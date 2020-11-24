A Westchester County Bee-Line bus drove under an overhang and got stuck after hitting the old Scarsdale train station building on Depot Place Monday morning, Nov. 23. Just after 8:30 a.m. Scarsdale police and fire departments responded to the scene.
Scarsdale Fire Chief James Seymour said there was some structural instability and members of the Scarsdale, Hartsdale, Fairview and Greenville fire departments worked on securing the structure so they could get a heavy-duty tow truck on scene to remove the bus, which sustained significant damage to the driver's side, and to avoid a collapse by maintaining the integrity of the building. The station building, which is owned by the village of Scarsdale but leased to the MTA, has no permanent structural damage.
Chief Seymour reported later Monday that the bus was removed without further incident or injury following a two-hour extrication operation.
Traffic was impacted in that area during the removal, but Metro-North train service was not affected.
The only occupant on the bus at the time of impact was the bus driver, who was removed by firefighters through an emergency window. The driver was found to have no injuries after being evaluated by Scarsdale Ambulance Corps at the scene.
NOTE: An earlier version of this article reported the driver sustained a minor injury.
