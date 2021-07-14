County police alerted Scarsdale police July 7 about a stolen Lexus registered to a Huntington Avenue address. Scarsdale police were asked to confirm the information with the homeowner. County police located the car unoccupied in Rye Brook following a pursuit. The Huntington Avenue person confirmed the car had been stolen and said the car was left unlocked with the keys inside. The car is valued at $54,000.
A Cushman Road resident July 7 reported his Audi SUV valued at $45,000 was stolen from his residence and another car was entered. The stolen car was parked next to the garage and was not locked. The keys were inside. He said nothing was taken from the second car which had been rummaged through.
Identity theft
A Mamaroneck Road resident told police July 7 an unknown person had filed a change of address at the post office in an attempt to have the resident’s mail delivered to an alternative address. Police got permission to speak to the caller’s daughter who said her mother received notification in the mail from the post office requesting a change of address from Scarsdale to the Bronx; she said the post office suspected the change request was fraudulent. A crime analyst for the post office advised the resident to file a complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office to further investigate the matter. Police said they would provide more drive-bys to the mother’s house.
Suspicious behaviors
A Brite Avenue resident July 6 reported an unknown person in a silver Range Rover with New Jersey license plates pulled up in front of his house, got out, opened the caller’s unlocked car door and looked through his car, which was parked in his driveway. The resident told police nothing was taken but he thought the incident was very strange.
A caller July 6 reported a person sitting on the curb at Harvest Drive and Windward Lane. Police arrived and looked for the person to no avail.
Police took notice of a car parked in front of a house known to be vacant July 10 on Birchall Drive. Police spoke with the driver who said he owns the house and was preparing it for a real estate broker’s open house the next day.
Possible prowler
A Secor Road resident told police July 6 she has video of someone entering her home. She said she didn’t know if the person was still inside. Police responded and checked the premises, but found no one inside. People living at the residence said they saw someone wearing white clothing exiting their kitchen door as they were sitting on their rear patio. They had trouble accessing the image from their surveillance camera. They thought it might be one of their children’s friends who sometimes enters the house without permission. A check of the house confirmed nothing missing and there were no signs of criminal activity. The homeowners were advised to keep their doors locked; no further action was taken.
Wildlife
Village hall employs reported July 7 a possibly injured goose on Post Road. Police found the goose in the courtyard area; it appeared lost or stuck. Patrol walked the goose out of the area while there was no traffic on Post Road. As soon as it reached open space, the goose flew toward the pond on Tisdale Road.
A Post Road caller July 11 reported either a woodchuck or a gopher struck by a car in the intersection. He said he couldn’t tell if it was dead or alive. Police found a dead woodchuck, which they moved to the side of the road. The highway department was notified.
Thief
The manager of CVS on Popham Road called police July 10 to say an individual dressed in an orange shirt and white shorts with a shaved head and carrying a black garbage bag came into the store and stole merchandise worth about $1,000, then left the store heading east on Popham Road from East Parkway. The area was canvassed with negative results. The manager said he would press charges if the thief were apprehended.
Get off that ladder
A Madison Road resident called police July 11 to report her 88-year-old husband was on a ladder cleaning and repairing the gutters and she wanted help getting him off the ladder. Police arrived and spoke to the man who said he was preparing for an impending storm and he required no assistance and was perfectly capable of completing the work safely. His wife said she didn’t need any more assistance and police left the residence.
Burnt food on stove
A Forest Lane resident reported July 11 a burning smell inside the house. The fire department was on scene by the time police arrived and said it was a burnt pot on the stove and there was no fire.
Fire
Smoke was observed coming from second story eaves at the front of a residence under construction on Mohican Trail July 10. Firefighters determined the fire was coming from the garage. A water source was secured and a line set up. The front door was forced open and the interior of the house was searched but nobody was inside. The garage door was cut open to gain access to the main body of fire, which had extended to the second floor of the house to a room over the garage.
Hartsdale and Greenville fire departments arrived on scene and a vent hole was cut in the roof of the home. The Fairview Fire Department also came on scene and the fire was knocked down about 39 minutes after the automatic alarm sounded. Con Edison Gas and Electric were on scene to secure utilities and White Plains Engine and Eastchester Ladder were dispatched to fire headquarters to cover the rest of Scarsdale Village while its own firefighters were occupied.
The homeowner was contacted and told to contact a contractor to board up the residence. The fire chief was going to contact the building department regarding the status of the residence. Police remained on scene until the contractor arrived to secure the premises.
Firefighters responded to a home on Stonehouse Road July 8 on a report of an active carbon monoxide detector. The house was found to have minor levels of elevated CO on the first floor with more levels detected in the boiler room. The house was vented with a portable fan and Con Edison arrived to check the basement where they discovered a flue pipe leaking CO from its seams. The unit was shut down.
An odor of gas was reported in a kitchen at a house on Fountain Terrace July 7. The resident guided firefighters to a countertop stove where a leak was detected at a burner. Power was shut down and gas shut off, isolating the leak. The resident was advised to have the unit serviced before using it again.
A hazardous condition was reported July 10 due to a car collision at the intersection of Crane Road at East Parkway. On arrival, emergency personnel found one car; the driver was out of the car and the scene was stabilized. SpeedyDri absorbent was applied to the road surface and the road was reopened by county police.
A car crash with injuries was reported July 11 on the Hutchinson River Parkway when a van rear-ended a sedan. An ambulance transported two people who had been in the sedan to the hospital. Police stayed on scene until county police removed both cars from the roadway.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 5 to July 11, was compiled from official information.
