Edgemont Junior/Senior High School principal Kyle Hosier called the Class of 2023 “a fantastic class with a lot of unique qualities,” among them having eight sets of twins. For a class of 160 students, that’s “unheard of.”
“From my perspective it’s great to see how well they get along and how close they are and I hope that relationship continues as they leave high school and move on to the next stage in their lives,” Hosier said. “We often find with siblings, and this is true for twins as well, same house, same experiences, but vastly different individuals and this continues to be the case with these twins.”
Avik and Samika Agarwal, Rachel and Samantha Bernstein, Tyler and Dylan Buckser-Schulz, Uichan and Uihyun Jeong, Alex and Sarah Kronk, Nate and Mae Parsons, Noah and Hudson Plattus, and Amanda and Marc Scherer are all so used to being around other sets of twins growing up that the novelty for them had pretty much warn off.
“It’s definitely something that’s been pointed out over the years by the parents,” Tyler Buckser-Schulz said. “I know when we were in sixth grade, which was our last year at the elementary school, we did a similar thing where we all got together and took a photo for the yearbook. Even back then there was an unprecedented number of twins. So, yeah, I guess it’s something that’s been on the radar.”
Six of the eight pairs of twins were able to share their stories on graduation day morning and both the differences and similarities were points of pride for the siblings.
The Buckser-Schulz boys are identical twins and while they share some interests and values that “align,” according to Dylan, he said “there’s definitely differences in our perspectives on things.”
One recent example was when they partnered to write and record music for their senior options project.
“We both write and play instruments, but I think in terms of where we each had more of a role is Tyler had more of a role in the mixing and recording process, the production of the music itself, and I think I leaned a little more heavily to being scrutinous of themes and the flow of the project, even though we both wrote,” Dylan said. “I definitely felt like I needed him when I was recording. I don’t know if he’d say the same for writing.”
“Oh for sure,” Tyler said. “Thematically I depended on him a lot of the time when we were thinking about the emotional through-line of what we were writing. And also in the writing process, too, I remember Dylan wrote something in the journal entries about how he tends to abstract images while I clarify. I thought that was a nice way to put it.”
Dylan and Tyler will be going their separate ways in the fall. Dylan plans to major in creative writing at Hamilton College, while Tyler is taking a gap year to work with Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) and will be farming around the United States and Europe before heading to Oberlin in the fall of 2024.
The Plattus boys look very much alike and have enjoyed sharing some interests like sports, while also having their own strengths academically.
“He’s more computer science, techie and I’m more towards writing and math,” Noah said. “Even with that we kind of fill in the gaps of each other. I think it’s very nice to have a twin. When we’re at home when we’re confused with schoolwork we have each other. I like to say we each have a study buddy. When the going is getting rough we have each other and it makes things easier mentally. You always know you’re going to have someone there for you who actually cares about you. We care about each other and we look out for each other.”
Playing soccer and competing in track and field together after school and on weekends is something that certainly bonds the Plattus brothers.
“Sports has been amazing because if you need a partner for warmups it’s very simple,” Noah said. “Hudson and Noah always have each other. There’s the teamwork and the chemistry and the mindset. It’s the twin telepathy — we have it.”
Hudson added, “One day if he doesn’t want to go to practice, if he sees me going he’s got to tag along. It’s someone to keep you going.”
“I can’t say I’m at the cousin family reunion when he goes to practice,” Noah joked.
Hudson is heading to Tulane to study finance or computer science or both, while Noah is off to Washington University to focus on economics.
“It’s pretty crazy how we’re finally separating,” Noah said. “I’m trying to get it in my head. We’ve been together our whole lives and now we’re going our separate ways. A little nervous, a little excited — a little of both — but it’s definitely going to be a big change and I’m ready to take that step into college. I’m definitely going to miss him.”
“He doesn’t always say that,” Hudson said. “But he says it now and it counts. I have no idea what it’s going to be like going to college without him. I’m kind of ready to see what it’s like. We’ll do Facetime and phone calls.”
The Bernsteins are the double-take twins — the two girls look nothing alike. Nothing. Not even close. You wouldn’t even think they were regular sisters, let alone twins. They moved to Edgemont in third grade and attended Seely Place Elementary School. They were unique in that they were the first girl-girl twins in the grade, which Rachel said has a “weirdly amount of twins.”
“It’s kind of a weird thing because when I meet people they’re like, ‘That’s so crazy you have a twin,’ but at Edgemont it’s not that surprising,” Rachel said. “I’ve had classes where the teachers have had a lot of twins in the class and that’s a normal occurrence.”
Said Samantha, “It was definitely more of a thing before Edgemont. Little kids will joke about being sisters or twins and people would think we were joking and we’d be like, ‘No, we’re serious. We’re actually twins.’ Then they’d quiz us about where we were born and when. When we moved to Edgemont there were other twins so we weren’t super cool for being twins.”
Samantha noted the girls have “different interests” that are “kind of similar at the same time.” Rachel likes photography and Samantha likes art.
“We have these creative interests,” Samantha said. “Rachel is going to study in the communications school at BU [Boston University] and I’m going to study international affairs at GW [George Washington], so we have different interests, but at their core it’s about people.”
Rachel said being fraternal twins who don’t look anything alike is nice in that people don’t compare them as much as they might twins who are identical or look similar to each other. “You can physically see a difference so people expect a difference,” she said.
Last summer Rachel did a teen tour trip and Samantha was a camp counselor — they will do the same this summer — so the Bernsteins have spent some time apart, but going to different schools will be a major life change.
