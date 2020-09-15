After filing a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request, Bob Selvaggio, a candidate for village trustee on the Voters Choice Party (VCP) slate, received approximately 12,700 email addresses from the village’s communication listserv on Sept. 11.
The email listserv, known as the “Notify Me” email communication system, allows residents to sign up to receive important updates and messages from the village of Scarsdale, including its official e-newsletter and emergency alerts, pool closures, recreation highlights and more.
After duplicates were eliminated, about 4,400 email addresses remained in the database. According to VCP campaign chair Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, the email addresses haven’t been used for VCP campaigning purposes as there was no way for the party to determine which of the roughly 4,400 email addresses belonged to residents.
“The data [is] only as good as how it was designed,” said Kirkendall-Rodríguez. “This was designed to capture [first] name, last name and email. It did not ask for an address.”
Selvaggio would not send the purported email address database to the Inquirer to examine. The Inquirer put in a request with the village to view Selvaggio’s FOIL request and the database.
Selvaggio, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for trustee in 2017, filed the FOIL request in April because he and other candidates for the Voters Choice Party wanted to respond to statements made by Mayor Marc Samwick in the mayor’s open letter to the Scarsdale community on April 23.
The four-page letter, which hit upon multiple topics such as protocols for New York State antibody testing and land use boards, focused in large part on the village board’s scheduled vote to adopt the village budget on April 28.
In the letter, Samwick wrote that if the village needed to cut services in the future they would “do so carefully, thoughtfully, and with community input.”
“Unfortunately, some view the current situation as an opportunity to create a political divide,” wrote Samwick, referencing community members who had supposedly advocated to “penalize” first responders and ask the village justice to forgo his salary.
“This is unacceptable, especially at the time when we need our first responders more than ever. We cannot penalize first responders working hard in extraordinary circumstances, or public servants who continue to perform the job they were elected to do,” Samwick continued. “Degrading our professional police, fire department, or criminal justice services is not only unconscionable but also unwise. Rather than divisiveness or political games, I prefer to look to two non-partisan, century-old local institutions — The Scarsdale League of Women Voters and The Scarsdale Forum.”
Bob Berg, a VCP candidate who is also running for the board of trustees, said he found Samwick’s comments in the open letter to be an “abusive use of the email list.”
“It was clearly a political attack on us, in particular on our budget proposals,” said Berg.
Samwick told the Inquirer he didn’t deem his comments in the letter to be “political” and he was protecting first responders while the pandemic was still raging across the state.
“That is not the time to disparage [first responders]. That is not the time to say that we shouldn’t pay them in accordance with their contract,” said Samwick.
Samwick said his comments were in response to various comments made by members of the public, but couldn’t remember if the comments only came from VCP members.
“When are you drawing the lines on politics? What’s political and what isn’t? We’re operating a government and if people make political comments, especially if they’re not correct, it can be incumbent on somebody to say something and correct the record,” said Samwick. “Responding to an inaccurate statement doesn’t in and of itself make it political.”
Berg said the VCP was attacking the village’s decision to enter into a five-year contract with the police department and the group was not disparaging first responders in its budget proposals.
“Why in the world would you enter in a five-year contract with the police? Giving them healthy raises. They’re already a well-paid department,” said Berg. “We want our police department to be highly paid, of course we do. They do a wonderful job. But who in their right mind, as a fiscally responsible board, enters into a five-year deal at that time?”
Selvaggio said he wanted to respond to the mayor’s comments. Because the “Notify Me” email communication system didn’t allow for a “reply all” functionality, Selvaggio submitted a FOIL request the next day for all the email addresses that received the mayor’s letter.
“I’m not in any way criticizing him for his comments,” said Selvaggio. “I certainly wanted to [rebut] them and I wanted to clarify and maybe correct them if I could, but the fact that he made those comments … that’s part of the political process.”
According to state law, FOIL requests must be responded to within five business days of receipt of the request.
Donna Conkling, Scarsdale’s village clerk, notified Selvaggio on May 1 that the COVID-19 pandemic had put a strain on village staff and the village would advise him “as soon as practical” on a time for processing the request.
Selvaggio emailed Conkling and Village Manager Steve Pappalardo twice in July requesting an update on the FOIL. Conkling responded that due to the nature of the records Selvaggio requested, she had decided to seek guidance from the Committee on Open Government.
Pappalardo was not immediately available to respond to the Inquirer’s request for comment on Sept. 14.
After another email from Selvaggio on Sept. 10, the village sent him a written certification, to which he applied in the affirmative that he would not use the email addresses for solicitation or fundraising purposes. He said he received the exported list of email addresses in an excel spreadsheet the next day.
“I would imagine that if the VCP does use it, it would be for purely informational purposes,” said Selvaggio. “I would oppose any type of attack against the other party in the use of that list.”
Selvaggio added that he would be in favor of the VCP developing guidelines for the use of the emails obtained through the FOIL request.
Email address databases maintained and possessed by municipal governments are legally subject to FOIL, according to Kristen O’Neill, assistant director for the Committee on Open Government.
According to a 2016 appellate court decision in Livson v. Town of Greenburgh, which was litigated by former Edgemont Community Council President Bob Bernstein, the Supreme Court and Appellate Division held that FOIL’s invasion of privacy exemption did not apply to municipal email databases. The Supreme Court wrote that the disclosure of names and email addresses was conditioned upon the petitioner not reproducing, redistributing or circulating the email list or using the information for “solicitation, fundraising or any commercial purpose.”
Samwick said he was in the process of finalizing a letter to state representatives seeking to make government-maintained email address databases protected under FOIL.
“At the end of the day, public trust in government is of paramount importance and we need to do whatever we can to protect that trust in government,” said Samwick.
Berg said Samwick’s proposed letter was “antithetical to the entire purpose of the Freedom of Information Act.”
“All they want to do is hide stuff, they’re so nontransparent,” said Berg.
