Prior to sophomore year at Scarsdale High School, Colby Baldwin was a middie who took face-offs part time and Andrew Lehrman was a middie who played goalie sometimes. After three years of varsity following their freshman season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both players committed to their respective roles of face-off middie and goalie and became unlikely U.S. Lacrosse High School All-Americans.
Baldwin won the honor for the second straight year, while Lehrman is a first-time honoree.
“I feel really fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach both of them because they’re such special young men,” coach James Synowiez said. “The competitiveness that we saw in practice is unlike anything we’ve had before and them battling with each other, them battling with other people at their positions, just wanting to be the best they can be at all times really got everyone to rise up and want to do the same. That’s really special for Scarsdale.”
Baldwin and Lehrman were only 2 of 7 players to be on all three 14-win Section 1 Class A championship teams the last three seasons — with Yorktown and Mahopac the only other teams to pull off that feat — along with fellow seniors Freddy Kushnick, Ryan Ornstein and Nate Seslowe and juniors Jake Goldstein and Rhett Needleman.
Synowiez got to watch both future All-Americans transform throughout their high school years. He called Baldwin the “ultimate competitor” who didn’t let anything hold him back. He was determined to be the best whether it was training on his own or being the first in sprints in practice or a drill. “He went like it was the section championship every single day against his own teammates, which was huge for us,” Synowiez said.
Baldwin learned from the 13 seniors on the team in 2021 and was a captain as a junior and senior. He put the time in in the weight room in addition to working on his position.
“He was completely dialed into his craft and he just didn’t want to be the person whose fault it was or didn’t do his job,” Synowiez said. “As a leader he always made sure he was taking care of himself so that everybody would say, ‘Well, I have to do my best because our best player is also our hardest worker.’ When those two fall in line it’s a pretty dangerous situation for anybody on the opposing team.”
Especially this past spring the Raiders challenged themselves with a schedule against elite competition. The six regular season losses came at the hands of Yorktown, John Jay-Cross River, Massapequa, Mamaroneck and two elite teams from Colorado. They lost those games by one or three goals. Instead of getting the team down, it gave them the tools they needed to improve for the postseason games that mattered most.
“If you look at Andrew last year and look at Andrew this year and the year before, he always rose to the occasion,” Synowiez said. “We continue to talk about when the lights are shining the brightest he steps up most. He’s his own toughest critic because we really don’t put anything on him because the ball has to get through nine other people before the ball goes in the back of the net, so it’s not usually his fault. But any time that ball does go behind him he’s upset with himself and takes it personally.
“That propels him to learn how to play different styles in games depending on how our opponents are shooting. If you watch him in the Mamaroneck game vs. him in the Farmingdale game, he played two different ways and studied our opponents and the way they shoot the ball, the places they shoot from and that’s a big piece of what we talk about in practice in the scouting report. He worked with his dad, who was an incredible goalie during his time, and he just always wants to be the best he can be and that’s why he put himself in that position.”
While Baldwin was in a dynamic platoon as a sophomore with then-senior Paul Lamonaca at the face-off position, Lehrman was Scarsdale’s lone goalie, moving to the position full time when the team’s would-be goalie transferred.
Lehrman’s dad, Gary, played goalie at North Carolina and despite being the backup helped lead the team to the NCAA Division I finals in 1993, making 18 saves in a 13-12 loss to Syracuse. Lehrman was always exposed to the position, but “wasn’t fully a goalie” until he started getting ready for freshman year with classmate Ryan Ornstein. Ornstein needed someone to shoot on and Lehrman needed someone to defend and the two developed into two of the best players in the program at their positions.
Knowing he was going to start sophomore year no matter what, Lehrman began watching videos online of some of the competition from around Section 1.
“I saw the kids were pretty good and I was like, ‘Dang, I’m going to embarrass myself if I’m not good,’” he said. “I didn’t realize how good all these kids were. My friend Ryan and I practiced a lot that fall and winter leading up to sophomore year. Iron sharpens iron, I guess. We both helped each other get better.”
