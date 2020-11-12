For three decades, Scarsdale veteran Andy Hartzell considered his neighbor and fellow veteran Dr. Edwin ‘Ned’ Cleveland to be one of his closest friends in the world. They were next-door neighbors, they were in the American Legion together. Their kids were the same age and grew up together. Like friends and neighbors in a small town community, they shared everything together.
Only decades later, after attending Cleveland’s funeral in Texas, did Hartzell learn the truth about Ned Cleveland, an American war hero.
Hartzell shared Cleveland’s story at the Veterans Day ceremony hosted Nov. 11 by the Scarsdale American Legion Post 52 at the Memorial Garden. Hartzell read the official citation presenting Cleveland with the Silver Star medal, the highest honor bestowed for service in the U.S. Navy besides the Navy Cross and Congressional Medal of Honor. The letter described how Cleveland earned the honor “for his conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity with underwater demolition team 13 on the beach at Okinawa,” as he swam under heavy artillery and sniper fire from the enemy to place explosives to clear the beach for a successful landing operation.
“We couldn’t have been closer friends, and he never mentioned anything about this, never said a word for decades,” explained Hartzell. “I went to his funeral in Texas and walked into a room at his house and there for the first time I read about this. I don’t think he even told his family. It was always the same answer, ask him, ‘What did you do in the war, Doc?’ And he’d say ‘Oh, I was in the Navy.’ He was just a tremendous guy, a real man.”
The story of Cleveland was one of many reminders why it is so important to celebrate Veterans Day.
As local veterans gathered first in the morning at the Memorial Garden in Scarsdale and then for an afternoon ceremony at DeSanti Plaza in Hartsdale, just like everything else in the year 2020, the ceremonies were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one speaker after another highlighted the value and commitment it takes to serve in the military and the importance of honoring veterans for their service.
“Due to the pandemic, our Veterans Day 2020 celebration has been curtailed to meet CDC guidance, but that can’t release us from our solemn obligation to honor our fellow veterans,” Thomas Adamo, Commander of Post 52, said at the Memorial Garden. “There is no band, no marching through the village, no smiles and heartwarming greetings saying ‘Thank you for your service,’ but we feel your presence. We are the lucky ones, although we did leave our homes and loved ones to fight the wars, we did return and continue our lives. We must never, ever forget that the love of freedom has a devastating price tag. Freedom is paid for in the ultimate sacrifice of lives.”
At the Memorial Garden, Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick, Trustee Lena Crandall, Village Manager Steve Pappalardo and former Mayor Dr. Miriam Levitt-Flisser all spoke to the veterans and a small crowd limited in size due to the pandemic.
Each speech made it clear this day was about the veterans and their service.
Adamo spoke about Scarsdale veteran Ted Gaskin, a member of the famous Edson’s Raiders, a U.S. Marine battalion formed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a special operations unit in the Pacific. Gaskin is the last surviving member of the unit that took part in heavy fighting at Okinawa and Iwo Jima. At the age of 97, Gaskin was able to attend the ceremony on Wednesday and received a standing ovation from those attending as they thanked him for his service.
Scarsdale veteran Rick Reuter told the story of fellow Post 52 veteran Seymour Topping who passed away Nov. 8 at the age of 98. Topping, a Scarsdale resident for 50 years, earned fame as a journalist for The New York Times and was an author of four books, but few knew Topping also was decorated as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army for leading his battalion to victory in the Philippines.
“He was a neighbor of mine, we were in the legion together, and he was a decorated World War II veteran and I didn’t know anything about his service to our country,” Reuter said of Topping. “No one knows their stories; they don’t tell many people about their service. Fortunately his daughter [Scarsdale historian and filmmaker Lesley Topping] knew what her dad had done and I was able to talk to her.”
Adamo said he understands why so many veterans are reluctant to tell their stories. He pointed out that hearing the stories reminds everyone of the sacrifices veterans make, and shows how much can be accomplished when the country works together, the way the military does in times of war.
“A lot of people don’t like to talk about their experiences because it’s like living through them again, and it gets them upset,” said Adamo. “You don’t want to go through them again, but people need to hear them and see what we can do together. This is a factor in the way our country is living right now. We’re fighting each other when we shouldn’t be fighting each other. We should be about togetherness, we’re one country. We’ve got to get together. Like Lincoln said, a house divided will fall — no one said it better.”
The sharing of local veterans’ stories continued in Hartsdale as the town of Greenburgh held its Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at DeSanti Plaza by the Hartsdale train station.
Greenburgh Veteran Advisory Committee member Hugh McAuley led the ceremony and talked about two members of the committee who recently passed away: Sgt. William Robinson and Lt. Col. Malcolm Schryer.
McAuley highlighted their valor in saving lives during their service in the military — Robinson drove a truck back and forth to the front lines in WWII and “saved thousands of lives,” while Schryer was one of the first MASH pilots in Vietnam going back and forth to the front lines to rescue the wounded.
“I asked them both if they felt like heroes, and their answer was ‘no,’” said McAuley. “They were just doing what they were trained to do. I couldn’t help but think how many lives have come from all the lives that they helped save, so we salute them both.”
McAuley had interviewed both men for the town of Greenburgh Living History project which features recorded videos of 150 veterans telling their tales. Sadly, like Robinson and Schryer, many of the heroes in the videos have passed away in the last decade. All 150 videos, at 30 minutes each, can be viewed online at greenburghpublicaccess.com.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and New York State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti were among the politicians who came to thank the veterans at the Hartsdale ceremony. New York State Senator and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “We stand on the shoulders of giants who sacrificed their lives to give us the freedoms that we have.”
Greenburgh veterans Carmine DePasquale and William Aguiler laid a wreath at the base of the memorial and Aguiler played taps on a bugle before Westchester County Executive George Latimer arrived to give the last speech of the day.
“It’s really good that Veterans Day falls when it does after Election Day and before Thanksgiving,” said Latimer. “Let’s be honest, Election Day tears us apart, it exacerbates our differences and we find reasons to disagree, so it’s important that Veterans Day reminds us that we are all Americans at the end of the day. Bottom line is, this country is founded on principles, and the men and women who put on the uniform of this country did it out of a sense of deep commitment to those principles. We’re all together on this day, and may we stay together through Thanksgiving and give thanks to the All Mighty for the many blessings that we have.”
