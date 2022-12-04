A Charlotte Place woman reported she and her family returned home Nov. 24 after being at a family Thanksgiving dinner to discover her house had been burgled. She said the family left the house around 3 p.m. and returned about six hours later. Police reported it looked like the entry point was a window located at the rear of the house. The primary bedroom closet was ransacked and an unbolted safe was open; reported missing were jewelry, cash, passports and identity cards. A crime scene was established and detectives processed the scene.
Stolen rental car
Police responded to N. Washington Avenue Nov. 29 to meet with a man who said someone stole his rental car. He said he parked the 2022 Nissan Armada in the guest parking area of where he was staying; before contacting the police, he initially contacted the building management who told him no cars had been towed from that location. He has the key. The car is valued at $55,000. A report was made.
‘Grandson was arrested’ scam
A Pinewood Road resident Nov. 23 told police about a scam she fell for — the “Your grandson was arrested, send money” scam. She said she received a call from a person she thought was with a public defender in Florida advising her that her grandson had been arrested. The scammer told her she was to send $14,000 via FedEx for bail to secure the grandson’s release. She spoke with another man whom she thought was her grandson (he wasn’t); then she sent cash via FedEx to an address provided to her.
Soon she realized she’d been scammed. She confirmed with her actual grandson he wasn’t arrested nor did he receive any FedEx package. She has since filed a delivery dispute with FedEx and said she would pursue charges if the culprits were apprehended.
Identity theft
A Fountain Lane resident reported identity theft Nov. 29 after his phone carrier notified him his account was changed from AT&T to Verizon. He said he never requested the transfer. He began checking his bank accounts and saw purchases and debit card charges totaling more than $16,000 were made and other amounts were transferred from his savings to checking. He notified his bank, which closed his accounts. He learned a fraudulent account was opened using his name at a department store; that account has been closed. His financial advisor contacted him to say someone requested $30,000 on his account. The request was denied. Police advised him of further steps to take and a report was made for documentation. As of this writing, he said he was at a financial loss but expects that situation will be remedied.
Money stolen from gym locker
A patron of 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue reported $600 was stolen from his gym locker while he was working out Nov. 22. The man told police he secured the locker with a master lock, but when he returned to his locker, the lock was missing as well as all the cash in his wallet. Nothing else was reported stolen. Management said they would provide security footage to police.
Pickpocketed
An 81-year-old woman went to police headquarters Nov. 29 to report she was shopping in Marshalls on N. Central Avenue when a woman kept getting too close to her, feigning interest in the same things the woman was looking at. This went on for a little while and then the woman walked away to join a man who was waiting for her in another part of the store. When the reporting party arrived at the register to pay for her purchases, she realized her wallet was missing from her purse. She went home to look for it, but it wasn’t there. Police advised her to contact her banks and cancel her credit cards. Police said they would follow up with the loss prevention officer the next day at Marshalls to see if there was video.
Caught
Police went to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue Nov. 22 after a woman dressed in black carrying a suitcase was reported stealing $654 in merchandise from the store and heading down the street on foot. Police found her near Lawton and North Central avenues. A store security officer arrived on scene and positively identified her as the thief. Dominique Smith, 32, was placed under arrest, charged with petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. At the time of her arrest, she was found with other items stolen from TJ Maxx valued at $1,289. Smith was taken to police headquarters for processing; during an inventory search, a small container of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine was found on her person. She was held at the station for arraignment. All the stolen items were vouchered into evidence.
Stolen coats
Police responded to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue Nov. 26 for a reported larceny that occurred the day before. The loss prevention officer said a man wearing a black coat, carrying a black plastic trash bag, took 11 coats off a display rack, put them into the bag and then left without paying. The loss prevention officer told police the corporate policy requires a 24-hour wait before reporting theft. The store officer also said they think the suspect has stolen from that same store three times before. A report was made for documentation. Video surveillance, pending corporate approval, will be provided to the police. The stolen coats were valued at $1,059.
Lost plates
An Andover Road man Nov. 23 told police he lost his car’s two license plates after trading in his car a month before. A report was made and his plates were entered as lost on EJustice.
Package stolen from lobby
On Nov. 26, an E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police a package belonging to her was stolen from her building lobby. Surveillance video showed a tall, bald man taking a package after delivering food to an apartment somewhere in the building. The woman said the package contained clothing valued at $300. A report was made for documentation.
Broke her car window
Police were dispatched to a parking lot on S. Central Avenue Nov. 29 when a woman reported someone broke her car window. She said nothing was missing from her car, which was parked in a lower level parking lot where no security cameras are installed. Pictures were taken of the damage and a report was made for insurance purposes.
Poor Rocky
A police officer put a sick, sad raccoon out of its misery by a single shot to the head Nov. 29 on the property of a S. Washington Avenue resident who had reported it. In the presence of the officer, the animal fell over several times and tucked its head into the ground. After it was dispatched, the animal was bagged and disposed of by the homeowner.
Fired because of social media?
A young S. Central Avenue woman Nov. 29 reported to police she thinks she’s being harassed on social media by an individual who might be responsible for her losing her job at a local business. She told police she is currently employed by another store in Westchester but was told to take a week off. She said she had never received an official reason for her termination at the first store and named a Twitter user, “Chateau Bunny,” who she alleged incited others to persuade her former employer to fire her, based on her support of Johnny Depp on social media. A report was made to document her experience and she was told to contact Greenburgh police if the harassment continues.
Other arrests
Frank Alba, 72, was arrested Nov. 24, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance on S. Central Avenue.
John D. Delarato, 52, was arrested Nov. 24, charged with criminal possession of a weapon and having a loaded firearm at someone else’s residence on S. Central Avenue.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.