Scarsdale 2022-23 enrollment chart

As part of its commitment to increased transparency and communication, Scarsdale Schools interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick has added school district cabinet member reports to each meeting to not only give a glimpse of what’s happening now, but what’s coming up in the future as well.

This segment, which debuted at the Aug. 22 board of education meeting, kicked off the first board meeting of the new school year on Monday, Sept. 12.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.