Howard Scott Adams, 50, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Nov. 25 at the intersection of Mamaroneck and Stratton roads. He was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI. Police found him after receiving a report of an erratic driver. The caller said Adams pulled over and parked on Stratton Road. The caller got out of his car, spoke to Adams and thought he was intoxicated. Police said, upon their arrival, Adams was disheveled in appearance. There was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, his speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy. When he got out of his car, he appeared to be swaying and leaned on the trunk for balance. He failed the field sobriety test and was handcuffed and searched for contraband. He was transported to police headquarters where he took the DataMaster test which showed a blood alcohol concentration level above the legal .08% limit for driving. Adams was given an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in court in December.
A few days later, on Nov. 29, Michele Amoakohene, 29, of Yonkers was arrested near Scarsdale High School on Post Road, charged with driving while intoxicated. Police on patrol saw a Jeep stopped in the right northbound lane on Post Road. The engine was running but the car was not moving and appeared to be in park. The driver, Amoakohene, was fully reclined in the driver’s seat and appeared to be sleeping. An officer tapped on the driver’s side window to wake her up. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer noticed her eyes were bloodshot and there was an odor of alcohol coming from the car. Amoakohene couldn’t respond fully to questions about where she was going or coming from. Police blocked the roadway so Amoakohene could perform a field sobriety test, which she failed. She was placed under arrest, handcuffed and searched, taken to police headquarters and placed in a holding cell. The DataMaster test showed Amoakohene’s blood alcohol concentration level was above the legal limit for driving. She was issued an appearance ticket and court date was set for Dec. 9. Her Jeep Compass was impounded.
Lost meds
A Brook Lane resident Nov. 23 reported she lost her medication somewhere in the village. She said six days ago she had placed the medication on the roof of her car and then forgot it was there when she drove her kids to school. She realized the medication was missing during a doctor’s appointment. She said she looked for the lost meds, with negative results. Her doctor told her she had to contact the police and report it lost in order to get a new prescription. Police issued a report for her to pick up at the police station desk.
Solicitations
A Lincoln Road caller Nov. 23 reported a man knocking on doors in the neighborhood. Police located a man who fit the description. He said he was attempting to gather information about underprivileged children. After being told he would have to obtain a permit, the man left.
A man of the same description was reported Nov. 24 knocking on doors on White Birch Lane. Police looked for him, but he was not in the area.
A man of a different description and in his 20s was reported soliciting on Brown Road Nov. 25. He was described as wearing a mask, a blue blazer and brown pants. Police contacted him and as he had a valid permit, he was allowed to continue soliciting.
Repos
An employee of a repossession company notified police Nov. 24 they were taking possession of a car parked at a home on Meadow Road. The information was processed into the e-Justice site.
A repo man told police Nov. 24 they were taking possession of a car parked on Ridgecrest West. Patrol oversaw the repossession and the information was entered into the e-Justice system.
Noisy roosters
A Brewster Road resident reported roosters making noise Nov. 24. Police on patrol said they heard no birds. The next day, Nov. 26, the caller reported the roosters were being disruptive again. Patrol did a drive-by and said they heard nothing. The caller contacted police again on Nov. 28 to report the roosters were constantly crowing. Police said they waited in the area for several minutes but didn’t hear crowing.
Stolen wallet
A Fox Meadow Road resident Nov. 24 said her brown Louis Vuitton wallet was missing and there were two fraudulent charges on her credit card. She said the card was used at a gas station and also at a 7-Eleven. She said the last time she saw the wallet was four days earlier when she used it at Balducci’s on Palmer Avenue. She said the wallet contained several bank cards and about $150 in cash, as well as her Finnish driver’s license and her card for health insurance. A report was made.
Just a misunderstanding
A Fayette Road resident reported another driver honking at him Nov. 24 as he was pulling into his driveway. He said they argued. Police spoke to the other party who lives nearby. That person said it was a misunderstanding. Both parties apologized to one another.
Trash picker
A caller reported a man coming on to private property and rummaging through garbage and recycling cans in the neighborhood of Sprague and Johnson roads Nov. 25. The man was described as in his 40s, about 6 feet tall with short hair and wearing a red jacket. Police looked for him with negative results.
Boulder moved
Police responded to Palmer Avenue on a report Nov. 25 of a boulder obstructing a parking lot. The caller said it looked like the rock and two trees had been hit by a large truck or trailer using the lot to turn around. A maintenance worker for the property said he didn’t have the equipment necessary to move the rock, which was obstructing traffic. Police contacted a nearby auto repair service to move the boulder with a chain and truck.
Minding my own business
A Roosevelt Place caller Nov. 25 complained about someone sitting in his car on the other side of the roadway. Police spoke with the man who lives in the area. He said he was just sitting in his car completing sweepstakes entries.
Assistance rendered
While patrolling Birch Lane Nov. 26 police noticed an open garage door and packages left on a front porch. Police contacted the homeowner who said something must have gotten in the way of the sensor while the door was being shut. The homeowner returned to close the door, secure the packages and thank the officer.
