Police received a package March 3 from a real estate listing agent for a recently sold house on Beechwood Road. Prior to the sale, the house was vacant for about a year. According to police, the package contained multiple letters from the Department of Labor addressed to multiple recipients’ claims for unemployment benefits. None of the names on the envelopes corresponded to the home’s previous owner. Police were able to contact some but not all of the addressees. One woman, who lives in Jamestown, New York, said she was aware her identity had been fraudulently used to collect unemployment claims in the past. She is working with the Department of Labor to investigate the fraud.
Other letters were to another woman for whom the police have a phone number, but they were unable to contact her. Letters were also addressed to a man who told police he had no idea his identity had been compromised. Letters were addressed to an Oyster Bay resident, whom police have not been able to contact. One letter addressed to yet another man contained an unused PayPal credit card. Police are seeking more information and the incident is under investigation. The PayPal credit card, along with the letters, have been vouchered into evidence.
Unmasked man with little white dog upsets parents
Police responded to Greenville School on Glendale Road March 1 on a report from the principal about an unmasked man who walked a little dog on school grounds during school hours. The man, whose name is known to the principal, has been seen walking the dog several times, and remarked upon by parents of students and school personnel.
The principal told police the man has been asked to stay off school grounds while school is in session. He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Signs are posted on school property stating no one is allowed on school grounds while school is in session. Police said no crime was committed and the principal said she isn’t interested in pursuing legal action but would just like to be sure the man doesn’t go on school property. A few hours after speaking with the principal, police returned to the property and saw the man, whom they recognized from photos provided by the principal. When approached by police, the man identified himself. He had a small white dog with him. He was advised of parental concerns and said he would no longer come on the property when school was in session. He left without incident. The principal was advised to notify police if the man comes back.
Don’t take pictures
A woman went to police headquarters March 1 to complain about a man who took pictures of her child in February while the child was sledding at Richard Presser Park. She described a slim, nicely dressed man in his 60s. She said she approached him at the time and asked him what he was doing. He said he was taking pictures and her child wasn’t in them. The woman said she didn’t feel comfortable and she lives near the park. Despite his denial, she still thinks he took her child’s picture and wanted the incident documented.
Burglary?
Police responded to a home on Hawthorne Way March 1 on a report of a burglary. The homeowner was contacted by her contractor that morning when he informed her of considerable damage to a stained glass shower piece, a toilet and sheetrock. The contractor said he was working inside the house the previous night until 10 p.m.; when he left, all was in order. The homeowner suggested the damage was done by a man she hired to do sheetrock; she didn’t have his last name, but she did have a phone number. Police found a hatchet on the third floor where the damage was done. If the man is located, he could be charged with burglary and illegal entry. The homeowner said she would pursue charges.
Identity theft and fraud
A Dorchester Drive resident notified police March 1 to report that her maiden name, which she hasn’t used in 30 years, was used by someone to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits. She is working with the Department of Labor to stop the claim.
A Cheshire Lane resident March 1 said he received notification about his unemployment benefits; he never filed a claim. He is following up with his bank to monitor his accounts.
A Ferndale Road resident March 2 received paperwork from a bank notifying him of a new debit card account opened in January he never applied for. He was able to close the account and there was no activity on it. On March 1 he had received a notice from another bank about another new account he had never opened. He hasn’t been successful contacting that bank to fix the problem, but was able to freeze the account.
A Fountain Lane resident March 2 reported receiving multiple letters instructing her on how to file for her unemployment benefits; she recognized the letters indicated fraud and contacted the Department of Labor.
A Kenneth Road resident told police March 2 his employer advised him of a fraudulent claim for unemployment made in his name. The claim said his last day of work would be March 16. He said he is still working, has no intention of not working, and was unaware that someone had made the claim.
A Tanglewood Road resident reported March 4 his employer notified him of a fraudulent unemployment claim made in his name. He never filed and said he is working.
