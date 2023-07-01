Sc finals Andrew Lehrman 1.jpg
Andrew Lehrman

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Prior to sophomore year at Scarsdale High School, Colby Baldwin was a middie who took face-offs part time and Andrew Lehrman was a middie who played goalie sometimes. After three years of varsity following their freshman season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both players committed to their respective roles of face-off middie and goalie and became unlikely U.S. Lacrosse High School All-Americans.

Baldwin won the honor for the second straight year, while Lehrman is a first-time honoree.

Sc finals Colby Baldwin 2.jpg
Colby Baldwin

