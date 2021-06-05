Continuing a longstanding annual tradition, Greenburgh’s public access channel broadcast as many as 150 of its 30- to 60-minute prerecorded interviews with local veterans this past Memorial Day weekend.
The interview series, titled “Veterans Living History,” is one of the many ways the town remembers local community veterans’ service to their country.
In 2010 — a year after the town established its Veterans Advisory Committee — co-chairs Alan Hochberg and Frank Musantry took on the task of interviewing local veterans of World War II, the Korean conflict, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan to create a historical video record of veterans’ stories to be archived in the Greenburgh Public Library.
A year into the project, the group interviewed up to 60 veterans, many of whom served in World War II. The town decided to broadcast the interviews throughout the entire Memorial Day weekend on the town’s public access channels. Later on, the interviews were posted online and broadcast again on Veterans Day.
The town’s Veterans Advisory Committee has since expanded its programming on the public access channel, including a video series called “Veterans Helping Veterans,” which keeps veterans informed on local, state and national issues.
Hugh McAuley, the current host and interviewer for the “Veterans Living History” and “Veterans Helping Veterans” programs, served in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1976. He said the group had to pause producing new interviews and shows during the pandemic, but the group is looking to restart its “Veterans Helping Veterans” show no later than July and resume its “Veterans Living History” interviews by September.
McAuley, who has lived in Hartsdale for 35 years, said any veterans, whether they live in Greenburgh or not, can be interviewed for “Veterans Living History” by contacing Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.
“If they can get to us, we’ll put their story on file,” McAuley said.
Veterans are pre-interviewed twice before appearing on the “Veterans Living History” program. Archival footage and photographs are usually interspersed throughout the interviews.
Residents can watch “Veterans Helping Veterans” and “Veterans Living History” on Optimum channel 76 and Verizon channel 35 or on the town’s website.
The Veterans Advisory Committee will be meeting for their first in-person meeting Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. at Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Ave., White Plains. The public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.