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident March 5 told police someone stole his identity to apply for unemployment. He was alerted of the theft by his employer, the MTA. As he is actively working for them, the claim is fraudulent.
Elderly woman found face down
Police responded to Beechwood Road March 2 on a report of an older woman lying on the floor face down. The person who contacted police saw the woman through a front door window. Firefighters forced entry, damaging the jam and the molding. The woman’s family members arrived with emergency medical personnel and the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Firefighters stayed on scene to temporarily repair the door so the house could be secured.
Shopper not masked
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue March 3 on a report of a customer in the store who wouldn’t wear a mask and attempted to leave the store without paying. The issue came to light when the man reached the register; an employee locked the doors to prevent him from leaving. Later the man told police he was being unlawfully imprisoned. He said a store employee threatened him by saying, “Do you want to deal with me or the guy with the gun?” Police were called. Another store employee showed police cash money for $24 worth of bread, milk, bananas, salad, cheese and an avocado the man left by the register. The man was located by police and advised he was no longer welcome in ShopRite.
Attempted phone scam
A Middle Way resident told police March 4 he received a voicemail saying there was a warrant for his arrest and the media would be at his door if he didn’t call back. He called and a woman answered and said she was from Social Security; she asked him to repeat his Social Security number to her. He said no and hung up. He reported the incident to police for documentation only.
No inspection scheduled
Police responded to Penny Lane March 4 on a report of a man at who came to the door asking if the homeowner had scheduled an inspection. According to the caller, the man was unable to say what the inspection was for and only said it was “a final inspection.” The resident said he hadn’t scheduled any inspections and the man indicated he might have the wrong address and left. He got into a white SUV that he had parked in the caller’s driveway. The caller said the man was wearing a jacket with the town’s building department name on it. Police contacted the building department and confirmed the man described is a department employee and he was at the wrong address. No further action was needed.
Shoplifter at T.J. Maxx
A loss prevention officer at T.J. Maxx on N. Central Avenue told police March 4 a man known to have shoplifted from the store in the past had returned. When the man realized he was being watched, he demanded to see a manager and began kicking a door. He later told police he felt he was being disrespected by the store staff. Police said the man has no active warrants; the loss prevention officer said at this time nothing was stolen and there was no active order preventing the man from entering the store. Police escorted the man outside, and as no crime was committed, no further action was taken.
Scammed client assisted
A Stone Oaks Drive resident told police March 5 a woman who called him on the phone and identified herself as “Grace Thomas” advised him there was an alert on his Amazon account. She said the problem could be fixed after he sent her $9,500. He arranged to have cash money sent to the address she provided in Houston, Texas, via FedEx but soon after, doubting his action, he called his attorney who contacted FedEx on his behalf. The payment was stopped and the money will be returned to his client, the attorney said.
Thief nabbed
Patrol received an alert on March 6 of a larceny suspect’s car traveling east on Ashford Avenue on Route 9A. Officers responded to the area and saw the car pulling out of 24 Hour Fitness and traveling south on Central Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Fort Hill Road. Police, on approach, saw Chukwudi Ekezie stuffing items down his pants. He was asked to step outside of the car and two wallets were recovered. While this was happening, dispatch was notified of thefts reported at 24 Hour Fitness. Police recovered from Ekezie’s car several pieces of ID and stolen AirPods, as well as locks and bolt cutters. He was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters. One of the club patrons said his wallet containing his driver’s license, credit cards, a medical card and about $50 in cash was stolen from his locked locker. His license and medical cards were returned to him. A second patron was also contacted. He confirmed his wallet was stolen from a locked locker at 24 Hour Fitness. His husband told police his AirPods were stolen from the locked locker. The second man’s wallet and personal identification and the AirPods were also returned to him. A third patron who said his AirPods Pro were stolen from his locked locker was also contacted and his property returned. Ekezie was booked and processed and is scheduled to appear in court April 2.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 1 to March 8, was compiled from official information.
