A 79-year-old Eastchester woman was hit by a car a few minutes after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the intersection of Crane Road and Church Lane.
The pedestrian was identified by police as Beverly Samuels of Garth Road. She died of injuries from the accident after being immediately transported to Westchester Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m.
A police investigation determined that the driver, a 42-year-old man from Peekskill, was traveling eastbound on Crane Road when he hit Samuels who was in the road on the south side of Crane Road.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
According to police, the Peekskill man’s 2010 Honda Insight sustained damage in excess of $1,000 and was impounded.
The Scarsdale Police Department was assisted at the accident scene by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Unit. Pending the investigation, police were unable to confirm the speed of the vehicle and whether Samuels was crossing the street at the time of the accident.
According to Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher, there was one witness at the scene who completed a statement and couldn’t recall any other pedestrian-related accidents at the intersection.
(3) comments
Installation of a few well-placed speed bumps along Crane Road will very effectively discourage speeding to or from the village downtown.
The pedestrian death on Crane Road is so unspeakably heartbreaking, but not unanticipated.
We live on Crane Road, on the side of the road without a sidewalk. We have to cross Crane Road to get to the downtown or to walk anywhere. Cars roar by our house at 40 m.p.h. or more, trying to make the light at Post Road going east, or on their way to the Bronx River Parkway going west. They come up and over the crest of the hill, totally oblivious to people, dogs or cars in the road -- we truly risk our lives every day when we go out early in the morning to walk our dogs.
Here are some steps that can be taken to reduce the dangers:
- Change the Village speed limit to 25 m.p.h. If the speed limit for the entire Village cannot be changed (unlike Hartsdale, Ardsley and other villages), at least change the speed limit in the vicinity of the downtown.
- Put a stop sign on Crane Road at Church Lane and at Fox Meadow Road (another dangerous intersection).
- Conduct police enforcement along Crane Road (this will also enhance the Village coffers since so many people are speeding).
A real tragedy. The day was sunny and bright. The road was dry. The driver was heading uphill. What’s the explanation here? Speeding? Texting? Was the pedestrian crossing the street? Too many questions unanswered. Too many incidents like this happening in our Village. We need greater police enforcement on our main arteries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.