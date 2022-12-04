Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A Charlotte Place woman reported she and her family returned home Nov. 24 after being at a family Thanksgiving dinner to discover her house had been burgled. She said the family left the house around 3 p.m. and returned about six hours later. Police reported it looked like the entry point was a window located at the rear of the house. The primary bedroom closet was ransacked and an unbolted safe was open; reported missing were jewelry, cash, passports and identity cards. A crime scene was established and detectives processed the scene. 

Stolen rental car 

