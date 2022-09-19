As part of its commitment to increased transparency and communication, Scarsdale Schools interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick has added school district cabinet member reports to each meeting to not only give a glimpse of what’s happening now, but what’s coming up in the future as well.
This segment, which debuted at the Aug. 22 board of education meeting, kicked off the first board meeting of the new school year on Monday, Sept. 12.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh discussed “rich and varied” summer development work by faculty, including preparing for a new fifth grade science program, phonics for kindergarten through second grade and the transition to Reveal Math for all elementary school students. He said the math professional development is “ongoing” and families would have the opportunity to learn about the program at each elementary school this fall. There is also a “lively Twitter thread” at @ScarsdaleMathK5.
“This math program really does focus on the social-emotional learning and the community components of math,” McIntosh said.
Upcoming reports from McIntosh will include themes of Transformations and Curriculum; Thriving Students focusing on assessment, wellness and the multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS); Innovation in Action focusing on libraries, computer science, digital literacy and a celebration of a decade of the Center for Innovation, plus a look at what the next 10 years could look like; Optimizing Learning with “deep reflections” on and a “recommended pathway forward” for the high school’s Advanced Topics curriculum, and an expanded review of the district’s special education programs. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and global learning will also be among the topics.
Reminding everyone that 25-year treasurer Jeff Martin is preparing for his upcoming retirement, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Facilities Stuart Mattey said he and new treasurer Lisa Zareski have been collaborating with Martin for a smooth transition as they close out the books on the 2021-22 fiscal year. For the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year budget, Mattey said they would seek to mirror the budget book Martin had put together each year.
“I do want to publicly thank him one last time for his service and dedication to the district over these past 25 years,” Mattey said.
Mattey said the Audit Committee, which consists of all seven school board members, will hear on Oct. 3 from the internal auditors Nawrocki Smith with an internal controls report on payroll withholdings — a potentially closer look at what went awry with the district’s nearly resolved IRS issues. There will also be corrective action plans related to that for the board to vote on, he said.
Mattey reported an “incredibly busy” summer preparing the district’s buildings for the school year, and said he would present a more detailed update to the board next month. He also said the rooftop air conditioner at Heathcote Elementary School was “finally” installed and running after a delay in getting the materials for installation.
All work authorized in the 2018 bond has been completed and came in “well under” the budgeted $64.867 million, Mattey said. That work will also be highlighted next month, as will a building conditions survey and the start of a new facilities master plan.
The high school auditorium, which has had work put off for several years since being approved in the 2014 bond, will have a committee meeting next week to discuss “major improvement to the space,” including replacing seats and flooring, “major” acoustical improvement, upgrades to the lighting and electrical components and dressing room renovations. That will be discussed with the architects at a board meeting in November.
The one setback has been the rollout of hot lunch at the elementary schools as there have been staffing shortages. Mattey said workers contracted through the district’s provider backed out late last week. He is hoping to find replacements as soon as possible and the district is considering offering a higher hourly wage to compete with those of fast food chains.
Later in the meeting, Patrick gave an update on rising stop loss insurance costs and Mattey asked the board to approve several sets of budget transfers. In that report, Mattey said the “great news” was the collection of $2.7 million in stop loss insurance the district was not expecting to receive, giving them a surplus of $3.5 million, which he called “fantastic.” Mattey said it has a “tremendous impact” on end of the year fund balance, which allowed the district to return $1.5 million previously transferred from the health insurance reserve back into that fund.
Director of Physical Education, Health & Athletics Ray Pappalardi reported that about 40% of the high school student body is participating in the fall athletic season, a “remarkable” number for a large school like Scarsdale. He also reported that new legislation and guidelines on concussion management and cardiac arrest risk were passed, but said the district already meets the newly mandated standards for protecting students.
Focusing on communication with student-athlete will be a focus this school year with the reemergence of the Captains Council, in addition to another “student leadership group” that will meet with Pappalardi on a regular basis.
Section 1 has also released a DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policy. Whereas schools would deal with “egregious” events that occur on and off the playing field, now the section could become involved in handling the situations. In addition, to avoid conflicts, spectators are no longer permitted to single out an opposing athlete by name, uniform number or any other identifying characteristic during an athletic contest. Pappalardi said “several meetings” would be held with Section 1 athletic directors to learn more about the policy.
Though it was not part of the initial cabinet updates, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Leadership Development Carole Priore gave a staffing and enrollment update.
