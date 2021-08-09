It’s not everyday that $5 billion falls into someone’s hands, but as Heathcote resident Sandor Frankel, 77, writes in his memoir, “The Accidental Philanthropist,” that very unlikely scenario became his reality.
Born in the Bronx, Frankel moved as a teenager to White Plains. He attended New York University and Harvard Law School. After serving as a staff member at the White House Task Force on Crime and as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., he practiced law in New York City, representing a variety of clients, including celebrities Barry Manilow, Don King, Cyndi Lauper, the Cars and Jose Feliciano, among others. On the flip side, he also had clients who were suing celebrities, such as Lou Reed and Beyoncé.
Then, in 1989, Frankel’s world took a life altering turn. At the time, he was living in Scarsdale and worked in New York as part of a team of lawyers representing the former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife, Imelda Marcos.
“We succeeded in having Ferdinand Marcos’ case dismissed for medical reasons and so it was a very long time representing Imelda Marcos,” he said. “At the time I got a call from someone who was on the team representing Leona Helmsley and, you know, the Marcos team could spare a lawyer or two. So with Mrs. Marcos’ permission, I left that representation and joined the team representing Leona Helmsley.”
Leona Helmsley, an infamous real estate mogul and billionaire nicknamed by the media as the “Queen of Mean,” had just been convicted in federal court of more than 30 felonies related to a tax evasion scheme. She brought on a team of lawyers, headed by Alan Dershowitz, to represent her appeal for that conviction. Frankel joined the team representing Helmsley in a state criminal prosecution that had not yet reached trial.
“My primary role was as her lead lawyer in the state criminal prosecution. We were fortunate enough to get that case completely dismissed, but we were unsuccessful on the appeal of her criminal conviction so she wound up in jail for 20 some-odd months,” he said. “It was during that representation of her that I developed a bit of a rapport with her so that when she basically fired the rest of the team, I was the sole survivor and became her lawyer for a variety of things until she passed away about 18 years later.”
Representing Helmsley, he recalled, was quite different from his prior cases, due to Helmsley’s notorious public image.
“Leona Helmsley was a unique public persona. I handled many cases for her, a number of disputes that materialized into cases and, wherever she went, her reputation preceded her,” he said. “One never entered a courtroom representing Leona Helmsley where the first instinct of everyone in the courtroom was, ‘Well, gee, she’s a lovely lady; she ought to win.’”
Frankel often attended social functions hosted by Helmsley. When asked if he ever felt like a fish out of water at those events, he chuckled.
“When she would hold the social function, there was only one fish. She was very much the star of the show and I always recognized my role as a limited role. I was simply her lawyer, her adviser, and being able to keep that perspective helped me last the 18 years I represented her, although not without some potholes in the road. But I always tried to remember that she was the client.”
The potholes he’s referring to are the times Helmsley fired him without an explanation. In fact, the first line of Frankel’s memoir reads, “The first time Leona Helmsley fired me, I never thought she would trust me with five and a half billion dollars.” Frankel said he rarely knew exactly why Helmsley fired him, “but she would come back,” he said.
“Some problem would arise a couple of weeks later or a month later and she would call me as if there were no hiccup in our relationship and she would ask me to deal with whatever the problem of the day was. I would do the best that I could and our relationship would go back on even keel. A few years later the same thing might happen. I wouldn’t know what it was for or why it was but there would be silence for several weeks or a month and then a phone would ring if … she needed advice handling some sensitive matters and I would be back in her good graces.”
At one point, Helmsley asked Frankel to help her with a task unrelated to lawyering, which led to the work he does today.
“She asked me to draw up her will and then she named me as a trustee of this charitable trust that she was setting up to which she left virtually her entire 5-plus billion-dollar fortune,” he said.
As a trustee of the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Frankel’s role differs from what’s typical at other foundations.