“We’ve never been apart as long as next year will be and it’s funny because I’ll introduce myself and eventually these people will learn that I have a twin and they’ll be shocked,” Rachel said. “I have a twin but she has red hair.”
“It will be like the old days,” Samantha said. “People won’t believe us. It’s like two truths and a lie.”
The Parsons twins are like the old married couple of the group. They cut each other off, finish each other’s sentences, disagree then agree, but above it all love each other very much.
When asked about their dynamic as a girl-boy pairing, Mae said, “I don’t know, it’s just like having a brother your age. It’s nothing crazy. We had preschool together and even then we weren’t always together. We’ve had some classes together. During COVID in 10th grade we had classes together because they didn’t want one of us bringing COVID to the other, but we were online so it didn’t really matter. Last year we had math together and we sat diagonally together. Mostly we haven’t had classes together, but we were in the A School [Phaedrus] together.”
Nate said he doesn’t notice “too many differences” between himself and his sister to which Mae replied, “What?”
“There are a lot of differences…” he began as he backpedaled.
“Personality-wise,” Mae said.
“Everyone is different,” Nate continued. “I feel like even if we weren’t twins we’re still our own person. Having a twin just feels like having another sibling. It’s not really anything additionally special. You were born on the same day and you’re just really close.”
“We’re friends,” Mae said.
They said they have a lot of friends in common. Nate said it’s a positive thing “most of the time,” noting there is drama “once in a while.”
Mae is undecided on her major, but will be at University of Maryland, while Nate will be majoring in football at Cortland. One separation piece they’ve already thought about is not spending their birthday together on Oct. 27. Nate will be busy with a game that day, but they said they’d find some way to communicate, even though Mae has an iPhone and Nate has an Android. “Maybe we can bond over a Snapchat,” Nate quipped.
Nate will miss having a built-in alarm clock and motivator while he’s at college. “Mae really helped me stay on top of my schedule and a lot of times she actually woke me up for events we had to go to together,” he said.
“Like today,” Mae pointed out.
“Yes, like this,” he admitted. “I would not have been here if it weren’t for her, along with many school trips because she helped get my stuff signed. It’s going to be really difficult not having somebody to lean on. She’s kind of helped me all the way through high school. I’m going to have to take on more responsibility next year.”
Mae agreed and Nate added, “I’ll be fine. I have a really good alarm now. It makes me do math problems before it turns off. I can practice math and I can wake up on time.”
The Kronks are the twins who truly adore each other. Sarah noted how different her dynamic is with Alex compared to the Parsons twins.
“I don’t know what it is about me and Alex, but we’re on very similar levels with our relationship,” Sarah said. “Sometimes with twins the older one might have a little bit more say in things — you never really know. We’re literally 30 seconds apart because we were a C-section. I’m older, but he’s taller so he thinks he has a little more dominance, so we’re very even when it comes to our relationship. I think when we butt heads it’s easy to overcome it because we’re different fighters and different in a lot of ways, so that actually brought us close together.”
Alex said his twin sister is his “best friend.”
“We never really fight — it’s more disagreements or, ‘I’m sorry I got mad at you, I was having a moment.’ It’s not like getting into an argument with your older brother because your older brother has that level of dominance or control. It’s just not the same with us. We respect each other as individuals and it makes the relationship so much better. We communicate and we make sure we know that the other one is OK. It’s such a nice relationship and dynamic.”
Interests is where they stand out from each other. “We are entire opposites,” Alex said.
Sarah is artsy and likes the humanities and likes to hang out with friends at all times. Alex is a math and science guy and is more reserved. He’s got his “very close friends,” but likes to stay home.
Sarah will head to Syracuse for a BFA in the art field, she isn’t sure if the business side or painting/drawing, and possibly minoring in public relations or communications, while Alex is going to American University to study business administration and international services.
“It gives us more to talk about because we are so different,” Sarah said.
The Agarwals see the “positives and negatives” to any sibling relationship, Avik said.
“There’ll be times when we fight like crazy and times when we’re just having fun because we’re the same age and we can relate to each other,” he said. “We have a lot of the same teachers because we’re taking the same honors and AP classes, it helps if we need help. She was always better at English and I was a little better at math. We can help each other out, which is pretty cool.”
Samika agreed it “can definitely be annoying sometimes,” but overall she likes having a live-in friend who is the same age. “It’s better than having a younger or older sibling in my opinion,” she said.
The Agarwals like different colors and eat different foods.
“I feel like maybe we’ve become like that because we don’t want to be the same,” Samika said. “If he likes orange I’ll be like, ‘I like blue.’ We have to think the exact opposite way. I like sweet stuff, he hates anything sweet.”
Avik noted he is a “picky eater,” while his sister “eats basically everything.”
For years they said they’d be going to different colleges. Fast forward to 2023 and they’re both heading to UPenn. Samika got in early decision to study biology and through the natural course of his college search, Avik accepted a spot in the Wharton School of Business.
“We always thought, ‘If you get into this college it’s immediately erased from the list,’” Samika said.
“Literally a year ago I was like, ‘If you are going to X good University I will go to a worse university just not to go to the same school as you,’” Avik said. “Then I was like, ‘Am I seriously not going to go to Wharton because my twin is going to UPenn?’
“I was looking at different places and it just so happened I ended up going there. When I was evaluating I basically ignored that she was going to that school. If we were going to go to the same school we were going to live our own lives. We would still talk to each other and everything like that, but it’s not going to be the core part of our experience there. There’s positives and negatives, so it cancels out basically.”
While various colleges and universities — and one farming program — will be better off having the eight sets of unique twins integrated into their programs, the campus at Edgemont will look very different next year. We’re talking Bernstein twins different.
