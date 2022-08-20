Scarsdale schools summer 2022 construction photo

Working on drainage in a courtyard Aug. 18 at Scarsdale Middle School.

 Valerie Abrahams Photo

The last of Scarsdale Schools’ 2018 bond project construction work will be completed by the end of the summer, in addition to other projects funded in the 2022-23 school budget approved by voters in May.

At Scarsdale Middle School, Scarsdale High School, Quaker Ridge Elementary School and Heathcote Elementary School, ventilator work is underway. Older ventilators are being replaced with new ones and new ones will also be installed in places where previously there have been none.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.