A man went to police headquarters July 26 to report his supervisor at his place of work on Underhill Road has been verbally abusing him for four years. He said this person repeatedly curses at him and insults him. The complainant has reported prior incidents to management and his union with no change to the work environment. His report was documented and police advised him to contact the NYS Department of Labor in White Plains.
Steals baby items
A theft in progress was reported July 26 at an infant and children’s apparel and gear shop on S. Central Avenue; on police arrival, the manager said the thief had just left the store. He was described as a man of medium to average height in his 30s wearing a red shirt. She said the suspect took off with a $90 bassinet, a $9 beach bag and an unknown quantity of baby clothes. Police searched the area for him without result.
Found wallet, voicemail full
A wallet found at the Crossroads Shopping Center July 26 containing a driver’s license, multiple bank cards and about $15 in cash eventually found its way to police whose attempts to contact the wallet’s owner were unsuccessful as her phone mailbox was full. The wallet and its contents were vouchered for safekeeping.
Up to no good?
A Wilson Street resident called police in the early hours of the morning on July 28 when her Ring camera was activated by a man who entered her driveway, walked toward her car, then fled on foot when the motion detector floodlight activated. Nighttime video only caught the incident in grayscale, not color. Police said the man was wearing a hoodie with the hood pulled up, a mask, and carried a messenger style bag hanging by his rear waist. Police looked for him without result. Nothing at the residence was disturbed and the car wasn’t entered.
Very friendly
A loose dog was reported July 28 in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue. The reporting party said the dog, a yellow Labrador mix, tried to jump in his car. The dog had no collar or tags; police took it to a veterinary practice to scan it for a microchip and the owner was identified and contacted. She said she wasn’t home but her dad was watching the dog at his residence on Marion Avenue and didn’t realize the back gate was open. The dog was turned over to the owner who was issued a verbal warning about dogs at large.
Older couple scammed
A 73-year-old woman went to police headquarters July 29 to report she and her husband were shopping at a specialty grocery store on N. Central Avenue the day before. When she inserted her credit card into a pay slot at a self-serve station, they were approached by an unknown woman who told her she’d accidentally dropped a $20 bill on the floor. The victim denied it was her money but the woman insisted she saw it fall from the victim. The victim said she became confused and accepted the money. The complainant told police she didn’t remember removing her card from the slot.
In the parking lot as the couple loaded their purchases into their car, the unknown woman ran over to her and said it was a mistake and the $20 was hers. The victim handed the bill back to her. An hour later at home she realized she didn’t have her credit card. The couple returned to the store and spoke to employees who said no one had turned it in. Soon after she discovered $986.21 in unauthorized purchases were made on the card. She notified her bank and closed the account. A report was made for documentation. It’s unclear if the victim will get her funds reimbursed.
Falling branches
A large tree branch was observed leaning on a house on Old Army Road July 30. Multiple cable wires were torn off a pole directly in front of the house. Police arrived but couldn’t ascertain if the house exterior was damaged. The homeowner told police she’d already contacted her insurance provider to open a claim and contacted a tree company. She took photos, which she provided to the police. Verizon was notified about the downed wires, which were not impeding pedestrians.
A Fieldstone Drive resident July 30 reported the rear windshield of her Toyota SUV was shattered after she parked it on the street in front of her house the evening before. Nothing was taken from the car. Police saw a tree branch had fallen near the rear of her vehicle. A report was made for her insurance claim.
Bad driver
A 40-year-old man July 31 who was driving home from work in his wife’s car, a Toyota Camry with temporary New Jersey license plates, was seen by an officer on patrol traveling south on N. Central Avenue changing lanes without signaling. Police initiated a traffic stop on E. Hartsdale Avenue and Rockledge Road. The man’s driver’s license was revoked in May for aggravated DWI with a child passenger in the car. Police also noted the man is required to drive a car with an interlock device, but this car had none. He was taken to police headquarters to be booked and processed, and he was issued a number of tickets including one to appear in court Aug. 21. The car was towed and impounded to police headquarters.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 23 to Aug. 2, was compiled from official information.
