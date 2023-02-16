The Scarsdale Board of Trustees heard a report on potential leases for cellular services that could be based at village hall — a proposal that drew sharp protests from some residents and strong support from others in light of Scarsdale’s long-documented problems with cell service in certain areas of town.
Scarsdale Village Attorney Nicholas Ward-Willis told the board Tuesday, Feb. 14, that a proposed lease agreement with Verizon would allow cellular tower facilities to be located on top of village hall on Post Road and the Scarsdale Department of Public Safety building on Tompkins Road to address longstanding gaps in cellular coverage within Scarsdale.
He said these new Verizon facilities would be co-located with existing facilities in accordance with current village code. The public safety building already has an emergency services radio antenna, while village hall already has AT&T services, as well as Sprint services that are no longer operational.
“The reason for that I think is self-evident — you want to have installations where the opportunities already exist,” Ward-Willis said.
He said other municipalities in the area already have similar arrangements for cellular towers on top of municipal buildings, including the town of Rye and the village of Sleepy Hollow.
Ward-Willis explained that under federal telecommunications rules, the proposed cell tower facilities don’t have to undergo the same land use review as new towers as they will be located on existing facilities.
“Eligible facilities have already been permitted so there should be an expedited review process and limited extent of review,” he said.
Anticipating later public comments from residents about the health impacts of the new cellular towers, Ward-Willis noted that the arrangement with Verizon is allowed under federal regulations.
“The village is relying on FCC guidelines, the federal agency charged with ensuring the emissions are at a level to protect the health and safety of residents and occupants of the building,” he said. “We as a village rely on federal and state agencies in a variety of different areas, whether it’s car safety, drinking water levels, lead paint or (radio frequency) emissions, which are the top of cell installations.”
Technology Advisory Committee member Scott Rompala said the new proposed cellular towers are the first step being taken after an 18-month process of looking into ways to improve cell service in Scarsdale.
“As that first step, one of our key determinants is trying to avoid anything that impacts anybody’s perceptions on property quality, creates any sort of visual impediments to anyone and so we worked very hard with Verizon to do that,” he said.
Leslie Snyder of the law firm Snyder and Snyder, representing Verizon, was also present at the meeting to explain the necessity of the proposed Verizon cellular towers.
“Wireless communications are essential for everyday life, and this was particularly evident during the pandemic when your cellphone also became your office phone and your main communications device,” Snyder said. “However it has been well known that for years in parts of Scarsdale that was not possible due to the coverage gaps. In response, the village reached out to Verizon wireless to improve its wireless coverage in the area, particularly along the Route 22 Post Road corridor; by co-locating using the village's existing infrastructure, Verizon wireless will be able to expand its coverage efficiently, effectively and expeditiously.”
A map presented by Verizon showed the proposals would result in significant improvements to cellular coverage in the village.
A representative from Verizon told the board that the village had first approached Verizon in August 2022 to fix coverage gaps in Scarsdale. Then in December, the Scarsdale School District approached Verizon to try to find a solution that could be in place by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Scarsdale’s police and fire chiefs, as well as the president of the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC), were all on hand to detail the reasons for the needed improvements in wireless coverage.
Police Chief Andrew Matturro explained that police response to recent incidents at local schools was negatively affected by a lack of cellular coverage.
“Recent issues involving poor cellular coverage include responses to Quaker Ridge School, (and) the middle and high school, which were not drills, and each of these responses required communication between school officials, different sections of the police department command personnel and outside agencies, and the lack of service severely hampered our operational response,” he said.
The calls, Matturro said, included incidents as serious as a bomb threat that required a lockdown.
Fire Chief Christopher Mytych said lack of cell services causes plenty of problems for the fire department as well. He said the system firefighters use to route themselves to calls, locate fire hydrants and find information on buildings they need to enter is frequently impacted by lack of service.
“We have found that service interruptions along the Post Road corridor often require our members to reset the application prior to being able to access critical information,” Mytych said.
