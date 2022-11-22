Police are investigating a car theft reported Nov. 19 by a Madison Road resident who said their white Mercedes valued at $100,000 was stolen from their driveway. The homeowner said the car was locked and parked where it was blocked in by another car, which caused the thief to leave the scene by driving over the front lawn. The resident reported $1,000 worth of landscaping and outdoor lighting was destroyed when the car drove off the property.
Skimming devices disarmed
While reviewing video surveillance, an employee of First Republic Bank on Popham Road called police to report footage showing two men putting skimming devices on ATM machines at the bank’s back and front entrances Nov. 20. Police arrived and removed the devices and placed them into evidence.
Fraud and identity theft
A Jefferson Road resident Nov. 18 told police someone tried to open a line of credit using his identity. He was informed by a collections agency someone had racked up a couple of thousand dollars worth of purchases on a Barclays card issued from a Delaware bank in the man’s name. The man told police he has no business with that bank. A report was made for documentation.
On Nov. 17 a Church Lane resident, 90, reported fraud, in which $6,800 was stolen. No further information is available at this time.
Identity theft was reported Nov. 19 by a young Garth Road victim who said he was out $128.21. He went to police headquarters to report what had happened.
Who bought the beer?
On Nov. 18 a caller from a store on Scarsdale Avenue said someone purchased a case of beer they believed was being purchased for a group of underage kids. No youths were in the area when police arrived. They spoke with store personnel who said it is store policy to only check the ID of the person standing at the register and they were not aware of any purchases that could be construed as illicit.
Lotsa tickets
Police responded to the intersection of Crane and Post roads Nov. 14 after multiple callers reported a disabled car blocking traffic. No details were provided other than multiple tickets were issued.
Police issued multiple summonses Nov. 14 to two cars parked at the charging station in violation of posted signs on Freightway Road.
No gas tools on Mondays
A summons was issued Nov. 14 to a Lawrence Road resident for using a gas-powered leaf blower on his property, which is not allowed on Mondays.
While patrolling the area of Overlook and Whig roads Nov. 14, police saw landscapers unloading multiple gas-powered tools off a truck. The officer stopped and advised the crew of the village code prohibiting the use of such equipment on Mondays. The workers quickly swapped out their gas equipment for hand tools to get the job done.
Bad driving
On Nov. 14 a driver who abruptly changed lanes to avoid colliding with another car while traveling south on Post Road lost control of his car, then hit a chain link fence and a tree on village property. The driver told police at the time he lost control he was trying to make a left hand turn onto Murray Hill Road. No injuries were reported.
Two cars banged into each other Nov. 15 at the intersection of Post and Drake roads. No one was injured. Police assisted both drivers with an information exchange.
Two people were reported injured in a three-car, rear-end collision Nov. 16 on Mamaroneck Road that happened as the cars were all waiting at a red light at the intersection of Palmer Avenue. Involved were a Toyota Highlander, a Seasons grocery van and a Dodge. Those involved who reported being injured said they were not in need of medical attention. Police assisted all the drivers with an information exchange.
On Nov. 16 an Amazon driver hit a parked, unoccupied car on Corell Road. Minor damage was done to both vehicles. Police facilitated with a civil information exchange.
Fell off his bike?
While stopped in traffic at Murray Hill and Post roads Nov. 15, an officer heard a noise that raised his curiosity, so he turned on his emergency lights. He soon located a cyclist lying on the ground who declined to identify himself. The cyclist also refused an offer of medical attention. He got back on his bicycle and left the area, heading south on Post Road.
Barking nuisance
Police responded to Nelson Road Nov. 16 on a report of a neighborhood dog barking for an extended length of time. Police saw the dog in a fenced area outside a residence on Boulevard. The owner, who was at home, brought the dog inside after being advised of the complaint.
Dog hit by car?
A caller Nov. 16 reported her dog was hit by a car at Olmsted and Brewster roads. She only asked that a report be made for documentation. No information was available regarding the dog.