While on patrol Nov. 29 police saw two open garage doors at a home on Boulevard. The homeowner was contacted to check the cars, which were unlocked. Nothing was missing. The cars and the garage doors were secured.
No landscape work before 8 a.m.
A Shawnee Road resident contacted police Nov. 27 about gardeners using power equipment before 8 a.m., which is prohibited by village code. The gardeners were contacted, advised and apologized for their error.
Wildlife
A Cooper Road resident Nov. 27 reported an injured deer in her backyard. Officers saw the deer, which appeared in good health. When it saw police, the deer stood up and ran off into the woods.
A sick coyote was reported Nov. 27 on a property on Heathcote Road. Police went to the home and saw the coyote. It wasn’t sick and took off.
A coyote was reported Nov. 28 in the area of Taunton and Tisdale roads. Police checked the area but didn’t see it.
A coyote was reported Nov. 28 near a pond on a property on Taunton Road. It left prior to police arrival.
Another caller Nov. 28 reported seeing a coyote on Taunton Road. Police drove around looking for it, but the animal remained hidden.
A coyote was reported Nov. 29 in a field on Huntington Avenue. Police didn’t see it.
Scammed
A Tory Lane resident called police Nov. 27 to report she was almost a scam victim. She said she was trying to sell some shoes on a resale site and was contacted by a prospective buyer who sent her a check for the items. She deposited the check but the bank told her it was a fake. As she never sent the shoes, she wasn’t out any money.
Where’s the stop sign?
An officer on patrol Nov. 27 said a temporary stop sign placed at the intersection of Woodland and Crane roads the day before was missing. It appears to have been stolen. A new temporary sign was deployed.
Loud kids
A caller reported Nov. 27 loud teens in the vicinity of Drake Road. While en route to the park, police saw a group of teens walking down Montgomery Place. They said they were on their way home as it was late. Police checked the park and found there were no more kids at the site.
Not abandoned
A caller reported an abandoned baby carriage with items in it left in the bushes on Swarthmore Road and Penn Boulevard Nov. 28. Police said it appeared the carriage belongs to the people who live at that location and was not abandoned.
Wires down
Police responded to Greenacres Avenue Nov. 28 on a report of downed wires. Upon arrival police saw a disconnected telephone transmission wire, which they moved to the side of the road.
Gatherings
A complaint was received about a large, loud gathering on Hampton Road Nov. 28. The host was advised of current COVID-19 guidelines and said the party was ending.
A caller reported a large gathering on Montrose Road Nov. 28. The host was located and advised and also said the gathering was ending.
A caller reported a large gathering at a home on Sycamore Road Nov. 28. Patrol did not see anything unusual from the street. They entered the backyard where they saw a small group of people watching TV. The homeowner said he would turn down the volume and the guests would be mindful of the noise level for the last few minutes of their outside gathering.
Citation issued
A summons was issued Nov. 29 at an active construction site on Cushman Road for a generator running outside the allowed time frame.
Suspicious activities
A caller reported four people wearing hoodies checking for unlocked car doors Nov. 29 on White Road. The caller said the people were on foot but a white car was trailing them. Police canvassed the area looking for the suspects without success. It appeared no cars were entered.
Can’t sell food here
A caller reported Nov. 29 a man parked in the parking area on Montrose Road had lined up coolers on the ground. Police spoke to the man who initially said he was dropping food off for a friend. Police saw three coolers full of dumplings the man said came from his restaurant in Brooklyn. He was advised he wasn’t allowed to sell food without a permit. He agreed to leave.
Landlord removed Wi-Fi modem
A Post Road resident contacted police Nov. 29 to report his landlord removed the Wi-Fi modem from his property. He said the landlord wasn’t home and he either didn’t know how to reach him or wouldn’t give the contact information. Police told the man to call back when the landlord was located. Eventually, police spoke to the landlord who said the modem was in a common hallway and had been removed for repairs. The landlord gave the equipment back to the resident who then told police he no longer required assistance.
Car accidents
A two-car accident happened Nov. 23 on East Parkway. The involved parties exchanged information on scene and were assisted by police how to fill out the forms. No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported at a three-car accident Nov. 24 on Post and Tompkins roads. Car 1 was traveling north in the left lane on Post Road at Tompkins. The left hand turn signal was activated. The driver was at the green light waiting for traffic to clear in order to make the left turn onto Tompkins. Car 2 was stopped behind Car 1 in traffic in the left lane. Car 3 was in the left lane behind Car 2. Car 3 struck Car 2 causing Car 2 to hit Car 1. No injuries were reported.
A two-car accident happened Nov. 26 on Mamaroneck and Canterbury roads. No injuries were reported and the information exchange was peaceful. One car was driven away from the scene, the other removed by R&D Towing.
Fire
A kitchen fire was reported Nov. 26 at a house on Stratton Road. Firefighters extinguished a small fire, which was probably caused by burnt electrical components in the electric stove control panel. Power was disconnected and the homeowner was advised to call a repair service.
An odor of gas was reported Nov. 27 at a home on White Birch Lane. The residents were standing outside the house when firefighters arrived. A small detection of gas was noted. Con Edison was summoned.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, was compiled from official information.
