The last of Scarsdale Schools’ 2018 bond project construction work will be completed by the end of the summer, in addition to other projects funded in the 2022-23 school budget approved by voters in May.
At Scarsdale Middle School, Scarsdale High School, Quaker Ridge Elementary School and Heathcote Elementary School, ventilator work is underway. Older ventilators are being replaced with new ones and new ones will also be installed in places where previously there have been none.
In addition to the unit ventilators at Heathcote, new boilers and an air conditioning unit in the gymnasium are being installed. That work is the last piece supported by the funds from the 2018 bond, according to Stuart Mattey, Scarsdale’s assistant superintendent for business and facilities.
Other work not included in the bond is listed in the current school budget, including lighting improvements in the high school auditorium, which are mostly completed. The budget for the improvements is $485,000 and total estimated expense is $360,000.
Another upcoming project is pump replacements at Edgewood Elementary School, the middle school and high school, but the work will start in the spring. The budget is $485,000 and bids were awarded in the amount of $473,000, according to Mattey.
An office renovation project at Heathcote Elementary School is in the planning stage. The budget is $400,000 and Mattey said there are no bids yet. There is also a partially completed Fox Meadow LED lighting upgrade in the library and large multipurpose room. Due to supply chain issues, that work will be completed at the end of summer or right after school starts, but the project is on budget at $25,000.
At Edgewood and Quaker Ridge elementary schools, hot water heater replacements will be completed during the upcoming school year and the budget is $70,000. Bus compound security cameras will also be completed over the course of the school year with a budget of $10,000.
Most of the work started in the summer but some — specifically the unit ventilators in the high school — started earlier, as soon as the bid was approved. The ventilator work is almost fully complete, according to Mattey.
“We have to get everything done before students and teachers come back at the end of August, so typically the work will start as soon as it can,” Mattey said. “It might [begin] when students and teachers leave at the end of June. If we can get them started safely, we’ll get them started ahead of time after hours.”
