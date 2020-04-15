On Thursday, April 9, at 9:37 p.m., Scarsdale police received a report of suspicious people on the property of a home on Meadow Road. The call was similar to incidents reported by area residents the week before. Scarsdale police along with New Rochelle police canvassed the area and found a parked, occupied vehicle. An investigation showed the car was unregistered. The driver was identified and issued numerous summonses. The vehicle was impounded.
A short time later, New Rochelle police saw two people running along Weaver Street. A helicopter with Westchester County’s Police Aviation Unit was in the area, and directed ground units to a location on Gatehouse Road. Multiple Scarsdale and New Rochelle units stopped the two people on Gatehouse Road where they were identified. This incident is under investigation by Scarsdale detectives. Police thanked residents for early reporting of suspicious people in the area, which helped police stop and identify suspicious activity.
After further investigation, police announced on April 15 that they arrested Bronx residents Emiljan Drekaj and Joland Gjeka. Drekaj, 26, was charged with trespassing and criminal possession of a forged instrument and Gjeka, 22, was charged with trespassing.
Further information on this incident should be referred to Scarsdale Police Investigation at 914-722-1200.
Suspicious man nabbed
Police went to a residence on Meadow Road April 10 for a report of two suspicious characters walking around the house. The homeowner described two men who walked down her driveway and into her backyard. Police shortly after saw a possible suspect in a car parked on Herkimer Road. The man was identified with a photo ID. A 27-year-old Bronx man was issued multiple tickets for operating an unregistered vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without a valid license and operating an uninspected vehicle. The gray 2005 Fiat he was driving was held for safekeeping and towed to impound. Patrol was unable to determine if the man is the owner or just the operator.
Unlocked cars invite larceny
A Ferncliff Road man reported on the afternoon of April 6 his unlocked car, parked in his driveway since April 4, was at some point unlawfully entered, which he didn’t notice until April 6. His wallet containing $250 cash, numerous credit cards and his driver’s license were missing from the car. A 12-pack of Corona beer and a 12-pack of Sapporo beer valued at $20 each were also missing from the car’s back seat.
A Fairview Road woman reported April 8 her car and her husband’s car, both unlocked and parked in the driveway, were rummaged through. While walking the couple’s dog, her husband had recognized his wife’s empty change purse lying on the street at the intersection of Fairview and Greendale roads. She said when he returned home and checked both cars, he found they had been rummaged through. The woman said the change purse contained about $20 in coins.
A Park Road woman reported April 8 her 2018 Cadillac, valued at $30,000, was taken from her property without her knowledge or permission. The car is normally parked in her driveway and driven by either her son or the groundskeeper. Both men were on scene at the time of the report. The Cadillac was last driven April 4; she last noticed it parked in the driveway April 7. Her groundskeeper informed her on April 9 the car was missing. There are two sets of keys; one set is in the owner’s possession, the other set, prior to the theft, is usually kept inside the car. A grand larceny report was completed.
An Oak Way woman on April 8 told police someone entered her car and removed multiple credit cards, $900 cash, her driver’s license, insurance cards and two key fobs. She said all the items were inside the car the evening of April 7, but all were missing on April 8.
A Brite Avenue resident reported April 10 a jacket and loose change were missing from the resident’s car, which was parked unlocked in the driveway. The caller wasn’t sure about a timeline but believed the property was taken two nights earlier.
Locked car deters thief
A Windmill Lane man reported on April 8 an unknown man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants entered his property through the driveway and tried but failed to enter the caller’s locked, parked car, and then left the scene. The caller said nothing was taken and there was no damage to his car, but he wanted to document the incident. Police responded April 12 on a report from the wife of the Windmill Lane resident. She told police that after the previous incident, she couldn’t find the key fob, which she had left inside the car. She said the fob was found under the doormat at her back door. She told police neither she nor her husband placed it there. The key fob was tagged as evidence.
Would-be thief interrupted
A Madison Road woman reported on April 9 that she saw a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt crouching down by her locked car, which was parked and locked next to her husband’s locked car. She called out to the man who took off and got into a dark-colored SUV waiting on Richelieu Road. The SUV was near another car, described as a four-door sedan. Both cars drove off quickly, heading northbound on Madison Road toward Drake Road. While on Madison Road, police noticed two other cars parked at two different houses that had interior lights on and the contents of the cars’ glove compartments were strewn across the seats. Police contacted the owners of those cars.
Zoom Passover harassment
A 44-year-old Central Park Avenue woman reported April 9 being the victim of harassment during a Zoom videoconference. The call was set up through her work organization to conduct a Passover service; during the Zoom call, approximately six to nine people unknown to the caller joined in, and shared offensive videos and pictures and hateful messages. Their identity was not revealed through images or other means, although one person accidentally dropped a name not recognized by any of the legitimate participants. The caller told police the Zoom call didn’t require a password or other steps for security to gain access. The legitimate participants moved the conference to another server to continue. Police documented the incident and reported it to the Westchester district attorney’s office Hate Crimes Task Force.
Unauthorized purchases
A Paddington Road resident reported April 9 someone used her credit card to purchase home furnishings from Wayfair.com. The caller said that between April 4 and April 6 an unknown party ordered three pieces of furniture under her name; the person attempted to order two more pieces before the caller was able to cancel the orders prior to delivery. The caller said FedEx alerted her to the purchases upon calling her to contact her as the first three pieces, valued at $190.78, were delivered to an unknown address, using the caller’s name but with a slightly altered spelling.
Unknown person entered unlocked garage
A Brite Avenue man on April 8 told police someone may have entered the garage at the residence overnight. The garage was unlocked; the caller only wanted the incident documented and said nothing valuable was missing.
