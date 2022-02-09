On Feb. 4, a woman reported her 2018 Italian sports car valued at $72,000 was stolen overnight from the driveway where it was parked at a house on Lockwood Road. She didn’t recall if the keys were left in the car. The neighborhood was searched with negative results.
A Madison Road resident Feb. 6 reported an Audi valued at $30,000 was stolen while parked in his driveway. A key was inside the car. Police said the car was later located and recovered in New Jersey.
Abandoned car
Police responded to Madison and Richelieu roads Feb. 6 on a report of suspicious behavior; on arrival police saw a car parked in the roadway with its engine running. All four windows were open. A check of the registration showed that the car had been flagged by another jurisdiction. Police contacted the other agency about the car so it could be recovered.
Stuck in snow
A large delivery truck discovered by an officer on patrol stuck in snow Jan. 31 on Morris Lane was aided by police who provided traffic control while the driver got himself unstuck.
Never filed that claim
A Magnolia Road caller Jan. 31 told police he received a notice about money he received as COVID-related unemployment benefits would be taxed that year. He never filed for unemployment, nor did his wife, so he knew it was a false claim. He said he’s not out any money and has been in contact with the unemployment office.
Man and woman yelling
A caller Jan. 31 reported a man and a woman yelling at each other near Garth Road and Freightway. The caller only heard voices and didn’t know if the fight was physical. Police contacted one of the people arguing who said the other person had left the area in an Uber and nobody needed police assistance.
Helping a pedestrian
On Feb. 1, a mother asked police to help her safely cross Post Road at Drake Road through deep snow that made it difficult to push her stroller with her two children in it. An officer helped the woman navigate the crossing and notified the highway department to remove the snow.
Dog bites house cleaner
A woman went to police headquarters on Tompkins Road Feb. 1 to report she was bitten by a dog while working as a cleaner inside someone’s house. She said she was cleaning the house with a co-worker on Jan. 18 and the homeowner’s dog bit her, causing her to fall down the stairs. The homeowner took the cleaner in her car to an urgent care facility. The woman said she didn’t know the exact address where she had been working, but said that it was five minutes from the Scarsdale train station. Police determined the house was actually in Greenburgh. The cleaner told police she was pursuing the matter in civil court and had hired an attorney. She was given information on how to contact Greenburgh police for further assistance. Police contacted her co-worker who was described as “highly uncooperative.” That person refused to give police the address where the woman was allegedly bitten.
Identity theft
A Brewster Road man Feb. 2 reported a check he put in the mail made out for $40 was altered and cashed by an unknown person for $8,000. His bank is investigating.
On Feb. 1, an Eton Road resident reported identity theft in which several of her accounts were fraudulently accessed, including her accounts with Walmart, AOL, Amazon and Bloomingdale’s. An unknown person attempted to change the mailing address of the Bloomingdale’s account to an address in the Bronx. Someone did successfully transfer $3,000 of the woman’s money to a different account, but her bank issued a refund.
While she was on the phone with police, the caller was informed someone was attempting to take out an auto loan using her information. She was given information about Identity Protection PINs and a report was made.
Who’s ringing my bell?
Suspicious activity was reported Feb. 2 after a Murray Hill Road resident called 911 to say someone was ringing her doorbell. She said she has a gate and no one should have been able to get through it to ring her doorbell. Police saw there were two gates and one wasn’t locked. Police checked the area, but everything seemed safe and secure.
Collapsed wall
A caller reported Feb. 3 that a third party told her that her mother’s Elm Road wall collapsed and some kind of pipe was revealed. Police saw a small disturbed section of an ornamental wall that might have been damaged by a snowplow. A small plastic pipe that seemed to be connected to the homeowner’s sprinkler system was observed. The caller was advised.
Don’t set foot in here
A man called police Feb. 3 to ask if he’s allowed to go to a business on Scarsdale Avenue. Upon contacting management of the business, police learned the man is not welcome there due to past circumstances. The caller was advised of the response.
Allegations against her sister
A caller Feb. 3 reported her sister was at her mother’s residence on Colvin Road over the weekend and went into rooms where she has been forbidden to go. The caller thinks her sister took keys and other items belonging to their father, but she didn’t ask her sister about that directly nor did she see her taking things. The sister was unavailable to speak to the police.
Gas leak
A gas leak was reported Feb. 4 at an address on Crawford Lane; an exterior gas leak was also found at the foundation of the house. The homeowner was contacted and told he would need the services of a plumber for the interior leak. Police secured the premises until a Con Edison gas crew could arrive to fix the exterior problem.
