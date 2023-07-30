Police went to a restaurant on S. Central Avenue July 24 after an employee reported a suspicious incident involving a white van driven by two men who allegedly picked up used cooking oil. An employee of the first restaurant followed the van to another restaurant and observed the men siphoning used cooking oil from that restaurant’s storage containers. Video surveillance and license plate readers tracked the van’s movements into the City of Yonkers. Detectives are investigating.
Police responded to a pizza restaurant July 19 on E. Hartsdale Avenue after a manager reported a business check in the amount of $2,700 was stolen and cashed. He said he never wrote a check for that amount. The bank is investigating. The manager told police he suspected the incident might involve two recently hired employees who had access to the checkbook and whom he had left alone three days earlier when he went to pick up his son.
Police responded to a drug store July 19 on S. Central Avenue on a report of a theft in progress. A woman, 51, was observed by police hiding $500 in beauty products in her pockets and a hoodie before making a run for it. Police caught her and searched her in front of ShopRite supermarket while an employee from the drugstore arrived and identified the suspect as the thief. Forty items were recovered and returned to the store. The suspect was fingerprinted, charged with petty larceny and given a ticket to appear in court Aug. 9
A shoplifter was reported in custody July 21 at a grocery store on S. Central Avenue; a man, 59, stole $96 of merchandise, stuffing it into a black duffle bag and leaving without paying. Police arrested the suspect and brought him to police headquarters where he was fingerprinted, processed and released with a ticket to appear in court Aug. 23.
A trailer truck and a Toyota Highlander collided July 22 on S. Central Avenue near a bagel shop when the driver of the truck tried to make a left turn into the parking lot. The Toyota was totaled. While speaking to all parties involved, it appeared the driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old man, was highly intoxicated; he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, his speech was slurred and his coordination skills were poor. Field sobriety tests were initiated, after which police arrested him and brought him to headquarters. The man refused to take a chemical test and was subsequently booked and processed and released to the custody of his stepson. He was given a summons to appear in court Aug. 11.
Stolen building materials
On July 24, a real estate developer reported three rolls of copper stored in the basement of a house under construction on Old Colony Road were stolen. The copper is valued at $2,670. The developer said the house is locked every night but when he arrived on the morning of July 24, it wasn’t locked. Nothing else was missing and there was no sign of forced entry. The developer said he would press charges if a suspect can be determined.
A black handbag was found July 19 on S. Central Avenue in Target. Police officers collected it and tried to contact the bag’s owner without success.
It contained a driver’s license, a wallet and miscellaneous paperwork. All the numbers affiliated with a specific name reportedly were discontinued or went straight to voicemail. The bag was taken to police headquarters and vouchered for safekeeping.
Take your business elsewhere
A woman reported July 25 that while she was at a car dealership on S. Central Avenue she was not being treated the way she expected while having her car serviced. The dealership manager said the woman was yelling and cursing at employees. Police advised her to get her car serviced elsewhere and she left the premises.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 19 to July 25, was compiled from official information.