“Traditionally a trustee’s role is to give oversight to the trust in general and to have [beneficiaries] report every few months about what they’re doing and what money they are thinking of giving away [with] the trustee saying yay or nay to that,” he said, but the trustees administering the Helmsleys’ fortune are “hands-on” with “daily involvement in programs” and full discretion in the approving of grants and developing of grants for dispensing the funds.
Thus, as one of three trustees, Frankel is in a unique situation in which he can choose where to direct portions of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. When given the opportunity to decide what programs to create, Frankel said he chose to focus on areas that had great meaning to him and would also have a global impact.
He started thinking about causes to support in the medical field. “In order for us to have an impact, I wanted something that was discreet, that not a lot of people were paying attention to [but] would have an impact to help millions of people.”
He zeroed in on Crohn’s disease, which affects people all over the world, including someone Frankel is close to, and is growing more prevalent. He built a team of about a dozen scientists, doctors and Ph.D.s, all knowledgeable in Crohn’s disease, to guide grant allocations supporting programs in hospitals and universities in the U.S. and abroad.
“My involvement is really as an oversight capacity because the scientists that I was lucky enough to find, lucky enough to hire — they’re the ones who can evaluate the science,” he said, and their ideas and dedication are “just extraordinary.”
The focus of the program, Frankel said, is on the patients themselves.
“We don’t try to develop abstract theories that just help science in general or result in a published paper. We try to do things that will help people who are suffering with the disease deal with it,” he said.
The trust has dispensed more than $400 million in grants for Crohn’s treatment and research. “That’s an extraordinary amount of money and we still haven’t cracked the magic code,” he said. “We still don’t have that magic potion that will help us cure people of the disease. But we’re trying and we will eventually find it, I am sure. But it’s a very challenging battle, particularly for someone like me with no scientific background at all. Recognizing one’s limitations, I have learned, is very important in philanthropy.”
Frankel’s second area of focus is Israel.
“I am a Jew and a lover of Israel,” he said. “It’s an extraordinary country, a very misunderstood country, and the things coming out of the country are miraculous.”
With Frankel’s guidance, the trust has provided grants to every university in Israel, funded a variety of projects that support medical research at Israeli hospitals, and helped to fund Israel’s exploration of the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.
On his first trip to Israel after becoming a Helmsley trustee, during a meeting with then-president Shimon Peres, Frankel explained the “extraordinary good fortune” that had put him in a position to direct huge amounts of money “where we saw fit, and Israel was one of those areas.”
“The view of Israel from my office at Park Avenue and 45th Street is different from yours sitting in the heart of Jerusalem,” Frankel recalled telling Peres. Then he asked, “What should we do?” And Peres replied, “What distinguishes us from everyone else is our brains. You should invest in our brains.”
Taking that advice to heart, Frankel has directed “enormous amounts of money in helping the Israeli brains develop things that are good not just for Israel, but for the world.”
“It’s really quite an honor to be a part of that,” he said.
Over 11 years, the team administering the Helmsley trust has given out more than $3 billion. However, the trust itself has grown to $8 billion, due to the team’s dedication to prudent investing, which is in accordance with the late Helmsley’s wishes.
“When Leona Helmsley set up the trust she set it up to last in perpetuity,” Frankel said, explaining that the founders of some charitable trusts prefer funds to be spent within a certain number of years. But Helmsley tasked her trustees to administer the fund philanthropically while investing responsibly so it would last forever.
In addition to his work as a lawyer and a trustee, Frankel has published several books, including “Beyond a Reasonable Doubt,” which earned him the Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime. His most recent book, “The Accidental Philanthropist,” is a memoir of his journey from a boy in the Bronx, to a lawyer, to a trustee of Helmsley’s charitable foundation. He said the process of writing the story provided time to reflect on how he got to where he is now.
“Being just an ordinary person in this extraordinary position … I thought it would be interesting to review how I was lucky enough to get to where I am,” he said. “I never would have thought that growing up in the Bronx, going through school, or even practicing law that I would wind up being able to help people in the way that I’ve been able to.”
