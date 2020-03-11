Communication, cancellations and a call for calm in preventing an outbreak of COVID-19 in the school district was at the top of the agenda at the Edgemont Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 10.
Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said there were no reported cases of the virus in the community and that administrators have been in constant contact with New York State and Westchester County health officials, the school district physician, other area school superintendents, an epidemiologist and the New York State Education Department.
“We’ve been really focused on measured, evidence-based decisions,” said Kniewel, who described precautions being taken by the district to help prevent students and school employees from contracting the illness, and what off-site instruction would look like should the district be required to close schools.
On Thursday, Edgemont alerted parents that all schools would be closed on Friday, March 13 for a superintendent’s conference day to prepare for the possibility of online instruction. According to Kniewel, teachers will attend either virtually or in person and she will evaluate the potential for a longer-term closure on a day-by-day basis.
Kniewel said Edgemont does not have any confirmed cases of the virus and there are currently no plans to close the schools beyond Friday. She noted, “We’ve been disinfecting [the schools] everyday, so that will continue.”
Several student outings had already been canceled or rescheduled, including the Seely Place fifth-grade trip to Philadelphia that was scheduled this past week, a New York State School Music Association event with more than 1,000 student participants and any field trips to New York City for the remainder of the month.
“Any scheduled events where we’d send students to public open spaces didn’t seem like the right thing to do,” Kniewel said. “We have to be ready to turn on a dime because the information is changing every day.”
In addition, the PTA canceled student science fairs and the PTSA canceled the “Race to Nowhere” screening, but SAT testing will proceed on Saturday.
The custodial staff has implemented meticulous deep cleaning of surfaces to eliminate possible contamination and sanitizing procedures utilizing three new “misting”-type disinfectant machines in all three schools. Students at Seely Place and Greenville elementary schools have scheduled daily hand washings.
The district website, edgemont.org, has a link dedicated to coronavirus updates that feature “Continuity of Instruction” plans mapped out by Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Curtin. “Our entire K-12 faculty has been working to prepare for a possible closure,” Curtin wrote in a letter to Edgemont families.
Though live streaming class instruction is not on the table, Curtin described alternate methods for learning. Grades K-4 would receive assignments by email, while grades 5-6 would use a Chromebook and check via Google Classroom for communication and assignments from their teachers and possibly use subscription-based instructional materials provided by the school. Students in grades 7-12 would also check Google Classroom for communications and assignments.
Any online instruction would depend on the grade level, according to Curtin. “Support for a high school student preparing for Regents or AP exams, for example, would be different from kindergarten students,” he said.
Edgemont High School Principal Kyle Hosier reminded the community that students should bring home their Chromebooks and any other materials on a daily basis, “because if school is closed, they won’t be able to go back into the classroom to get it.”
Edgemont resident and former board member Jonathan Faust asked whether the school board has the “unfettered ability to close the schools, or if they are bound by state health department and public education guidelines.” Kniewel said Edgemont was in close contact with the Department of Health (DoH) every day and reported on edgemont.com that school and district emergency response teams have been formed for employing these ongoing safety measures. However, she said, “NYSE and NYS DoH are the authorities that guide us through this process. If we do have a student, or faculty or staff member with a confirmed case, like in Scarsdale, they now want us to close for one to two days to assess and see where we are before we close for any longer.”
Currently there are no guidelines or benchmarks as to when schools are cleared to reopen after a closure.
“The district has some discretion for extraordinary situations,” Kniewel said. “But right now, anything related to the coronavirus, we go through the department of health and the state.”
Kniewel reiterated the proper procedure for reporting a child’s illness to district administrators, and the importance of keeping calm. “Make sure you’re not just bending to the loudest voice,” she said. “There are lots of rumors, anger, fear and demands. If that’s how we solve problems, it’s not going to be a systematic, methodological approach.”
