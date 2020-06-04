An in-person vigil for George Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, is planned to take place at Chase Park Friday, June 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., according to Scarsdale resident Charles Musoff, an SHS alum and 2020 graduate of Yale College. Musoff said he planned the event to honor the memory of Floyd and other victims of police brutality. The rain date is Sunday, June 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The vigil was not sanctioned by village officials at press time. Musoff told the Inquirer, “Neither the village nor the police department have given their official support for the vigil because of the public health concern, but we are committed to addressing it and are moving forward with the event.”
Musoff said he and Stephanie Strek, Saadia Naeem and Gabriela Dickson La Rotta — all SHS class of 2016 — contacted Mayor Marc Samwick, Trustee Justin Arest and the Rev. Kelly Rogers, the chaplain of the Scarsdale Fire and Police departments.
As of June 3 Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole said the village had received one official special event application from a resident for a demonstration, as well as a few informal inquiries about whether a permit would be needed.
“No special event application has been approved at this time,” said Cole. “We are endeavoring to encourage participation in an online vigil, which is an appropriate response to the continuing public health emergency.”
Samwick told the Inquirer the online vigil was an idea that came “from every conceivable direction” with the idea also originating from members within the village staff and board.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about what [we can] do,” he said. “One of the things you’re clearly seeing from the letters we issued … is we’re very focused on this. We’ve very upset by what’s going on and it’s very important that people be able to come together at times of upheaval and share what they’re going through and share their visions for the future.”
When questioned about whether he believed an online vigil was appropriate given the thousands of in-person demonstrations formulating all around the country, Samwick said he would have obviously preferred an in-person demonstration.
“Given the state of emergency that we’re under and the health care risks associated with doing it in person, we’re trying very hard to balance our desire to come together with doing that in a way that is safe and prudent,” he said.
After protests sprung up across the country this week over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees released a statement June 2 condemning the Minneapolis police officer’s actions and stating that the values in Scarsdale were “clear and unequivocal” to demand “safety, equity, and justice, firmly rejecting racism in all its forms.”
“We stand with our neighbors in outrage now and always when any individual sworn to protect and serve commits an indefensible act of violence,” the statement read. “We must demand swift and appropriate prosecution for each offense committed, and endeavor to remove officers with demonstrated failure to respect basic human rights before such behavior escalates to loss of life.”
On May 29, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after video surfaced online of him pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while holding him on the ground. Chauvin was seen ignoring Floyd’s pleas of not being able to breathe.
On June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upgraded Chauvin’s charges to second-degree murder and announced that three other officers involved in the situation, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were also being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
In a second open letter to the community dated June 3 and signed by Samwick, Village Manager Stephen Pappalardo and Scarsdale Chief of Police Andrew Matturro, the three said it was their responsibility to ensure that officers in Scarsdale “conduct themselves professionally at all times” and “embody the principles of social justice for all individuals.”
The letter went on to state that the Scarsdale Police Department was nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and that “members of the department receive regular training in bias-based profiling, law enforcement ethics, response to persons with disabilities [and] proper police tactics and use of force.”
When video of Floyd’s death hit social media, thousands flooded the streets in Minneapolis with demonstrations eventually reaching all 50 states, including in local municipalities such as Yonkers, Mount Vernon, White Plains and Bronxville.
In a June 1 audio recording, Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin told residents a locally organized vigil scheduled for 6 p.m. that night had been canceled, but due to the “intense internet traffic that was generated prior to cancellation” and “inciting signage” being placed in the Bronxville business district, she expected protestors to be in the village.
A peaceful demonstration was held in Bronxville on June 1 and in New Rochelle on June 3. A vigil is also being planned by the villages of Larchmont/Mamaroneck with the town of Mamaroneck on June 10 at Harbor Island Park.
The Scarsdale Police Department tweeted June 1 that due to the spread of misinformation online, there was an enhanced patrol presence within the village and there had been no known disturbances. According to Scarsdale Police Capt. Ed Murphy, increased patrols were still active as of June 4, and he said that due to protests happening around the country, the department wanted to be “proactive.”
