In her life, Kirsten Krohn never really stuck to the script. Unless she was working.
Since 1998, Krohn, a 1987 Scarsdale High School graduate (née Blau), has been a voice actor for television and radio campaigns of all kinds from companies like Charmin, Garnier, Ibrance and Verizon to networks like Lifetime, The Discovery Channel, The Smithsonian Channel and HBO.
Krohn was always involved in theater before and during college, was pre-med at Cornell University, and after that “didn’t work out,” she became a psychology major. She went on to work in pharmaceutical marketing, looking to combine her interests in biology and communications, and had a bright career ahead of her. However, she “hated the industry,” which she called “reserved and conservative and boring.” Krohn took an acting class at night, a two-year program, and after booking a featured, but nonspeaking, role in a GNC commercial, she went up to the “most important looking person” at the audition and asked if they had hired a voiceover actor yet. She read a short script, soon met with the client and the “next thing I knew I was the voice of GNC.”
Krohn got her Screen Actor’s Guild card, took a day off from work to film and was told by the sound engineer she had a “great voice.” She had no tape and no agent, but that didn’t matter. One phone call got Krohn into the waiting room of the William Morris Agency the next day.
“The next week he sent me out for a Jell-O commercial, which I booked, and within three months I was able to quit my day job and I just did voiceovers,” Krohn said. “I had crazy, amazing success out of the gate and I was sort of preparing myself to maybe build my relationships with the agents in the commercial department hoping they would introduce me across the hall in the film and television departments and I was just about to make some kind of a request for that when I discovered I was pregnant. Not a good time to look for an on-camera agent.”
With her oldest son Caleb, Krohn didn’t take maternity leave in 1998. She got right back to work as soon as she could. Caleb accompanied his mom to a gig at 10 days old.
“I was basically like, ‘Do you have a pulse? Great. Hold my kid,’” she said. “And I would work because I didn’t have to do anything. Having worked in a cubicle, I knew what a job was like. This to me was a constant joy and vacation because I didn’t even have to write a memo. I just had to show up and talk. I didn’t even have to memorize the lines. The only thing I needed to do was be available and take direction.”
This was around the time her husband, Douglas, whom she met at Cornell, was starting his surgical residency — he ended up becoming a pediatrician — so Krohn was “like a single, nursing, working mother.”
“I wouldn’t say no to any job because I felt like it would go to someone else and I didn’t know when the next job was going to be, so I always said yes and figured it out with Caleb,” she said. “Sometimes I’d be nursing and working.”
Just as she was ready to start talking to people about getting into television and film, Simon came along. Then Oliver. Then Asher.
“And that just kept happening, so I never really pursued what’s called the legit side of the business, but my voiceover career I was really, really fortunate and lucky and grateful for, and I never took it for granted,” she said. “Not one second. And I still don’t. But I was always worried about my next gig.”
Krohn doesn’t actually know why her voice stood out to clients, copywriters, directors and producers and doesn’t dwell on trying to figure it out. She takes direction well, is professional and dresses well even though she doesn’t have to.
“At the end of the day I really do credit my success with the fact that I never approached the business as an actor,” Krohn said. “I approached as a business person because I started out as a business person.”
What Krohn has always known is if the moment ever came that she needed to pivot, she’d be able to “fall back” on her Ivy League education.
COVID-19 didn’t force that to happen, but the beginnings of a seed were planted around that time. As the voice of Charmin — remember toilet paper shortages and hoarding? — it was Krohn coming into your living room reminding you how important T.P. was in your life. While much voiceover work was just one-offs, Charmin happened to be a continuous account for Krohn.
“As luck would have it I was the voice of Charmin during COVID when Charmin was this thing that everybody in the country wanted. And the nature of the business, because it was an animated commercial with the red bears and the blue bears, everybody could still create it remotely and I was just really lucky I was able to work throughout that whole time,” Krohn said. “But in the back of my mind was always ‘What am I going to do when the time comes?’”
In the past few years Krohn hasn’t had as many auditions and the work has also shifted to a more diverse group of voices.
