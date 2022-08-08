There are always students who seek more than sports and sleep-away camp in the summer. Thomas DiLorenzo, a rising senior at Scarsdale High School, is one of them. He has found his niche teaching Latin to children in grades 3 through 8 at the Scarsdale Public Library via Zoom. The class is offered Aug. 1 to Aug. 10.
There are currently nine students enrolled in the class with ages ranging from 7 to 13, and as some adults expressed interest in learning Latin, DiLorenzo said he might start a class for adults as well.
“The library told me that three senior citizens had expressed interest in taking my class and the parents of one of my students would be interested … It’s a market I haven’t really thought about before, but it’s definitely something I’m considering,” he said. “My goal has always been to spread Latin to anyone and to remove the obstacles to studying Latin. So this fits in well with what I’m trying to do.”
DiLorenzo is a Latin student at Scarsdale High School, but his interest and passion for the language began many years before he started taking classes his freshman year.
“My mom was a classics major in college, so she was very into Latin back then,” DiLorenzo said. “As a kid, she spoke Latin to me, sometimes even little phrases. I would point to an animal and I would say the Latin name for it. Since then I’ve lost that ability, but when the opportunity came for me to take [Latin classes] in high school, I wanted to try and I have really liked it.”
The class he teaches incorporates history lessons, conversational Latin, and ways in which Latin is used in modern society.
“I like to start the classes by doing a little introduction: What is Latin? Who speaks it? How does it relate to English?” DiLorenzo said. “We also learned about the founding story of the city of Rome. I get into more grammar related things, but I also teach [the students] some conversational phrases like “Hello, what’s your name?” and “How are you doing?” We introduce ourselves to each other in Latin, which is a fun way to get to know each other.”
DiLorenzo has taught two Latin classes in the past. One of them was through the Youth Passion Project, which Scarsdale High School students created during the pandemic-induced school closure in 2020 to facilitate classes children are not usually able to take in school. He also received a grant from the Paideia Institute to teach a Latin class through that organization.
While many of the students in the class are from Scarsdale, others are from further away, including Minnesota, Colorado and North Carolina. DiLorenzo says that a positive aspect of having his class on Zoom is that it’s much easier to reach for people all over the country.
“I want to make it as accessible as possible,” DiLorenzo said. “That’s why the class is free and is over Zoom. It doesn’t matter where you are. Some parents don’t have time to drive to the library, wait an hour, and then drive back. I don’t want that to be a limiting factor.”
Although keeping the attention of elementary and middle schoolers is difficult to do via Zoom, DiLorenzo finds that playing games and having an interactive and competitive aspect of the class works very well for the students.
“I was worried about whether I’d be able to keep these kids engaged because they’re all different ages, which can be challenging at times, but it hasn’t been as hard as I thought,” DiLorenzo said. “They’re super interested and I give them a lot of credit. They’re always excited to learn about everything I teach them.”
