Just in time for New York’s March 1 plastic bag ban, the village took new action toward improving local sustainability.
The village board of trustees passed a resolution Feb. 11 committing to the Climate Smart Communities (CSC) Pledge, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation certification program for local governments to build a sustainable and balanced climate action program.
“I’m aware of the importance of doing what we can to address climate change in a way that’s reasonable and appropriate,” said Trustee Lena Crandall, who is liaison to the Conservation Advisory Council.
The pledge is made up of 10 elements, which includes building a climate-smart community; getting an inventory of emissions, setting goals and planning for climate actions; decreasing energy use; shifting to clean, renewable energy; using climate-smart materials management; implementing climate-smart land use; enhancing community resilience to climate change; supporting a green innovation economy; informing and inspiring the public; and engaging in an evolving process of climate action.
“We’re excited about the idea of joining because it sends a signal ... that we are a community that cares about conservation,” said Heather Kolb, a member of the Conservation Advisory Council who had been spearheading the effort within the council to bring the pledge to the trustees. “We don’t need to do it, but I think it’s the right thing to do because it shows our commitment.”
Bringing the pledge to the board of trustees has been a yearlong effort by both the Conservation Advisory Council and the Scarsdale Forum’s Climate Resilience Committee, which was created in June 2019. In October of last year, Tim Foley, president of the Scarsdale Forum, released a five-page statement in support of the village joining the CSC program.
“The need to respond to climate change provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to build livable, energy-independent and secure communities, vibrant innovation economies, healthy, safe and innovative schools, and resilient and sustainable infrastructures,” he wrote. “The enormous scale of greenhouse gas emission reductions required for climate stabilization will require sustained and substantial efforts. But even if emissions of greenhouse gases were dramatically reduced today, communities such as Scarsdale would still be required to adapt to the effects of climate change for decades to come.”
Taking on the pledge and becoming a member of the CSC certification program also makes the village eligible to apply for state grants, such as the CSC grant program, which provides 50/50 matching for eligible climate adaptation and mitigation projects.
“It provides a framework for handling different goals that have been set by New York State ... The incentive for municipalities is the potential to get grant funding for different projects,” said Crandall, adding that receiving grant money makes it easier to enact change on environmental issues, which are sometimes difficult to tackle.
Now that the trustees have adopted the pledge, Scarsdale needs to sign up for a CSC account, complete an online registration form and upload the approved resolution. After the application is approved and Scarsdale is a registered CSC, the village will need to establish a CSC task force with a designated CSC coordinator.
Mayor Marc Samwick said the village had ideas about who could fill the roles of the task force but, he added, no final decisions have been made.
“We’re still working on that component,” he said.
Nearby CSC municipalities include White Plains, Rye, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Pelham, Yonkers, Hastings-on-Hudson, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Greenburgh, Irvington and Tarrytown.
“The board was focused on the fact that we have already taken significant steps toward climate-smart activities and conservation efforts,” said Samwick, referencing the village’s efforts with adopting electric vehicles and the food scrap recycling program as well as installing LED light coverage. “We believe that being climate smart is good for our local population, as well as the world … and if we can get some incremental funding from Albany, we’re strongly in favor of that.”
The new task force will prioritize local implementation of CSC-designated certification actions. There are approximately 100 actions, based on the original 10 elements of the pledge and two additional elements of innovation and performance.
Within the 100 actions, there are two mandatory actions and 12 other priority actions (see box). The two mandatory actions are to create and implement a CSC task force and to designate a CSC coordinator.
Each of the more than 100 actions has an allotted amount of points associated with the action and, as they are completed, municipalities are awarded certification levels ranging from bronze and silver to gold.
In order to achieve the bronze certification level, the municipality will need to achieve 120 points, complete at least one action under four different elements and have a minimum of three of the 12 priority actions completed.
To achieve a silver certification level, the municipality will need to achieve 300 points, complete at least one action under seven different elements and have a minimum of six priority actions completed.
The requirements for gold status are still being determined.
Kolb said she imagines Scarsdale would be able to achieve the bronze rank relatively quickly, making it the second municipality in Westchester to gain that status — Mamaroneck was the first.
“Obviously we’re focused on things that are climate focused and we’ve done a number of things in that regard,” said Samwick. “So we definitely want to participate in this program.”