“I am sure the pendulum will swing more centric in due time, but I don’t know when that time is going to be, so I decided to go to Columbia [University] and get my certification in executive coaching,” Krohn said. “I’m trying to combine my backgrounds in performance and communications with what I learned at Columbia and become more of a communications and performance coach like for executive presentations or sales pitches or interviews or interpersonal skills. How do you take criticism, how do you give criticism?”
Krohn is now balancing auditions and voiceover work with building her clientele list as an executive coach. It was another unscripted moment for Krohn.
“The thing that I find so hilarious is that what I was taught at Columbia in terms of coaching was a lot about goal-setting and people being really organized with their next steps and all of that. [But] I literally live life like a frickin’ pinball,” Krohn said. “I’ll run into something and be like, ‘This looks awesome,’ or ‘You seem nice.’”
When it came to kids, it was going to be two children and no pets, but she and Douglas instead have four boys and two dogs. And she wasn’t going to live in Scarsdale. Again, more unscripted realities and decisions Krohn doesn’t regret as the growing family of Krohns moved to Scarsdale in 2001 when Caleb was 3.5, Simon a week old.
“It was great,” Krohn said. “I did not think I was coming back to Scarsdale and we ironically found an affordable house in this town. My issue was Doug was working in Briarcliff area and I wanted to be connected to the city, but I didn’t want such a far commute, so I was looking south of 287. Originally we were looking at Irvington, Ardsley, the artsy people. I was an artsy person, but there wasn’t really a deal on properties. The property taxes were lower, but having grown up in Scarsdale I was like, ‘What does your public pool facility look like?’ My inner spoiled self. I guess you get what you pay for with the municipalities.”
Soon enough Simon came along and Krohn convinced her husband to have Asher to get the best bang for their buck on their taxes.
“It would amortize our taxes so we’d pay less per kid to be educated,” Krohn said. “He was like, ‘There’s something wrong with you.’ Doug was good with two kids and no dog and we have four kids and two giant dogs.”
Though Krohn wasn’t officially part of the Drama Club at Scarsdale, she was in “Our Town” freshman year and attended fine arts camps over the summer. For “Grease” for the senior class play she wanted Rizzo, but was “typecast” as a cheerleader since she was the captain of the squad. Singing also was never her strength. Krohn was also on the ski team and a member of Signifer.
“I was like the poster child for Scarsdale and then I came back,” she said. “My kids loved it. They all were very happy to have been raised in this town.”
The boys have been active over the years. Caleb graduated from SHS in 2016, Simon 2019, Oliver 2020 and Asher just brought up the rear graduating last month, with all heading straight to or transferring to Bucknell.
Caleb’s main focus athletically was basketball, while his younger brothers were all about lacrosse. Asher helped the family go out on a high note on both sports by helping the basketball team make it to the Section 1 Class AA finals this past winter and helping the lacrosse team win back-to-back Section 1 Class A titles, both times advancing to the New York State semifinals.
Oliver presented a challenge when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 10, so the family has been involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“I’ve been lucky that I’ve been able to have a hand in a lot of things, in addition to pursuing my personal hobbies of physical exercise and hiking and travel, things that I adore,” Krohn said. “I wanted to expose my kids to those things, too.”
Krohn recently returned from a mother-son trip to Croatia with 24-year-old Caleb. Simon just graduated college, Oliver will be a senior, Asher a freshman. Each of them has their own unique take on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted them, but Krohn is just thrilled each one was able to make the best of each experience along the way, even if it was different from the brother before whether it was applying to college, socially, athletically or graduation.
“These four kids, I’ve been laughing with my friends, raising them I didn’t really think through having four kids in such a tight period of time, which meant that I had four teenagers and the sort of mind-mess that that is,” Krohn said. “You have to approach from a different angle. For these four people who are all really different, at the end of the day if you had to put them into central casting’s buckets, they’re all the same person. I don’t have one computer nerd or artsy person — they’re all nice, athletic, bright, funny people, and even though our household was a physical household and someone was always being bothered by somebody every 12 minutes or so, at the end of the day they are so close and I am so pleased that they have amazing friends and they have left room for each other as their backbones. It’s just lovely. I had no idea if I was doing it in a way to cultivate that.”
Again, there’s no script for that.
