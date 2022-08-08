Thomas DiLorenzo Latin photo

Thomas DiLorenzo prepares a lesson for his Latin students.

 Contributed Photo

There are always students who seek more than sports and sleep-away camp in the summer. Thomas DiLorenzo, a rising senior at Scarsdale High School, is one of them. He has found his niche teaching Latin to children in grades 3 through 8 at the Scarsdale Public Library via Zoom. The class is offered Aug. 1 to Aug. 10.

There are currently nine students enrolled in the class with ages ranging from 7 to 13, and as some adults expressed interest in learning Latin, DiLorenzo said he might start a class for adults as well.