Stolen credit card
A Brite Avenue woman reported April 10 sometime between the evening of April 7 and the morning of April 8 someone entered her 2018 Mazda and removed a credit card from a wallet she left inside the car. She said Citibank called to advise her of fraudulent charges to her account. She said starting April 8 more than a dozen purchases were made without her knowledge or permission, totaling $684.77. She said the bank refunded the money to her account and issued her a new card.
Criminal mischief at garage
Criminal mischief was reported April 11 at the Christie Place parking garage when police on patrol saw a yellow plastic “tube” exit sign deliberately pulled down from its mounted location. An unknown person apparently leaped up and pulled the tube down from the light-duty chains attached to the garage ceiling. Some damage was reported to the tube’s mounting points. One end of the tube was still attached to the ceiling. It did not pose a hazard. Caution tape was placed as a warning, and the highway department was called to remount the tube.
Construction complaints
The building department received a complaint April 6 about construction at a Wheelock Road residence. A plumber working at the residence said he was fully aware of the state orders restricting nonessential work and social distancing policies, and he said he was the only person working at the site.
Police responded to an Aspen Road residence April 6 on a report of construction work at the site. Upon arrival, police remained on site for 10 minutes, but did not find anyone working there.
A caller reported nonessential construction happening at a location on Lenox Place April 6. A man working at the site said he was aware of the governor’s executive orders for nonessential work and social distancing and he said he was the only person working at the site.
Responding April 7 to a report of eight workers at a site on Copper Beech Lane and Weaver Street, police determined the workers were in fact doing essential work and were not in violation of current restrictions.
After police advised two laborers working at a construction site on White Road on April 10 about the governor’s orders, the workers agreed to stop the project.
Car not abandoned
A red Volkswagen parked on Montrose Street on April 6 was reported possibly abandoned. Police determined it was not.
Dog reunited with owner
A report of a loose dog caught on Stratton and Franklin roads April 7 coincided with the dog’s owner reporting the dog was lost. Dispatch assisted in an information exchange and the roaming Boston terrier was safely returned to its owner.
A Brambach Road resident reported April 7 his neighbor’s dog keeps going onto his property. Police advised the man to contact the New Rochelle Humane Society.
Groups dispersed
Police responded on a report April 7 of a large group of teenagers sunbathing and not practicing social distancing behind Heathcote School on Palmer Avenue. After police spoke with the teens, they left the scene.
Police advised four kids playing basketball on the Huntington Avenue playground April 7 that the courts were closed.
A caller reported about 30 kids congregating in the park on Black Hawk and Continental roads April 7. The group dispersed prior to police arrival.
A large group reported gathering and not social distancing on Butler Field on Post Road on April 9 turned out to be three people who were advised the field is closed.
Police advised a large group of people on the middle school playing fields on Mamaroneck Road on April 11 to leave the premises.
A dozen people observed on Boulevard on April 11 playing on a basketball court were advised the facility is closed.
Suspicious mail
A Dunham Road resident reported April 8 receiving offensive mail not specifically addressed to them with a New Rochelle return address. Police told the caller to contact the U.S. Postal Inspector.
Annoying man
A man known to police was reported at Depot Place possibly soliciting and annoying passersby on April 9. The man told police he was waiting for his train. Police did not see the man annoying anyone or asking for money at the time. MTA police were on scene to assist.
Stolen package
A Brite Avenue woman reported April 9 a package delivered to her residence the day before had been stolen. She said she notified Amazon.com and was told they would resend her order.
Just stopping by
A dark blue Infiniti SUV reported as suspicious on Vernon Road on April 9 turned out to belong to a friend of the caller’s neighbor who was stopping by to pick up a few things. The caller didn’t think anyone was home at the time.
Photos after midnight
A Post Road resident told police April 11 she saw two men at 2:23 a.m. taking pictures of her house. She said this incident happened April 1. She described to police what the men were wearing and said they took pictures, then walked north on Post Road toward White Plains. She said nothing was disturbed or taken from her property but she wanted to report the incident.
Sleepy Instacart driver
Police responded to a Carthage Road residence April 12 when a woman reported a driver who delivered her Instacart order sleeping in his car in her driveway. Upon arrival, police spoke to the man and when he could not produce a valid driver’s license, he was told he couldn’t drive except to move the car out of the woman’s driveway and into the street. An Uber picked up the man, and the Instacart service sent a licensed driver to remove the delivery car.
Deer rescued
A Richbell Road caller reported late on April 13 a weird noise outside his house. Police conducted an exterior check and located a deer caught in a fence. The deer was making loud noises as it attempted to extricate itself from the fence. Two officers assisted to free the deer and it ran off.
Fire
A rollover accident was reported April 8 on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Fire personnel responding saw a car on the left shoulder of the road showing damage consistent with a rollover. Scarsdale EMS rescued one passenger, who was uninjured. County police applied fuel absorbent to a small spill. Police remained on scene until the car was towed.
A smoke situation was reported on the sixth floor of a building on E. Hartsdale Avenue April 9. Scarsdale firefighters assisted Hartsdale firefighters as they completed their investigation. No fire was found and the incident was recorded as a smoke scare.
A caller reported an odor in the basement of a residence on Rectory Lane April 11. Fire personnel checking the area detected a slight sewer odor. Water was run in all sinks and the shower, and the area was vented. The homeowner was advised to call if the odor returned — or call a plumber.
An odor of natural gas was reported at a residence on Lee Road April 12. Fire personnel detected a slight odor of natural gas in the basement. Con Edison was contacted; they found a leaking boiler control and a leaking pipe connecting the meter to the curb valve. Con Ed shut down service and the house was vented using a portable fan.
This report was compiled from official reports from the Scarsdale Police and Fire departments covering the period from April 6 through April 13.
