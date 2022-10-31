New York artists/writers Elaine Sexton and João Nemi Neto will be the central characters in a virtual Saturday morning brunch featuring authors from New York and Paris Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program is hosted by the Scarsdale Salon and Salon de Bellville through the Scarsdale library.
Sexton, a poet, visual artist and professor, will read from her latest collection of poems, “Drive” (Grid Books, 2022). Her three previous books of poetry are “Sleuth” (New Issues, 2003), “Causeway” (New Issues, 2008) and “Prospect/Refuge” (Sheep Meadow Press, 2015). Her poems, art reviews, book reviews and works in visual art have appeared in journals and anthologies, textbooks and websites including American Poetry Review, Art in America, Poetry, O! the Oprah Magazine and Poetry Daily.
An avid book creator and micro-publisher, she is the author of several chapbooks, and has curated site-specific events with accompanying limited-edition chapbooks and periodicals, among them Hair and 2 Horatio.
She teaches text and image and poetry at Sarah Lawrence College and has been guest faculty at New York University and in the graduate writing program at City College (CUNY).
Nemi Neto, a writer, translator and professor based in New York and in Europe, has had books of poetry and prose published in Brazil and the U.S. He has participated in a collective of Latin American writers to the “US Without US” (2015), published in New York and in Chile. He teaches at Columbia University.
His latest books are a collection of essays, “Cannibalizing Queer: Brazilian Cinema from 1970-2015” (2022), and the translation into English (in collaboration with Ben De Witte) of “In the Name of Desire,” from João Silvério Trevisan, a Brazilian writer and LGBTQAI+ activist (Sundial House, a press from Columbia University).