Lehrman entered his first year on varsity with low expectations and no one truly could have predicted what he and the program would achieve by winning the school’s first Section 1 title in the sport that spring, the first of three straight, all coming against all-sport rival Mamaroneck.
“My first game I felt like I had nothing to lose,” Lehrman said. “There were no expectations for me at all and I think that’s why I exceeded expectations as a sophomore because no one expected me to be good. I remember the first game against Eastchester and they weren’t very good, so that was a good first game for me. Then against the better teams I think I just had nothing to lose and I played like it.”
Lehrman put himself and his team on the map quickly with an extremely deep roster. Scarsdale won that first Class A title 8-7 in double overtime. After going down 3-0, then-junior Graydon Diamond got the team on the board in the final minute of the first quarter and then scored the game-winner to complete a hat trick, joining then-senior Jason Koch in the feat. Lehrman made 18 saves in that victory.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure,” he said of the position. “It’s definitely stressful — I’m not going to lie. It’s definitely a little tiring at times, but when you’re playing goalie and you win you feel the best out of anyone else and when you lose it feels the worst because you can’t help but think about everything.”
With the Raiders winning last year 12-7 and this year 10-7 over Mamo in the section finals, the only losses that mattered to the Raiders were the ones that came in the New York State semifinals the last two springs (in the spring of 2021 there was no state tournament). Scarsdale lost 13-9 to Northport in 2022 and 9-4 to Farmingdale earlier this month.
“I always think about it and it’s pretty crazy because no one besides the people on our team thought we were going to win the last two years,” Lehrman said. “The odds were so low. It’s just been a crazy experience and I’m so glad I had it. It’s memories that will last a lifetime for me.
“It was a totally different team especially from three years ago to last year and then there were changes last year to this year. There were main guys every year, but our grade the five captains were there all three years and we just kept growing.”
Sophomore year Lehrman made 155 saves and saved 67.1% of shots. Junior year he made 269 shots for 62.41%. Senior year Lehrman had 252 saves and saved 66%. In his career, Lehrman made 676 saves.
To be named All-America was a shock.
“Yeah, I was a little surprised when I got that, but it’s definitely a huge accomplishment,” he said. “I do think I deserved it the more I thought about it, but I was not expecting it. I didn’t even know this was an award three years ago. I probably would have laughed in their face if someone had explained it to me and said I’d be getting it.”
Synowiez called Baldwin at prom to tell him the good news and asked him to hand the phone to Lehrman.
“I was like, ‘Wow,’ because I figured what was going on,” Baldwin said. “I gave him the phone and then I saw his face light up because it meant so much to him. He’s worked so hard. He’s sitting there and his face is going red because he didn’t even know what to do. It was just great. I was so happy for him and the other guys were out there congratulating him.”
Lehrman had committed to play at Division III Union — he knew after sophomore year it was something he wanted to pursue — but has opted to do a post-graduate year at The Hotchkiss School in Connecticut with Ornstein. They hope to win another title there together and explore their options academically and athletically going forward, while also keeping an eye on their alma mater.
“I think our program from now on will be pretty solid no matter what,” Lehrman said. “Next year they’re going to be really good. There’s the same probability they win it next year. It’s going to be a real challenge, but I’m really excited to come back and watch them play.”
Baldwin on the ball
Prior to high school, Baldwin was more focused on football than lacrosse.
“I wasn’t as serious about it,” he said. “I was not thinking I was going to go to a Division I school to play. I guess I was just preparing for freshman year lacrosse, but I wasn’t taking anything too seriously. We had our modified year in eighth grade, which was fun and we were always good. We still beat Mamo back then. I just saw it as another sport. Football was still my favorite sport.”
Baldwin wasn’t looking forward to tryouts freshman year. He heard there was a lot of running the first three days. Scarsdale was the first school to shut down due to a COVID-19 case in a middle school teacher and not only did tryouts not take place that first Monday in March 2020, but schools didn’t open back up again until the following school year.
“We got the call about COVID so I was kind of secretly happy in my head I wasn’t going to have to go through those three days of tryouts,” he said. “I was weak-minded Colby. I was texting my friends how I wasn’t going to have to run and get bodied by a senior that next day.”
