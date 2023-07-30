Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police went to a restaurant on S. Central Avenue July 24 after an employee reported a suspicious incident involving a white van driven by two men who allegedly picked up used cooking oil. An employee of the first restaurant followed the van to another restaurant and observed the men siphoning used cooking oil from that restaurant’s storage containers. Video surveillance and license plate readers tracked the van’s movements into the City of Yonkers. Detectives are investigating. 

Check stolen 

