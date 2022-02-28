From Andrew Johnson to Joe Biden, many presidents have had a major impact on professional and amateur sports in the United States, some around the world.
From the late 1970s to now, award-winning sports writer and analyst/commentator Evan Weiner has been covering and studying many of these impacts for decades, while also putting together more than 70 different presentations on a wide variety of topics. To celebrate President’s Day, Weiner dug out “Presidents and Impacts on Society Through Sports: From Andrew Johnson through Joe Biden,” to a packed house at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club on Feb. 9.
“Nobody ever thinks how presidential decisions made on sports impact society and there have been a number of presidential decisions that didn’t just impact the field of sports — it was the entire country and in some cases the entire world,” Weiner said.
Andrew Johnson (1865-69)
Best known for taking over after Abraham Lincoln was assassinated at the end of the Civil War and for being impeached, Johnson, the 17th president, tried to bring the Union and Confederate armies together through baseball, which was only about two decades old at the time. They went with a “National Unity Through Baseball” strategy and made a big deal of a game between the Washington Nationals and the Brooklyn Atlantics.
Ulysses S. Grant (1869-77)
In 1868, Grant’s supporters played a baseball game against opponent Horatio Seymour’s supporters. There was also a baseball field behind the White House, then called the Presidential Mansion, so the 18th president would play with kids there. He also brought the Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first “openly” professional team — the first who admitted to getting paid to play — to the mansion.
Grover Cleveland (1885-89, 1893-97)
Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president, met with members of the Chicago Baseball Club, including Cap Anson, who was responsible for the original color barrier in baseball in 1884, kicking the Walker brothers, Moses Fleetwood and Weldy, out of the game. Weiner said Cleveland said, “What do you imagine the American people would think of me if I wasted my time going to the ballgame?”
Teddy Roosevelt (1901-09)
The first Roosevelt to serve as president “may or may not have saved college football” and “may or may not have made the game safer and, as we have found out subsequently 11 decades, later he didn’t,” according to Weiner. The 26th president threatened to ban college football after the 1904-05 season when 40 players died on the field. Roosevelt’s own son was “maimed” on the football field. According to Weiner, Roosevelt said, “I believe in outdoor games, and I do not mind in the least that they are rough games, or that those who take part in them are occasionally injured — but when you have bodies laying on the field, that’s a big problem.”
Many of the game’s rules changed after that, including going from 5 yards for a first down to 10 yards and being able to throw the ball forward in order to remove some of the more brutal plays in the game after the American Football Rules Committee formed in 1906.
William Howard Taft (1909-13)
The 27th president was involved in two of the most time-honored traditions in baseball — presidents throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and the Seventh Inning Stretch. Taft’s first pitch came on April 14, 1910, for opening day in Washington D.C. This was during the women’s suffrage movement and Taft was having a “bad day at the oval office” being lobbied by women who wanted the right to vote. In a move to “lift his spirits and the spirits of everybody in the office,” Taft suggested going to the ballgame, where there weren’t going to be many women. He was asked to throw out the first pitch and the rest is history.
That same day the 300-plus pound president, as legend has it, was feeling cramped in the 19-inch seat — they are now 23 inches — and “by the seventh inning he can’t take it anymore, so he gets up to stretch and the whole ballpark gets up to stretch because the president got up to stretch. Then he sits down and that’s allegedly how the seventh inning stretch started,” Weiner said.
Woodrow Wilson (1913-21)
Weiner said Wilson, the 28th president, started a “propaganda campaign” to get the U.S. involved in World War I and “used baseball for a couple of things.” The 1918 World Series, in which Babe Ruth pitched the Boston Red Sox to the title, came after a season shortened not by the Spanish-American Flu, but the war. Baseball players, deemed nonessential, enlisted in the army. The first to do so was Hank Gowdy. Wilson had the “Star-Spangled Banner,” not yet the National Anthem, played before each game of the World Series and the tradition stuck. At the time, “it was just another song that was floating out there,” Weiner said.
Herbert Hoover (1929-33)
Presiding over the Depression, the 31st president raised the amusement tax for movies, theater and sports in 1932, which hurt attendance at baseball and hockey. In 1932 when Ruth wanted $80,000 a year from the New York Yankees, which would be only $1.1 million today, there was a news conference where Ruth was asked if he was worth more than the president of the United States. According to Weiner, Ruth said, “What the hell has Hoover got to do with this? Anyway, I had a better year than he did.”
Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1933-45)
Despite a push for a boycott, the United States sent athletes to compete in Berlin in the 1936 Summer Olympics. “He does nothing,” Weiner said of FDR. “What he does do is legitimize the Hitler regime along with the other 50 or so countries that were there.”
What the U.S. did do was leave the three most prominent Jewish athletes — Marty Glickman, Sam Stoller and Gretel Bergman — home as fears over the Nazi Olympics were real.
“[Glickman] wanted to go to Berlin and stick that gold medal right in the Fuhrer’s face,” Weiner said. “Unfortunately he never was given the opportunity because he was pulled in favor of Jesse Owens, who stole the show.”
