An Alexander Avenue resident reported June 8 an exterminator who did work at her house appears to have made unauthorized purchases at Home Depot using her credit card. She told police he’d been at her house the week before at which time she paid for extermination services with her credit card. Police called the company that employs the man to discuss the issue. An appointment was made for detectives to speak with the individual. The complainant said she will press charges if it turns out the suspect was the thief. In the meantime, she is out $454. Police are investigating.
Fraud
On June 9, after reviewing his bank account, a Findlay Avenue resident reported he was defrauded. He told police $4,000 in charges were made to his Home Depot credit card. His bank canceled his card and tracked the charges to stores in Hawthorne and also in the Bronx. He requested a police report to give to his bank; photos of the receipts from those fraudulent charges were included in the report.
Identity theft
On June 14, a Ridge Road resident reported insurance fraud after receiving a letter from an Ohio bank that said the bank was notified by a car dealership in Minnesota about an identity theft. The dealership reported an unknown party applied for a credit report to purchase a vehicle and provided their identity as the Ridge Road man.
The reporting party said he also received a letter from another insurance company informing him they were insuring a car that already belongs to him. He already has insurance from a different company. He next received a letter from a bank notifying him he was turned down for a loan he never applied for; he also learned five different credit report applications were submitted using his name. Police provided him with documentation stating the applications were fraudulent.
Loose dog
A loose dog with no collar or tags was reported and subsequently picked up June 10 on E. Hartsdale Avenue. A civilian caught the dog and secured it in her car. The dog was transported to the Humane Society in New Rochelle.
Car stolen from dealership
On June 11, a 2023 white Acura MDX valued at $64,000 was reported as stolen from a car dealership on S. Central Avenue. A cleaner employed by the dealership arrived to work and saw a garage door glass panel was shattered. She also noticed a license plate frame on the ground outside in the lot. Video surveillance showed the car being driven away, as well as a rock being thrown at the glass pane of a roll-up garage door and a subject attempting to hide off camera. The video shows it took several tries to break the glass and then showed the subject crawling through the broken pane to enter the service bay. The suspect looked around for 10 minutes searching for the car key. The stolen car has a tracking device and police tracked it to a location in Danbury, Connecticut. That police department was notified; they located the car being driven, stopped the car and arrested the driver. The dealership said it would press charges for the stolen car and the stolen license plates, which were taken from one of their own loaner vehicles. No further information was provided regarding the age or identity of the car thief.
Grocery thieves
Police went to a grocery store on S. Central Avenue June 11 after a man wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants was reported stealing $122 of merchandise from the store 10 minutes earlier. Reported with him was a woman wearing a gray shirt. Store security personnel tried to stop the man, but he got into a white Chevy Malibu with North Carolina plates and drove off. A report was made of the theft and also the suspect vehicle.
Police returned to the same grocery store June 13 for a report of a different woman wearing a gray shirt and gray pants stealing a steak valued at $65. The woman was stopped by store security personnel and taken to the store’s loss prevention office where police soon discovered warrants for her arrest out of Greenburgh and Harrison.
During the interrogation, the woman, 38, complained of chest pain and began rolling on the floor. She was taken by police and a paramedic to White Plains Hospital where she was informed the store was pressing charges and she can never return. After she was discharged from the hospital, police brought her to headquarters where she was formally processed and held for arraignment, charged with petty larceny.
Scratches and dents
On June 11, a man went to police headquarters to report he had parked his car outside a restaurant on N. Central Avenue and when he returned to it two hours later, he noticed a decal on the back of his car was pried off and there were scratches and dents in that area. Photos of the damage were included in a report.
Issue with a roofing contractor
A Fox Glen Drive resident went to police headquarters June 13 to report an ongoing issue with a contractor who is working at the complainant’s condo complex. The resident said he has endured phone harassment for several months and that he reported it to police at the time it started and was told to avoid confrontation.
The reporting party is a board member of the complex and said the contractor attends board meetings and recently became irate with him at a recent meeting. The complainant shared with police his concerns about the legitimacy of the contractor’s business. Police spoke with the prior board president, who recently stepped down from the position; he said the condo’s attorney was dealing with the contractor whose contract is not a matter of concern.
Open warrants
While on patrol June 14, police saw a car speeding in the vicinity of Pinewood Road. The car’s brake light was not working. When the police stopped the driver, he gave his name but said he didn’t have a driver’s license and was also unable to provide any insurance information for the car he was driving. It turned out the driver, 56, had an open warrant from Mount Pleasant. The man was arrested and brought to police headquarters. Mount Pleasant police were notified that Greenburgh police had the suspect. The car was towed and brought to impound. As Mount Pleasant police were too busy to extradite, the man was processed and released after being given a ticket to appear in Greenburgh Court July 20.
Also arrested
On June 7, an 18-year-old man was arrested on S. Central Avenue, charged with reckless driving.
Three 18-year-old men were arrested June 11 on S. Central Avenue, all charged with criminal possession of stolen property.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 6 to June 13, was compiled from official information.
