.” He believes the message of allowing dispensaries would be that the risks taught in schools are “overblown,” which, as a mental health professional, he does not believe they are. He would like the village to opt out until the “impacts are further studied.”
All other speakers at the public hearing also supported opting out.
Susan Douglass said she wasn’t sure how the maps were created and she had “informally” measured some distances with her Apple watch and said she got “different information” that could reflect improper information on the maps. She also questioned Pozin’s assertion about packaging when state regulations have not been released. She urged the board to opt out to wait for “a thoughtful review” once the facts are known and then make a decision. “At this point it’s premature,” she said.
Dr. Darlene LeFrancois-Haber spoke rapidly to drive home her point about opting out, warning of “severe and lasting consequences” of use of cannabis by youth, the normalization of use and the dangers of fentanyl, illegal sales and the widespread need for Naloxone testing kits to test for fentanyl.
“The best data out there, let’s be very clear on this, does not at all confirm in any way, shape or form that the legalization of cannabis will decrease the less expensive yet plentiful cannabis available on the illegal market,” she said. “Interestingly, illegal sales camouflage in areas where legal sales are transpiring better than in areas where recreational cannabis is not being sold legally.”
Lisa Tomeny of the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force said that in other states where cannabis is legal, “There is a clear relationship between youth use and how closely they live to a dispensary or how many dispensaries are nearby. In other words location does matter… We hope that the board will prioritize our youth and rely on facts and science in considering this decision.”
Wendy Gendel, chairperson of the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force, spoke as a community member. “I am asking the village trustees to opt out of allowing dispensaries in our village at this time,” she said. “I strongly believe that we do not have enough information on how these dispensaries will be regulated and therefore the potential impact on our community… Opting out will allow our community and village trustees to obtain more facts about how these establishments will operate and observe the impact of dispensaries in neighboring communities and across New York State. Furthermore, the additional time will enable our residents and village trustees to make a fact-based decision, which has been the hallmark of our village government.”
Tracy Tang circulated a petition to oppose dispensaries and lounges in Scarsdale, which she reported was up to 544 signatures. She urged “continued focus on education.”
Bob Harrison said he is “strongly in favor” of opting out. “I think there's so much to be studied,” he said. Harrison, who is always looking at the village’s financial situation, added, “As far as any revenue that might come from having a dispensary in town, I personally think it's minuscule and isn't needed for our budgeting at all.”
Anne Hintermeister, speaking as a resident and not on behalf of the Scarsdale Forum, said that in addition to all of the health issues, she hasn’t seen any evidence of “compelling revenue projections.” Even getting $90,000 from the 3% tax revenue from a dispensary that takes in $3 million could cost the village even more than that in added enforcement.
Thomas Patrick Cunningham, a retired 32-year veteran of the New York Police Department and Hartsdale resident, warned of the dangers of narcotics, addiction and marijuana, among other topics, and made two comments about China, to which Veron later replied the board “does not condone any pejorative terminology with respect to China and the virus.”
Dr. Gopal Upadhya, a psychiatrist, said, “I have seen thousands and thousands of patients who have been struggling with their drug addiction. Across the board I have heard the story of how it started with a simple nicotine to marijuana,” calling it a “gateway drug.” He believes many of the 100,000 drug overdose deaths last year could have been prevented.
Chandra Nottage believes that any businesses that come into Scarsdale “should be in the best interest of Scarsdale” and that the potential revenue would be “miniscule.” “Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean that it's in the best interest of Scarsdale,” she said.
She also wondered what percentage of Scarsdale residents would patronize a dispensary and worried about “bringing in an outside element.” She called it “outside of the character of Scarsdale.”
Julie Stonberg, a mental health professional, agreed with all the previous speakers.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez said the board should opt out at least for now until data as far as demand, revenue and impact on property values become available. “If your concern is increasing revenue to cover village budget gaps, this is precisely why revitalizing downtown retail and developing a long-term financial plan are essential,” she said. She also asked for “uniformity,” noted that alcohol is legal and sold in Scarsdale. She urged an “open discussion about exactly how to improve safety for our youth.” Kirkendall-Rodríguez also wondered what the “urgency” would be to approve dispensaries without more information on regulation.
Madelaine Eppenstein said bluntly, “It’s all been said before and there’s plenty of research to show this would be a really horrible mistake in Scarsdale.” She appreciated Cutler’s new map presentation.
Silverman from the Scarsdale Senior Council was the final speaker and encouraged the village to opt out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.