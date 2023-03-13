p1-new-logo-1.jpg

Pictured from left, Scarsdale Village Manager Robert Cole, mayoral candidate Justin Arest, village Advisory Council on Communications chair Dara Gruenberg, Mayor Jane Veron, graphic designer Diane Greenwald, ACC member and graphic designer Kerry Hayes, ACC member Amy Nadasdi and Trustee Sameer Ahuja pose with the village’s new logo in Rutherford Hall.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Will Fritz

It’s been months in the making. But Rutherford Hall finally bears the village of Scarsdale’s new logo.

While it’s still not the official seal — there’s a lengthy legal process required for that — the new logo, unveiled digitally last year, brings Scarsdale Village Hall into the 21st century.

P1-old-logo_village-seal-retired.jpg

The village's old logo.
p1-new-logo-2.jpg

Trustee Sameer Ahuja and Mayor Jane Veron inspect the new logo.

