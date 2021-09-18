The storms will keep coming and they will keep getting stronger. After the Village of Scarsdale was pummeled with a record-breaking 8 inches of rain in a short amount of time during Tropical Depression Ida late evening Sept. 1 into early morning on Sept. 2, Village Manager Robert Cole said the village would convene its staff in public works, engineering and planning to examine stormwater regulations for potential improvements and upgrade and maintain stormwater infrastructure.
Ida, which doused the area and led to massive floods in residents’ basements and garages was “a storm of record proportions,” according to Cole, who reassured residents that the village was going to do everything it could to help mitigate future impacts of major storms.
“We’re going to really put our minds to the task and look on the best practices and … our stormwater code and even see whether the rules we have in place are the best,” said Cole. “That conversation’s going to happen at the staff level, but then we’re also going to be collaborating with the village board.”
During the board’s annual organizational meeting in April, then-newly elected Mayor Jane Veron presented a new framework that charged individual trustees to head up “pillars” or committees that focused on quality of life, infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability, public safety, and economic development and land use.
With the storm’s impact crossing into multiple pillars, trustees, during a work session Tuesday, Sept. 14, shared their thoughts about the village’s response to the storm and what needed to be done for the future.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis, who chairs the village’s pillar on public safety, said that although the village’s response to the storm was “swift and efficient,” they needed to start thinking about the future effects of climate change and how to harden infrastructure and preserve neighborhoods and houses during major storms.
“The communities that can navigate their way through this kind of challenge — as it relates to confronting the infrastructure challenges of climate change — will be winners,” said Lewis.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest, who leads the economic development and land use pillar, said the board had examined the village’s aging infrastructure previously for inclusion in the capital budget, but that Ida had “opened our eyes even more” to capital needs.
“One hundred-year storms are happening way too often,” said Arest, adding that the board wanted to hear from community members and village staff about the village’s infrastructure needs.
Acknowledging that many of the challenges from Ida would need to be addressed by members in the infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability pillar, Trustee Karen Brew said the effects of the storm overlapped in other pillars and needed to be discussed across the spectrum to formulate the “right strategic direction and policies.”
Trustee Lena Crandall, who heads up the infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability pillar and attended the Sept. 14 work session virtually, said the village needed to make stormwater mitigation the “top priority” and expand the village’s “low tech” communication avenues by spreading flyers and printed memos, to rely less heavily on communications that require electricity.
During the village’s regular board meeting later that evening, Veron said that the village’s personnel were able to successfully toggle between delivering essential services and the “all hands on deck rally during a crisis,” but also wanted to tackle the village’s long-term planning and investment strategy for the future, which she said often gets sidelined when the list of day-to-day tasks needs to be completed.
“Staff will perform an after action report to identify opportunities to improve,” Veron said. “While a storm of this magnitude was historic, we will continue to learn from every experience and will recommend modifications to mitigate future storm impacts.”