Then-commissioner of baseball Kenesaw Mountain Landis sent FDR a letter asking what to do for the 1942 season following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Weiner said the 32nd president said, “There will be fewer people unemployed and everybody will work longer hours and harder than ever before. And that means that they ought to have a chance for recreation and for taking their minds off their work even more than before.” And so baseball continued during World War II.
Dwight Eisenhower (1953-61)
Overseeing the Fabulous ’50s, Eisenhower was looking for something the U.S. and Soviet Union could find common ground on during the Cold War. The 34th president sent a track and field team and a hockey team to the Soviet Union, while Nikita Khrushchev responded by sending the Bolshoi Ballet and the Moscow Circus.
John F. Kennedy (1961-63)
The 35th president left “two permanent impressions” on sports prior to his Nov. 2, 1963, assassination. JFK signed a “massive revenue stream” for sports owners from television contracts with the Sports Broadcast Act of 1961. National Football League teams now get $309 million a year — each — from TV revenue. “All because of Kennedy’s signature,” Weiner said.
JFK also helped Washington D.C. get a new stadium, called D.C. Stadium. He said that federal funds couldn’t go toward a team that wasn’t desegregated and he got Washington Commanders owner George Preston Marshall to draft Ernie Davis in 1962. Davis refused to play for the team and was traded to Cleveland for Bobby Mitchell, who became the team’s first Black player.
Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-69)
Weiner called the 36th president the “Father of the Super Bowl,” adding, “Without his signature there’s no Super Bowl.” The merger of the AFL and NFL in 1966 led to the first championship game between the two a year later.
Richard Nixon (1969-74)
The 37th president had a lot on his plate before his resignation following the Watergate scandal. He used “Ping Pong diplomacy” to thaw the relationship between the United States and China in 1971 and 1972.
Nixon also signed Title IX into law on June 23, 1972: “No person in the United States, shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” It “changed the lives of hundreds of millions of American women, and some international women, because in 1972 only 7% of law school was made up of women,” Weiner said. “Only 9% of medical school was made up of women.”
Nixon also tried to get the Olympic Games in Munich shut down following the terrorist attack in September 1972.
Another president to impact television, Nixon got the NFL to change the blackout rule to allow a sold-out game to be broadcast on television — all because he wanted to watch Washington and Green Bay play in 1972.
Gerald Ford (1974-77)
A former standout center for Michigan football, the 38th president set up the NCAA as a “charitable organization,” and therefore no tax would be owed on the bowl games played at the end of each season.
Jimmy Carter (1977-80)
In 1980, Ford gave the Soviet Union an ultimatum to pull out of Afghanistan by Feb. 20 of that year or the U.S. would boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow. The 39th president pulled his country from the games on March 21, along with 60 other counties, in addition to putting trade embargoes on grain and information technology, and limiting Soviet fishing in U.S. waters. The boycott failed, however, as the Soviets didn’t leave Afghanistan until 1989.
Ronald Reagan (1981-89)
With the Cable TV Act of 1984 and the Tax Reform Act of 1986, the 40th president had a major impact on sports revenue.
George Bush (1989-93)
The 41st president signed the Anabolic Steroids Control Act of 1990.
Bill Clinton (1993-2001)
Clinton tried to settle the 1994 Major League Baseball strike and “failed miserably.” In 1998 he did, however, sign the Curt Flood Act, giving baseball players the same rights in collective bargaining that athletes in other sports had.
George W. Bush (2001-09)
Bush came down on steroid use in sports in 2004, which led to congressional hearings in 2005, ultimately leading to changes in drug testing. The 43rd president also supplied most of the security for the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, as part of the war on terrorism.
Barack Obama (2009-17)
Obama lobbied unsuccessfully for the 2016 Olympics to come to Chicago. “It was wired to go to Rio de Janeiro, absolutely wired,” Weiner said. In 2009 after Michelle Obama was part of the group sent to Copenhagen to make a pitch for the games, the 44th president was told if he had attended the meeting there would have been “a good chance” to get the games. Weiner said that if FIFA, which oversees soccer, is “cooked,” then the International Olympic Committee is “overcooked.” The U.S. didn’t even make the first cut.
And 109 years after Teddy Roosevelt talked about football safety, a concussion summit was held in the U.S. “It’s evaporated,” Weiner said. “Nobody talks about the concussions. Nothing came of it.”
Donald Trump (2017-21)
The 45th president pledged support for the 2026 World Cup bid for the U.S./Canada/Mexico and for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. He also pardoned Black boxer Jack Johnson, who had been sentenced to jail in 1913 for bringing a white woman across state lines. Trump, who was well known for criticizing NFL and NBA players for protesting, also had what Weiner described as “contentious” visits with sports teams at the White House and some teams and athletes declined the invitations.
Joe Biden (2021-present)
Despite human rights violations in China, the 46th president sent athletes — but not diplomats — to the 2020 Olympics in China. A year earlier he sent athletes to the 2020 (held in 2021) Olympics in Tokyo, despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.