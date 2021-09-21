The Village of Scarsdale has agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a 2020 lawsuit from Niram, Inc. after the construction company, which was tasked with constructing the village’s new library on Olmsted Road, alleged the village failed to award the company’s contract, causing a delay in the project’s schedule. Because of the delay, the company said critical portions of construction couldn’t take place in a timely manner and that the village had failed to pay the company for installing structural supports.
The company sought no less than $500,000 in damages for the alleged breach of contract.
In 2018, Niram was awarded a $10.3 million contract with the village to undertake construction of the village’s library renovation, coming in with the lowest bid for the project out of six general construction firms. According to Niram’s original complaint filed in district court in July 2020, the New Jersey-based construction company wrote that the village had failed to pay for furnishing and installing $604,800 worth of foundational structural supports despite the work being approved by the village. In an amended complaint from the company in November 2020, Niram still alleged the village failed to pay for installing structural supports during the library’s construction, but did not mention the value of the construction piles. The company also wrote that because of the 10-week shift in the project schedule, critical construction couldn’t take place during preferred weather conditions, forcing the company to “utilize special means and methods,” which added to the company’s costs.
According to an affidavit in response to the original complaint from Niram, Paul Zaicek, the village’s director of capital projects, wrote that Niram’s claim that they hadn’t been paid for furnishing and installing $604,800 worth of foundational structural supports was based on the company’s bid documents. Those documents stated that it would charge a unit cost of $112 per linear feet of pile and estimated it would need 5,400 linear feet to complete the project. Zaicek wrote to the court that the amount of money Niram was to be paid for the construction piles was not governed by the company’s bid documents, but by the company’s contract with the village, which provided a formula wherein the project’s architect had to calculate the pile lengths to the nearest 12 inches and multiply the lengths by the contract’s unit prices and compare the amount to what had already been paid. According to court documents, at that point Niram had already been paid $418,432 for 3,736 linear feet of construction piles.
In January 2019, Robert Lawless, an attorney representing Niram, contacted Savin Engineers, the village’s contracted construction management firm, arguing that it was owed payment for 4,760 linear feet of construction piles at $112 per linear foot, or $533,120. According to court documents, Dattner Architects, the architect for the library project, reviewed the contract and records for pile driving and determined that 3,703 linear feet was the correct amount, which was less than the amount Niram was already paid for. In March 2019, Nancy Barbera, Savin Engineer’s senior project executive wrote to Lawless, noting that the Niram had been paid for 3,736 linear feet of piles, which was slightly more than the 3,703 contractual piles which was determined by the project’s architectural firm.
The village moved to dismiss the case in September 2020 but was denied because a pre-motion conference wasn’t scheduled.
According to a resolution passed by the board of trustees on Sept. 14 to accept the $250,000 settlement, the village had issued a formal notice to proceed with construction on Aug. 13, 2018, with completion scheduled for Feb. 12, 2020. The project was substantially completed on Oct. 5, 2020, eight months after the contractual completion date.
In Niram’s amended complaint, the company argued that the original contract schedule set May 22, 2018 for the start of construction, with the foundation and slab work completed by Nov. 29, 2018. The village denied these allegations in its answer to the amended complaint.
According to a village memo from June 2018 when the bid winners for the library’s contracts were announced, the village anticipated construction on the 18-month long project to begin around Aug. 1, 2018.
According to Village Manager Robert Cole, the original schedule included an anticipated contract award of May 8 or May 22, with a start date of June 18 to July 1, 2018. He said the contract was awarded on June 26, 2018, and the construction notice to proceed was issued on Aug. 13, 2018.
Cole told the Inquirer that Niram’s initial $554,640.37 claim was primarily driven by construction delays. He said in total, Niram demanded approximately $353,000 in connection with the delays.
“Reflecting how well the project was managed despite the delay claim, the library capital account, which was the source of the settlement funding, had sufficient balance available to cover the approved Niram settlement,” Cole said.
According to the settlement resolution passed unanimously by the board on Sept. 14, Niram offered to settle the matter for $375,000, which was countered by the village at $150,000. Cole said the two parties agreed to a $250,000 settlement in mid-August. The village has paid Niram $10,918,331 for their work on the library, including the settlement.
According to the agreement, which was signed by both parties, each side will pay for its own attorney’s fees and costs related to the action and acknowledged that the agreement wasn’t an admission of liability or wrongdoing by either side.
David Lipari, a lawyer representing Niram, told the Inquirer he couldn’t discuss the settlement. “Niram’s pleased that this lawsuit’s resolved and that the citizens of Scarsdale will be able to enjoy their renovated library,” he said.
