Scarsdale High School seniors Annie Radin and Grant Schechtman have been thriving in their new role as student directors. Schechtman, who is also the publicity officer for the SHS Drama Club, is directing a one-act comedy called “A Simple Task,” and Radin, who is vice president of the club, is directing a drama called “And.” Both plays were written by Alan Haehnel.
Schechtman said he chose “A Simple Task” because it has many important roles and because “[it’s a] really good opportunity for a lot of actors within the show to really have a moment in the spotlight.” “A Simple Task” follows the main character, Empie, as she struggles to find a box of merchandise for her boss. The journey gets even more difficult as she encounters confusing characters and her boss starts changing identities.
Schechtman, who is mainly an actor, said he gets his directing style and inspiration from other SHS student directors that he has watched over the years, as well as professional directors that he worked with this past summer at a Northwestern Theater program.
But this show isn’t entirely Schechtman’s vision; he relies on his crew to help him bring the play to life.
“The work isn’t necessarily solely mine,” he said, “but the work of ... the whole entire cast that put it together.”
Drama Club president Melissa Cohen, who plays the lead, Empie, in Schechtman’s play, attested to Schechtman’s inclusive approach.
“He’s been one of my really good friends for so long, and then to see him in this position has been really cool. He’s a great director,” Cohen said.
In her directorial debut, Radin said she feeds off of the ideas of her peers, and being able to collaborate with other people has been an inspiration.
“I’ve learned a lot by working with Alan Arias who’s my assistant director,” she said.
Radin’s play, “And,” explores the impacts of being stuck in a bubble of your own problems and not acknowledging other people’s struggles. The play “deals with a lot of important things … and I want to use the play as a platform to spread messages,” Radin said.
Cohen also values the importance of storytelling in theater.
“I want to be a teacher, and so [theater] helps me a lot with public speaking and … helping people understand a message,” she said.
Radin said she gets acting and directing advice from her mother, Erika Radin, who is a theater teacher for Scarsdale elementary schools’ after-school clubs.
“It really inspires me to watch the kind of energy and enthusiasm that [my mother] brings to each rehearsal to get a bunch of third- through fifth-graders to be as excited about theater as we are,” Radin said.
Along with learning from her mother, Radin and Schechtman both agree that directing these shows has taught them the importance of team bonding.
“One might consider a productive rehearsal to be one where the cast for the whole entire time is put together and working on blocking ... but I found that some of the most rewarding and important parts of rehearsals are when we’re just sort of doing nothing [because] it allows the cast to bond,” said Schechtman.
The two crews have been bonding and rehearsing for weeks, and this weekend will be their time to shine.
‘A Simple Task’ and ‘And’ — Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. at the Scarsdale High School auditorium. Tickets: $10 students and seniors; $20 adults. Purchase online at eventbrite.com or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.