It’s been months in the making. But Rutherford Hall finally bears the village of Scarsdale’s new logo.
While it’s still not the official seal — there’s a lengthy legal process required for that — the new logo, unveiled digitally last year, brings Scarsdale Village Hall into the 21st century.
“We wanted a logo that embodies who we are and what we believe and we just felt like, at this moment in time, you needed something that was both fresh and classic,” Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron told the Inquirer. “And this logo is a pure embodiment [of that].”
Scarsdale’s original seal, which was created in 1915 based on a New York City seal from the 17th century, featured a depiction of a Native American man and a European settler — imagery that comes off as old-fashioned and even offensive in 2023.
“Its imagery is dated and sort of out of sync with our understanding of both our local history and our appreciation for differences in peoples, and DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] … we all felt that it would be more appealing and more pleasant to have around us something that felt really positive,” said Diane Greenwald, a professional graphic designer and member of the logo redesign team comprised of members of the village’s Advisory Council on Communications (ACC) and the village historian.
Both Greenwald and ACC member Kerry Hayes, also a graphic designer, were the designers of the logo, something that was completed with feedback from other entities including the Scarsdale Business Alliance, the Scarsdale Chinese Association and the rest of the ACC.
The road to getting the new logo behind the board of trustees dais has been a pretty long one, said ACC chair and village board of trustees candidate Dara Gruenberg.
“This has been on the ACC’s work plan for years now,” Gruenberg said. “And everyone on ACC kind of had different pieces. We also brought in the village historian and talked about Scarsdale’s identity as part of this process to shape what this was.”
One reason the new logo was on the committee’s radar is that, it turned out, the village never actually had one, though the official village seal has often been used as a logo.
“One of the things we discovered was that there actually was no official logo,” Gruenberg said. “A lot of different village departments had created their own logos. So the whole point of this was really to create a cohesive brand.”
The logo was officially rolled out in April 2022, first appearing on the village website, though it’s now migrating into the physical realm.
“It’s too expensive to do everything all at once,” Greenwald said. “But little by little you’re seeing it more and more. You see it on the mayor’s lapel. You see it now here [behind the dais], which is really very visible.”
It should be on signage soon, too, according to Gruenberg.
“They just ordered all of the border signs as you enter Scarsdale. Those will be replaced as well,” Gruenberg said.
The best part, she said, is that, being accomplished by volunteers, the logo redesign was done very economically.
“This normally would cost probably a couple hundred thousand dollars,” Gruenberg said. “And there was no budget for this. So a big piece of this was having the right team in place and people who are really willing to give their design time, running focus groups — all of these pieces had to come into play where people were willing to give up their time freely to do something like this.”
Veron said she feels the logo, with its slightly abstract representation of the iconic cupola on the Hardwood Building in the village center and its clean, modern lines, is well suited to adorning everything from village hall to annual budget reports.
“It honors the past, but it harkens to the future,” Veron said. “It seems to capture the essence of what it feels to be a part of Scarsdale. And I think that this group did an extraordinary job.”
