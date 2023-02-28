Some 800 miles southeast of Mogadishu, Somalia, sits one of the most pristine and magnificent remaining island chains in the world. In April of 2022, Scarsdale-based artist Jill Krutick traveled for two weeks to the collection of islands and spent time scuba diving on the pure coral reefs on the remote Alphonse Atoll, a rarely explored location.
“The underwater fantasy world was like none that I had seen before,” said Krutick.
The trip became a key source of inspiration for “Coral Beliefs,” a large-scale, multimedia work made up of 25 independent panels that offer a 360-degree lens into the underwater world, and “Coral Reef,” a 6-by-12-foot six-panel multimedia work, which explodes with color and sculptural elements.
The richly embellished abstract paintings celebrating the beauty and fragility of the undersea are featured in a solo exhibition opening Feb. 23 at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Hamilton, Ohio, and will be on view in the gallery through Aug. 6.
Krutick is a contemporary abstract expressionist who painted privately for more than 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had multiple solo museum exhibitions.
As a young painter and pianist, later as a media executive and board member, Krutick has spent her life dedicated to the arts. Painting emerged as her greatest passion, which she now pursues full time in her studio in Mamaroneck. Her work is in private and public collections as well as the permanent collections of the Coral Springs Museum of Art, Yellowstone Museum of Art, Longwood Center for the Visual Arts and University of Pennsylvania.
“Coral Beliefs is literally a deep dive into a unique world that many of us will never experience firsthand. Jill’s interpretation of that unseen world is magical and remarkable, yet fragile and in great risk of peril. This glimpse into that world allows us to experience one of the earth’s unseen treasures through Jill’s creative talents,” Bryan Knicely, executive director of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, stated in a press release.
The exquisite beauty and the unprecedented tribulations faced by coral reefs around the world today are the driving force for Krutick’s nearly 85-foot long monumental work. Through the interplay of watercolors, oil paints, acrylic mediums, paper collage and an assortment of plastic materials, Krutick creates an immersive, three-dimensional viewer experience.
Her recent work explores the use of texture, form and color to examine the eco challenges facing the world. On her website, Krutick says what began as “an escape to peaceful, imaginary fantasy worlds,” like her Dreamscape, Shangri La and Aurora Borealis series, has now become an artistic “exploration of the impact of climate change on our earth and sea.”
“Coral reefs have become the language in which I communicate as an artist. As a diver and self-proclaimed ‘eco warrior,’ I see the world through a lens of underwater coral and sea life. The shapes, colors and movement are central to my work, and are designed to raise awareness about the threats to this natural wonder.
“Traveling through all the colors in a rainbow, ‘Coral Beliefs’ is not just a statement about the urgent need to preserve fragile coral reefs but it is also a philosophical expression of my art practice, which is defined by inclusivity, collaboration, and networking … The interdependence of coral reefs to thrive mirrors my philosophy as an entrepreneur in the world of art.”
The exhibition will also feature 36 watercolor paintings by Krutick titled “Contours of the Earth,” which examine the post-apocalyptic imagined shapes of the world after the effects of climate change.