Current enrollment is at 4,680 students districtwide. There was one section added to second grade at Edgewood Elementary School, one in third grade at Fox Meadow and one in kindergarten at Quaker Ridge. Special education sections remained at 22 projected sections across all five elementaries. Patrick said there were 120 more elementary students than projected last February.
Staffing increased by 1.6 certified positions over what was projected in the budget.
Board member Jim Dugan asked if there is “any sense” of where the higher enrollment is coming from, perhaps families returning from putting their children in private schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrick said that is possible, but noted there were also a lot of first-time registrations. He said it’s “hard to gauge what families are going to decide to do” in a given school year. He said “a deep dive” to see how many students were returning to the district was not conducted, but noted it “would be interesting.”
Board president Amber Yusuf made a short statement about the district’s financial approach that was discussed in a meeting with Patrick, Mattey, Zareski and board vice president Ron Schulhof.
“Among other things, we discussed and reviewed expectations around communication protocols,” Yusuf said. “Additionally, Lisa will provide the board with monthly reporting, which we anticipate to begin in October. Our internal auditor, Nawrocki Smith, has provided the Audit Committee, which consists of all seven members of the board, with a status report. Much of their internal audit work is complete, and they are currently preparing the draft report with a target presentation to the Audit Committee on Oct. 3.”
Late in the meeting, board member Jessica Resnick-Ault asked if the remaining $99,362 would be returned from the IRS. Patrick said the district’s tax attorneys have “documentation in our favor [that the] money should be coming back,” but they are still seeking a timeline for the refund.
The board of education has yet to release a report on how much the handling of the improper payroll tax reporting matter has cost the district between attorneys, auditors, accountants, private investigators and any other resources that have been utilized since the board was made aware of the issues in late March.
The board also gave an update on the superintendent search being conducted by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA). Focus groups with residents and other stakeholders began last week and continue this month. The information being collected in person and online is anonymous and board of education members have not attended any of those meetings. The next focus groups will be Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in rooms 170-172 at the high school and via Zoom (https://bit.ly/3qI0JsA) on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. The online survey at hyasurvey.com/scarsdalesuperintendent, available in English, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese, closes Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
National assessment discussion
During public comment, resident Rachana Singh focused on the Sept. 1 report by the National Center of Education Statistics (NCES) on reading and math assessments for 9-year-old students. The study showed an average decline of five points in reading and seven points in math in 2022 as compared to 2020, the largest reading score decline since 1990 and the first-ever math score decline. The drops are largely attributed to the changes in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Special education numbers were also largely impacted.
Singh asked where Scarsdale falls into this trend and if federal relief funding has been steered in the right direction to deal with the issue.
“Our focus is on each student, full classrooms of students, full grade levels of students as it should be,” Patrick said. “Our focus on MTSS is one of the parts of our vision for how we’re going to continue to support students. We’re not at liberty at the moment to talk about the spring state tests that occurred, but we will when the embargo that the state sets on those results lifts [this month].
“Obviously we’ve come to the board and the community with programming needs, most recently in this particular past budget cycle to support special education programs, to support some of our mental health programming for students and hire the very best teachers we can find to support students. Those are broad, general strategies.”
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said there was an increase in students who needed support last school year and those services were provided “accordingly.” The ICT (integrated co-teaching) program has been expanded over the last few years in part due to “increasing trends” and the pandemic, he said. Rauschenbach continued, calling the MTSS work “very important” in order to focus on students who have shorter-term support needs that aren’t disability-based. He said there was “great work” over the summer to help teachers help students in need.
Rauschenbach said the district will look at state test scores, but noted they are “one measure” and there are “issues with that measure from a validity standpoint.” He said the Star reading and math assessments “have not seen major drops all through COVID,” which are “good signs.”
The district received about $225,000 in American Rescue Act funds for special education last year, according to Rauschenbach, which was spent on various services for students. McIntosh said faculty development and training has also been given great resources in that area.
“I would just add more generally COVID was hard and continues to have … impact and affect on individual kids,” Patrick said.
Of the study Singh referred to, Patrick noted Scarsdale was not part of the testing.
“It’s sort of a random sample across the country, but our approach here has been consistent in trying to identify the individual needs, gaps, holes in learning and try to address them” he said. “We heard from our teachers throughout last year when [students] came back to full days in person that there were gaps, there were things that were missing both academically and socially and emotionally, and our plan is to continue to work individually and with our teams that exist — our MTSS teams, our child study teams, pupil study teams at the middle school and high school — to address the needs of individual students along with those other [efforts] that Eric and Edgar referred to.”
Yusuf asked when the state testing results would be made public. McIntosh said the embargo should be lifted at “any moment.”