Block that number
An Archer Lane resident Nov. 16 told police they are being harassed by a persistent text messenger. He was advised to block the number after police said the texts are a scam.
Wanted
A 26-year-old man from Nanuet was arrested Nov. 16 when police responded to a collision reported on Corell Road. Police said records showed the driver was wanted on a warrant issued by Ramapo police who, when notified, said they would retrieve the man at Scarsdale police headquarters. His car was searched for contraband — none was found — and he was turned over to Ramapo police. There were no local charges.
No parking on lawns
A caller Nov. 17 on Fox Meadow Road reported a neighbor was parking on his own lawn in violation of village code. Police went to the address and spoke to the resident who said he was unaware of the code. He said he would move the car and no further action was taken.
Your services are no longer needed
A Heathcote Road resident Nov. 19 reported she’d terminated services with a hired nurse but the nurse wouldn’t leave and was waiting in a car at the end of the caller’s driveway. The nurse was gone before police arrived. The resident stated she notified the nurse’s agency of the termination. Police said they would conduct extra drive-bys.
Unauthorized purchases
On Nov. 20 a Lyons Road resident called police to report her leather wallet, a couple of credit cards and her driver’s license were stolen and someone had used her card to make an unauthorized purchase. She said she thought the wallet went missing around Scarsdale Avenue.
Fire
A child, 19 months, was reported locked in a bathroom Nov. 20 at a house on Morris Lane. The mother said the child entered the bathroom and locked the door herself. The call for help was canceled prior to firefighters’ arrival as the daughter figured out how to unlock the door.
An odor of exhaust was reported Nov. 14 on Garth Road; on arrival, firefighters saw contractors using a gas-powered tool. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in the basement area requiring ventilation. A representative from the village building department was asked to come speak to the contractors.
Firefighters responded to a water flow alarm activated on Nov. 14 in a fully occupied four-story educational building on School Lane. High levels of carbon monoxide were detected by firefighters entering the basement area. While mechanical ventilation was started and all fuel-fed equipment was isolated and turned off, firefighters called for the building to be evacuated and Con Ed Gas summoned. They determined the problem stemmed from a malfunctioning boiler. The rest of the building was determined free of carbon monoxide and firefighters were released from the scene.
Scarsdale firefighters provided mutual aid Nov. 14 as part of Tech Rescue Squad 36, dispatched to Brookside Avenue in Mount Kisco after a resident accidentally drove his car into his own house, the car coming to a stop halfway outside the rear wall of the attached garage. The car was removed and squad members assisted other fire personnel from Hartsdale, Greenview and Fairview shoring up the damaged residence.
On Nov. 14, a Crawford Lane resident reported a dishwasher had started turning itself on; firefighters arrived and determined there was a problem with the wiring. Power to the unit was shut off via a circuit breaker and the homeowner was given advice on electrical safety and advised to have the dishwasher serviced or replaced.
Firefighters responded to a two-car collision Nov. 15 on Post Road; injuries were reported but two people refused medical attention and drove their cars away from the scene.
An air freshener at Crestwood Music on Scarsdale Avenue activated a smoke detector in a basement bathroom Nov. 16. The alarm was reset.
Two people refused medical attention Nov. 16 at the scene of a collision on Mamaroneck Road and Palmer Avenue; the collision was considered minor, although fluids had to be absorbed from the roadway. Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
On Nov. 17 firefighters responded to a report of a faulty heating unit in a basement closet at a Post Road residence. The unit was shut down and the homeowner was advised to call for service.
Firefighters went to a restaurant on Harcourt Road Nov. 18 after a heat detector was activated because it was too close to an oven. Firefighters advised store personnel the detector should be relocated away from oven steam.
Firefighters responded to Balducci’s on Palmer Avenue Nov. 19 after a hanging portable fire extinguisher fell off a wall by a loading dock and self-discharged. Management was advised to get a new extinguisher and to sweep the powder off the floor.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.