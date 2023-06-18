Greenburgh Police blotter logo

An Alexander Avenue resident reported June 8 an exterminator who did work at her house appears to have made unauthorized purchases at Home Depot using her credit card. She told police he’d been at her house the week before at which time she paid for extermination services with her credit card. Police called the company that employs the man to discuss the issue. An appointment was made for detectives to speak with the individual. The complainant said she will press charges if it turns out the suspect was the thief. In the meantime, she is out $454. Police are investigating. 

Fraud 

Tags

