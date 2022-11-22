Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Police are investigating a car theft reported Nov. 19 by a Madison Road resident who said their white Mercedes valued at $100,000 was stolen from their driveway. The homeowner said the car was locked and parked where it was blocked in by another car, which caused the thief to leave the scene by driving over the front lawn. The resident reported $1,000 worth of landscaping and outdoor lighting was destroyed when the car drove off the property.

Skimming devices disarmed 

