The raging tide of the pandemic appears to be ebbing. Yet undeniably, it’s left havoc in its wake. As we check our scales — and scaled-back bank accounts — it’s clear that many of us got into hot water.
Then there are those who just got into water.
Daniel Robert Sullivan and his partner, Katelynn Cooper, did exactly that: Last spring, they proved that with kayaks, courage and Chardonnay, two people can paddle down the entire length of the Bronx River. Their muddy adventure can be relived from the comfort of your armchair via their new book, “Braving the Bronx River: A 23-Mile Kayak from Westchester to Rikers Island” ($40 hardcover; $25 paperback; $9 kindle; amazon.com).
The idea of a Lewis-and-Clark-like expedition first came to Sullivan, an actor in the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, and Cooper, a stage manager for the show, months before. The couple had just moved to Tremont in the Bronx and were discussing the day’s news.
“I’d come across an article about the Bronx River, where some urban adventurers had attempted to kayak down it in an inflatable kayak. It popped, and they didn’t get very far,” Cooper recalled. “I was just like, ‘Why would you do that?’ And then we decided, ‘Wait, we could probably do this ourselves.’ … We needed something to do to keep our minds and hands busy during the unemployment phase of the pandemic.”
In March of 2021 the planning began. First, Cooper says, they found a store in Brooklyn that rents non-poppable kayaks. Next, they studied the river’s topography.
“The Bronx River Alliance has done a great job documenting the eight miles of river that are primarily used for recreation. But it took us going to Google maps to learn what the upper reaches of the Bronx River were, and what obstacles we’d encounter up there,” Sullivan shared.
Cooper researched the river’s history. Besides perusing several books, plus materials from the Bronx Historical Society, she relied on The Scarsdale Historical Society’s invaluable resources. “It has some of the strongest written history of the area that we were able to find … documenting history from the American Revolution all the way up until present day,” she explained.
In the pre-dawn hours of May 30, armed with essentials like ponchos and sunscreen, the couple pushed off from Valhalla. Quickly, the journey became daunting. “We got really cold. It was too early in the morning for us to warm up from the sun,” Sullivan remembered. They abandoned ship (well, kayak) and waited at the North White Plains train station until they could feel their extremities again.
Afloat once more, they encountered dense overgrowth in the river’s untamed northern stretch. “The first few miles are covered in trees,” Sullivan shared. “It’s not exactly a pleasant kayak ride — it’s more of an obstacle course.” Soon, he and Cooper were covered in mud and leaves from jumping into the shallow water and maneuvering their kayaks over and under branches.
The passage through Scarsdale was relatively easy, and also the most inspiring. “We saw the very first piece of garbage there, but it was a composition notebook, ready to be written in,” Sullivan recalled. “We had thought we might want to turn this adventure into a book. For our first piece of garbage to be a blank notebook, ready to be written in, was kind of cool.”
Scarsdale’s stretch was also one of the few from which stores and residences were visible. “A lot of the time, you’re surrounded by trees and bluffs,” Sullivan explained. Farther down, wildlife abounded. Near the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, the river teemed with carp. “Every time we used our paddles, we would accidentally nudge one,” Cooper said.
Throughout the journey, she recounted river lore. “I was especially interested to learn about a woman nicknamed Aunt Sarah. She was the first woman bridgekeeper for the Westchester Avenue Bridge, back when humans would have to bring it up to allow ships in,” she explained. “She took over when her husband died in 1857 and held the job for over 40 years. She kept the key under her pillow, and when some Tammany Hall official tried to take the job away and give it to one of his friends, she refused to give up the key.”
As the hours marched on, the trip began lagging behind the couple’s time estimates. Their plan for a riverside picnic — complete with a bottle of Chardonnay they’d brought along — was scrapped. “We were too dirty and disgusting for that,” Sullivan said.
Near Gun Hill Road in the Bronx, the mood brightened as they came upon a crowded swimming hole. “It was glorious, like something out of a history book,” Sullivan said. (Their own book includes a modern and historical photo of the spot.)
Nervousness built as the sun grew low in the sky and they still had not reached the endpoint. “[We were] trying to get to the area of Rikers Island in the Long Island Sound before dark,” Sullivan said. “There are large shipping-container ships and things going through there. We did not want to be anywhere near there at darkness.”
Cooper suggested aborting the trip, but Sullivan disagreed. “I was quite determined not to give up until I was forced to,” he explained. They stayed the course: “I’ve come to identify that episode as you needing more snacks in that moment,” he joked to Cooper.
After 15½ long hours, the water warriors finally reached the tip of Hunts Point, becoming the first ever to have paddled the Bronx River from end to end.
“I learned I’m much more flexible than I imagined,” laughed Cooper, remembering the creative ways she maneuvered around obstacles. Sullivan said he believes no future obstacle will cow them. “Now that this is done, we can say, ‘All right, we can do anything,’” he said, adding, “What’s next?”