His tune changed by sophomore year and he was ready to go, taking advantage of a new face-off rule where he could stand up. He worked on his form and enjoyed early morning workouts in the winter.
“I knew we had talent, but I wasn’t thinking section championship,” Baldwin said. “Maybe once the season started I was like, ‘OK, we can win this.’”
The Raiders enjoyed the underdog status the first two years and felt every year that on paper Mamo was better. That never mattered to Scarsdale.
The non-Mamaroneck game that stands out most for Scarsdale will be the regional game against Shenendehowa this spring. The Raiders trailed 3-0 after the first three Shen possessions and shots and then 9-4 in the fourth quarter when a miraculous 6-0 run in the final 9.5 minutes, including the game-winner by Ornstein with five seconds left, sent the team back to the state semis.
“We pushed harder each year in practice, including this year because our coaches knew we had to keep meeting the new expectations and beating the expectations,” Baldwin said. “Our mindset changed from the underdogs the first two years and this year we had a bigger target on our back. That mentality kind of messed with us in some games where we would come out a little slow and undervalue teams. Once we started those games with an underdog mentality we realized that’s why were so good and how we played our best. That’s how we had that comeback vs. Shen.”
There were games where it seemed like Baldwin didn’t lose a face-off — he was 22 for 22 against Shen — where the team just didn’t have a chance against him. And it wasn’t that far off. Baldwin prides himself on not being a FOGO — face-off, get off (the field) — so he knew that he had more than a singular focus.
“For me it seemed like the face-offs should be a given every game for our team,” he said. “I was going to go out and win most of the face-offs, but I also knew I had to do more on top of that. It was about how our offense was going to score and how I was going to score and get assists. I had to help out more than just the face-offs. Whenever we would need a goal if we went down, that’s when I would try and take that little extra risk of going straight to the goal.”
Over the years Baldwin had many a pivotal, game-changing goal where he would win the face-off and be scoring within seconds to instantly change the momentum of a game. He was able to read those moments perfectly and get the job done more often than not.
He, too, is excited to see next year’s team compete with an attack trio of Goldstein, Needleman and senior Jared Hoffman leading the way. He told the coaches not to change anything, to just keep the intensity and the strong bonding up.
“No matter how many seniors leave it doesn’t mean the goals change,” Baldwin said. “We still have to strive to get to the farthest point possible.”
In 2021, Lamonaca, who won a roster spot at Division I Syracuse this past school year, won 117/149 face-offs (81.4%), including 12/14 in the Section 1 finals, while Baldwin won 103/126 (72.5%). Junior year Baldwin won 337/403 (83.62%) and this year was 314/357 (88%). He also scored 32 goals and had 19 assists as a senior, second in the team in both categories, while leading the team with 248 ground balls.
For his career, Baldwin won 752 face-offs, scooped 529 ground balls, scored 64 goals and had 39 assists.
Baldwin will continue his career at Division I Penn State, where he will convert to a FOGO for the first time. Though he knows he likely won’t have the same type of winning percentage on draws, he believes he’ll have more time and energy to focus on winning against other elite face-off men.
“I think it will make it easier for me because I’ve always been staying on and I’m a little out of breath for some of the face-offs,” Baldwin said. “I think that will be a little different. It will definitely be harder, much better competition. I’m not going to be winning every face-off so I’m going to have a good mentality.
“If I get playing time this year if I lose it’s going to be OK. I know it’s not going to be the same outcome as high school, but I’m going to work towards something similar.”
Synowiez is excited to see the great things Baldwin and Lehrman have ahead for themselves and their new teams as they go from big fish into big ponds.
“I think they’re both going to keep that mindset with the competitiveness,” Synowiez said. “You have to shift your mindset to understand what you want to experience out of the next level and if you want to be that guy you have to think about all the people that got you here and all the people you want to make proud because you continue to do that for our community and our program. They have to keep that in the back of their minds whenever they have to make a tough decision. I think they’re both going to find a lot of success on the lacrosse field, but more importantly off of it because of their work ethic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.