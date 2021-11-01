A Moorland Drive resident called police Oct. 19 to report his car, parked unlocked in his driveway, had been disturbed and the interior was in disarray. He said his Ring security footage shows a white, mid-size SUV parked on Moorland Drive with its lights on, and a man running from the caller’s driveway and getting into the SUV. The subject then drives off, westbound. The footage wasn’t clear enough to read the SUV’s license plate or capture any identifying characteristics of the suspect. Police said a similar incident happened on the same date involving a white SUV. They are investigating. A report was made.
An Old Army Road caller Oct. 22 reported the front door to a guest house at the residence was open. The perimeter was checked and nothing unusual was noticed. The homeowner then said the door was often not secured. While police were on scene, the door was locked.
Unlicensed operator
While on patrol Oct. 21 in the vicinity of Hartsdale Avenue and Pinewood Road, police saw a car traveling with only one headlight. Police stopped the car and asked the driver to produce his driver’s license. He said he didn’t have one because it was revoked after he failed to respond to five scofflaw incidents. A supervisor at the police department was contacted to verify the information given by the man, and a field arrest was authorized. Francisco Zuniga was issued a summons to appear in court Nov. 16 and released on scene.
Lost wallets
Police spoke with a person who reported a lost wallet Oct. 21. The person said they lost their wallet the day before while at ShopRite. The person’s main concern was obtaining paperwork to get a new driver’s license. A report was made.
Police responded to a S. Central Avenue residence Oct. 21 on a report from a man who said he picked up food for dinner and went to work in the Bronx. About two hours after he was at work, he realized his wallet was missing. He returned to S. Central Avenue to look for it, but the wallet was gone. He asked that a report be made for documentation.
Credit card fraud
A Berkeley Lane man Oct. 21 told police over the past month three different attempts were made to open fraudulent bank accounts using his identity. Each attempt was blocked, but he did get two credit cards in the mail issued to a person with a different name than his. He’s in contact with his credit unions and wanted the fraud attempts to be documented.
Tinted windows
An Evandale Road resident Oct. 24 reported a suspicious car with tinted windows was parked on Underhill Road. She was in her garage when she noticed the car, which had one person in it. She was unable to say if that person was a man or a woman. She said when she approached the car, the driver drove off, heading toward Central Avenue. She said nothing was missing from her house. Police drove around looking for the described car but didn’t find it.
Remember to take your plates
A man who said he was donating his car to a charity reported to police Oct. 26 he forgot to remove the license plates. He said he left the car parked in a lot on W. Hartsdale Avenue to be picked up, but he didn’t remember the name of the charity. He said he canceled his auto insurance but now was unable to turn the plates into the DMV, because he’d left them on the car which was now gone. He was issued paperwork.
This report, covering Edgemont and Hartsdale police activity from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, was compiled from official information.
