LS-Kirsten-Krohn-1.jpg
Buy Now

Kirsten Krohn at her home in Scarsdale

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

In her life, Kirsten Krohn never really stuck to the script. Unless she was working.

Since 1998, Krohn, a 1987 Scarsdale High School graduate (née Blau), has been a voice actor for television and radio campaigns of all kinds from companies like Charmin, Garnier, Ibrance and Verizon to networks like Lifetime, The Discovery Channel, The Smithsonian Channel and HBO.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.