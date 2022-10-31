João Nemi Neto photo

New York artists/writers Elaine Sexton and João Nemi Neto will be the central characters in a virtual Saturday morning brunch featuring authors from New York and Paris Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program is hosted by the Scarsdale Salon and Salon de Bellville through the Scarsdale library.

Sexton, a poet, visual artist and professor, will read from her latest collection of poems, “Drive” (Grid Books, 2022). Her three previous books of poetry are “Sleuth” (New Issues, 2003), “Causeway” (New Issues, 2008) and “Prospect/Refuge” (Sheep Meadow Press, 2015). Her poems, art reviews, book reviews and works in visual art have appeared in journals and anthologies, textbooks and websites including American Poetry Review, Art in America, Poetry, O! the Oprah Magazine and Poetry Daily.

