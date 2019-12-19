In the latest of a series of pedestrian accidents in Greenburgh, a 71-year-old Hartsdale woman was struck by a car on E. Hartsdale Avenue on Dec. 14 around 6 p.m.
According to Greenburgh police Chief Bryan Ryan, a preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian was crossing north in the middle of the street on the avenue between Wilson Street and Columbia Avenue when she was hit by an 81-year-old driver near the double yellow line.
When officers arrived at 45 E. Hartsdale Ave., they saw the victim lying in the eastbound lane face down with her left leg deformed and twisted upward. According to police, the victim was able to talk and was asking for her mother.
While being treated by Hartsdale fire officials, a man went up to police and identified himself as the victim’s husband and explained he had let his wife out of the car and told her to wait for him while he parked. The man also told police the victim recently had hip surgery.
The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. As of Wednesday, the Hartsdale victim was listed in serious but stable condition.
The driver — also from Hartsdale — told police she was traveling eastbound on E. Hartsdale Avenue when she felt like she hit something in the roadway. When the driver exited her car she saw the victim lying in the roadway, but was unable to call emergency services because she was having trouble with her cellphone.
Two people told police they dialed 911, but did not see the accident occur.
The driver submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and police determined that the woman was not impaired.
Police were able to view video surveillance footage from the 45 E. Hartsdale Ave. apartments.
In response to the uptick of pedestrian accidents in Greenburgh, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner proposed to create a traffic safety citizens committee. According to Feiner, committee members would work with the police department to find ways to implement stopgap safety measures by taking suggestions from the community and issuing suggestions to residents through the media. The committee would also meet with civic associations and schools to talk about traffic safety, work with the Department of Planning and Department of Public Works to establish priorities for permanent solutions and lobby the state to implement the safety measures if needed.
According to Chief Ryan, police placed a digital sign near the corner of Columbia and E. Hartsdale avenues to remind pedestrians to use the crosswalk and are stepping up traffic violation enforcement along E. Hartsdale Avenue.
Hartsdale Neighbors Association president Stacy Fisher told the Inquirer the association’s newly formed Safety Committee would have representation within Feiner’s proposed traffic safety citizens committee.
“At the end of the day [the Hartsdale Neighbors Association] really wants to work with local government to solve issues that are impacting our community and quality of life,” said Fisher. “Our goal is to work with the town board and be productive, constructive and produce results.”