David Raizen, president of SVAC, said the lack of cellular service presents defibrillators from being able to transmit data from cardiac patients to the hospital where the patients will be taken. “The Post Road corridor is a complete dead zone for us to transmit EKGs to the hospital,” Raizen said.
Not all are convinced the new proposal is sound.
Robert Berg, a Scarsdale resident and lawyer who said he focuses on cell towers and wireless communications, said it’s just “a bad proposal.” He said Verizon could put up cellular towers along the Route 22/Post Road corridor, which is in the state of New York’s right of way.
“Neither Verizon nor AT&T has tried to put up wireless facilities in the state right of way,” Berg said. “They could have tried in the last 25 years. A lot of the gap is created by our current Verizon and AT&T and we shouldn’t even have this gap.”
Berg questioned the safety of putting cellular towers on top of buildings where people work. “Another thing that is really terrible is our firefighters and police officers are stationed right below in the public safety building,” he said.
Ward-Willis said this setup is consistent with FCC regulations and other municipalities do the same.
Berg later described to the Inquirer additional reasons why he believes the proposed towers shouldn’t go up.
“I have demonstrated cases around the country where these things fall over and collapse during ice storms and wind storms, tornadoes,” he said. “It’s an absurd public safety hazard. It’s just stupid and then you’ve got one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Scarsdale immediately adjacent. There are hundreds of houses surrounding that monopole. You’ve got these antennas blasting these people almost at window level for their second stories. It’s sort of a direct line of sight to those houses. It’s a nightmare created and they're all unnecessary.”
Ruth Moss, who said she is a White Plains resident, called in to tell the board to consider the risks to those who claim to suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity.
“The radiation emitted by cellphones, Wi-Fi, smart devices and cell towers is invisible,” Moss said. “Not only can you not see it, you can’t hear it, you can’t smell it, you can’t feel it with touch. It’s almost as if it’s not there. Perhaps that’s why so many people can’t even conceive that it could be a problem. But the radiation is very much there.”
According to the World Health Organization, however, electromagnetic hypersensitivity “is characterized by a variety of nonspecific symptoms that differ from individual to individual. The symptoms are certainly real and can vary widely in their severity. Whatever its cause, EHS can be a disabling problem for the affected individual. EHS has no clear diagnostic criteria and there is no scientific basis to link EHS symptoms to EMF exposure. Further, EHS is not a medical diagnosis, nor is it clear that it represents a single medical problem.”
Proponents of the plan spoke up at the meeting as well.
Carrie Tenler, who said she lives in Fox Meadow, said the cell service dead zones create a particularly acute problem for her family as her 6-year-old son has Type 1 diabetes, and she needs cell service to be able to remotely monitor his blood sugar. She said the lack of coverage is a concern for her every day when her son is on the school bus.
“Every morning and afternoon, I literally hold my breath when I see the no data alert on my phone,” she said. “I can’t see his blood sugar level, he has no aid on the bus, and he can't call me if he feels his blood sugar changing rapidly. I pray for those 20 minutes each day that he doesn't have a seizure. It is a dangerous life threatening situation and it happens every single day.”
Jeff Hogan said his teenage son recently suffered a sports-related injury that, if it had happened at Scarsdale High School — a cell service dead zone — would have been made all the worse.
“My son plays high school basketball. He broke his foot playing two weeks ago,” Hogan said. “Luckily he was playing at the middle school so you can actually make a phone call. You can actually get in touch with people. He also plays football. If that accident happened at the football field, we couldn’t reach anybody because you can’t get a cellphone signal.”
Hogan said Scarsdale needs better service, and he doesn’t foresee any negative impacts from the Verizon proposal.
“Until tonight I had no idea that there was a tower above the public (safety) building or that there are towers on top of this building,” Hogan said. “We have no idea there are towers there. We drive by them all the time; this will be invisible to the community.”
