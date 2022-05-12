Edgemont Teachers Association President Jonathan Hansonbrook delivered an unexpected and inflammatory speech at the board of education meeting Tuesday, May 10. Hansonbrook made claims of unfair treatment of high school teachers, including gender-based discrimination, an “atmosphere” and “climate” that is driving down morale and driving away educators. As of Thursday morning, May 12, the meeting replay had been viewed online nearly 1,500 times. Typical meetings have well below 200 views.
After opening by congratulating those from Greenville Elementary School who received tenure that night — and talking about many of the challenges they have gone through to attain that status — Hansonbrook talked about how tenure is not job security, but that it instead “protects teachers from unfair or capricious dismissal and guarantees them the right to representation and due process during disciplinary and performance reviews.” He then said that based on the treatment of teachers at the junior/senior high school this year, he understands the need for tenure “more than at any time” in his career.
“Although the tenure process for teachers worked properly at the elementary school level, it has been an utter failure at EHS,” Hansonbrook said. “I would not be doing my job as union president if I did not also comment about the absence of my EHS colleagues on tonight’s tenure agenda.”
Hansonbrook quoted Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel as having said “on more than one occasion” that “the tenure process is broken.” Hansonbrook said he disagrees and that the process seems to work at the elementary level.
“However, the implementation of that same process at EHS has not met the standards that we expect at Edgemont from its administration and my EHS colleagues are the ones who bear the burden of that administrative failure,” Hansonbrook said. “Our teachers are held to an unrealistic and ever-changing standard, while major structural problems within EHS, such as the chronic inability to meet negotiated timelines on teacher negotiations and the appearance that EHS faculty members are treated differently based on their gender and child-bearing decisions are ignored and brushed under the table.”
Hansonbrook said that one of his top daily priorities upon becoming ETA president was to “improve the relationship between the faculty and board and administration” and that until now, out of “respect” for both sides and “especially the reputation of our institution” he hadn’t shared his “serious concerns in public.”
That changed on Tuesday as Hansonbrook aired grievances. “I have trusted the administration and the board when they have said they recognized problems and will address them,” Hansonbrook said. “At this point, however, I don’t see progress, just the opposite. I see the continued deterioration of morale at EHS.”
He said at least two teachers are taking a leave of absence for the upcoming school year and that another took a job in Scarsdale. Hansonbrook blamed “the climate” and “atmosphere” at Edgemont. One of those teachers is taking a leave because, Hansonbrook said, “… she is equally frustrated with the atmosphere at EHS and the administration’s initial handling of the sexual harassment situation that she endured from a student earlier this year.”
Hansonbrook said at least one other resignation could follow.
“Mid-career resignations are not common in education,” he said. “They are very rare in Edgemont. Yet here we are. It takes a long time and tremendous effort to build a great school. It takes only a short time and a few poor decisions to ruin one.”
Hansonbrook recalled one of Kniewel’s year-opening presentations that showed an image of an iceberg, and the message that what is above the water “is dwarfed by all that lies below the surface” and what is below is “the most dangerous part.”
“From the vantage of the crow’s nest I am telling you there is an iceberg in our path,” Hansonbrook said. “We cannot continue full steam ahead. We need to change course before it’s too late and only together can we turn the ship and reach harbor safely.”
Hansonbrook’s speech was followed by stunned silence as he left. The board soon moved on with the agenda as if nothing had happened.
Board of education president Judy Seiff told the Inquirer the next day via email, “While we did not have advance notice of [ETA President] Jonathan Hansonbrook’s comments last night, and were thus not prepared to issue a substantive response in the moment, the Edgemont Board of Education is aware of all issues presented and has been working diligently, with appropriate and warranted confidentiality, with the administration and the ETA to reach decisions that are in the best interest of the Edgemont students and staff.”
Hansonbrook last spoke at a school board meeting Monday, Feb. 28, which happened to be the night Dr. Kenneth Hamilton was introduced in person as the incoming superintendent of Edgemont Schools effective July 1, as Kniewel will retire at the end of this school year. That night Hansonbrook, representing the ETA, and Kniewel and the board praised each other for collegial negotiation of the latest teacher contract.
That relationship has apparently soured from Hansonbrook’s message of “new beginnings” and a “renewed relationship” two and a half months ago.
Kniewel did not respond to a request for an interview.
Junior/senior high school principal Kyle Hosier, who received tenure as a building leader Tuesday night, did not return a phone call.
Hansonbrook also declined an interview, emailing the Inquirer, “At this time I have nothing to add, and my statement to the Board of Education is the only comment I wish to make at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.