Not missing after all
Police received a report Feb. 4 from a Johnson Road caller who said her rear license plate was stolen from her car parked in her driveway overnight. She called back later to say she found the plate.
Help, my dog died
Police received a call Feb. 5 from a Sage Terrace resident who said her dog died at home and she needed help getting it in the car to take to a veterinarian. Police responded and helped put the dog in the back seat of the car.
Cat missing
A Popham Road resident called police Feb. 5 to report that her cat sitter said she last saw the caller’s cat on Jan. 20 and not since. She said the gray tabby cat was wearing a collar that included the caller’s information. She was advised to contact the local shelters as no one had reported a found or dead cat.
Failure to yield
One person was reported injured Feb. 6 at the scene of a two-car collision on Webster Road. One car was traveling eastbound on Boulevard; the second north on Webster. The second car refused to yield the right of way to the first car and they collided. Everyone refused medical treatment.
Gas leak on the roadway
Gas was seen bubbling up from the roadway Feb. 4 at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Bansom Road. The county fire department was notified. A Bee-Line Bus dispatcher was notified and traffic was detoured around points set up at Palmer and Sycamore and Palmer and Bansom roads. The gas leak was fixed, and as soon as no other leaks were found the roadway was reopened.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Wayside Lane Jan. 31 on a report of a fuel burner/boiler malfunction. The resident said she smelled something burning and then saw a higher-than-normal flame in front of the gas-fired boiler. According to firefighters, the boiler functioned normally even with electrical burning but the malfunction might have ignited the aquastat and wiring on the burner’s face. The unit was shut down and the resident was advised to call a plumber.
Steam from a dryer vent was mistaken for smoke by a resident at a house on Elmdorf Drive Jan. 31. There was no fire.
An alarm detector well past its replacement date set off an alarm Feb. 1 at a residence on Farley Road. The house was checked and no carbon monoxide was found.
Smoke from cooking set off an alarm Feb. 1 at a residence on Brewster Road. The keyholder was notified and the alarm was reset.
Cooking also set off an alarm at a house on Tunstall Road on Feb. 2, and at another Feb. 6 on Sheldrake Road. In the second incident, the homeowner refused to let firefighters inside the house and said they would reset the alarm themselves.
Firefighters went to a building on Barry Road Feb. 1 after a smoke alarm was activated. They found a basement detector with water in it; the water was from snowmelt from boots on the first floor. Water was cleaned from the meter and the alarm was reset.
A minor collision was reported Feb. 1 on Mamaroneck Road at the Hutchinson River Parkway with possible injuries, but it turned out there were no injuries. By the time emergency personnel arrived, all occupants were out of their cars; fire and ambulance were not needed.
A gas odor brought firefighters to a house under construction on Hampton Road Feb. 2. Propane tanks were set up around the property and one 50-pound tank was being used as a heater in the basement. Firefighters shut it down. They found another 50-pound tank was leaking, so they set it upright and shut it down. They contacted the building department to visit the site. The homeowner was on scene and was advised of the incident. No elevated gas readings or odor was found.
Firefighters found water leaking into the alarm keypad at the front door of a Saxon Woods Road residence Feb. 2. The alarm was in “trouble” mode. The homeowner, who did not want firefighters to enter the house, was told to contact the alarm company. No elevated readings were found on the meter.
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance from the Scarsdale police and fire station on Tompkins Road Feb. 2. A medical emergency was reported when a car pulled into the public safety building parking lot. Firefighters stabilized the scene and occupant inside the car until Scarsdale ambulance arrived.
A basement took on several inches of water Feb. 3 on Harvest Drive. The resident refused the fire department’s sump pump, and firefighters notified the water department about what seemed to be an ongoing problem with a storm drain on the street. Personnel from the water department arrived and repaired the storm drain.
On Feb. 3, a Canterbury Road resident reported water was backing up in the house and the toilet wouldn’t flush. They thought the problem was caused by a clogged outside sewer drain. The highway department was contacted. There was no damage to the house.
A 30-yard dumpster caught fire beside a house under construction Feb. 5 on Barker Lane. A fire hose was stretched to put out the fire; firefighters switched to foam to further knock it down. The dumpster was opened up and overhauled. It contained sawdust and floor finishing material from work the homeowner said was being done inside the house. No fire damage was caused to the house itself. The highway department was notified of ice that developed as a result of water that was used to put the fire out.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, was made from official reports.
