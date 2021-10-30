The board of trustees voted Oct. 26 to appoint Alexandra Marshall as deputy village manager, filling a position vacated by current Village Manager Rob Cole in July.
Marshall, who is originally from Port Chester and attended The Ursuline School, will leave her position as assistant village administrator in Rye Brook to join the village government in Scarsdale. She has worked for the village government in Rye Brook since 2016, when she began as assistant to the village administrator. She has a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University, where she studied classical language and literature, and a master’s in public administration from the College of New Rochelle.
“I believe the Scarsdale community will enjoy working with Ms. Marshall,” said Cole, who served as deputy village manager until July of this year. “You always want to find a person who can do the job as well as you did it — or better. And I think she is that person,” he added.
“Like the village manager, the deputy village manager is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the village. It’s a highly responsible position, with duties that span the breadth of village administration,” Cole said.
“I love to work in a small village and feel connected with the public,” Marshall said, adding that, after five years in Rye Brook, she felt she was ready to work in a larger community. “Scarsdale is a great fit for me, as a community that’s oriented around the public, with a focus on sustainability and revitalization. I’m excited to get involved,” she said.
In Rye Brook, Marshall took a leading role in multiple community sustainability initiatives, including the implementation of a voluntary food scrap recycling program. She was also instrumental in establishing a community pollinator garden in partnership with the statewide Pollinator Pathways project, a network of town conservation organizations dedicated to preserving and expanding safe habitats for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
Marshall said she is eager to participate in ongoing efforts to improve sustainability and pedestrian safety in Scarsdale’s downtown area. She also expressed an interest in helping to make village government as transparent and accessible to the public as possible. “I know that local government can sometimes be intimidating to the public, and so I’m happy to be part of bringing it into the future,” she said.
Marshall’s appointment was formally ratified by the board of trustees through a roll call vote on Oct. 26, with all trustees in attendance voting for Marshall’s appointment except Deputy Mayor Justin Arest, who abstained. Marshall was not present at the meeting.
Introducing the motion to appoint Marshall during the village board meeting on Oct. 26, Trustee Randy Whitestone said the search for Cole’s replacement had been thorough and systematic, involving more than 25 candidates and multiple rounds of interviews. He added that he, Trustee Karen Brew and several village department heads had met with Marshall and were pleased that Cole had recommended her appointment.
Brew spoke highly of Marshall, saying she shared the village’s values, especially relating to sustainability. “As someone who was a part of the hiring process, I think we have a real gem here,” Brew said.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja commended Cole for filling the vacancy promptly. “This is the most competitive hiring market this country has seen in decades, in every industry and every sector,” he said. “I’m sure this wasn’t easy.”
Arest was the only trustee present who did not vote for Marshall’s appointment, instead abstaining. He explained he felt he could not support the resolution because the full board had not had the opportunity to meet with the candidate prior to the vote. He added that village officials’ adherence to proper processes had improved under the leadership of Cole, but “we missed a really important step here, and so I cannot vote in the affirmative.”
But Arest also said he wished Marshall the best, adding that her success would be Scarsdale’s success.
Trustee Lena Crandal did not attend the meeting Oct. 26 due to personal circumstances.
Prior to the board vote, Marshall went through an initial screening process involving multiple village departments, Cole said. He also said he and the Scarsdale village human resources director conducted an initial interview with Marshall before she sat for a finalist interview with a panel that included Public Works Superintendent Jeff Coleman, Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione, Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards, Mayor Jane Veron, and trustees Brew and Whitestone. Following that meeting, Cole said, the panel voted unanimously to recommend Marshall’s appointment.
Veron said that, given labor market conditions and “the significant need for us to be able to deliver to our residents the services they need to receive,” she fully supports Marshall’s appointment. Veron added that she felt the hiring process was “very comprehensive.”
At the Oct. 26 board meeting, Trustee Jonathan Lewis called this “a historic time for our village,” and expressed confidence in Marshall. He also encouraged Cole to “feel unencumbered by history and tradition” as he progressed with further hiring decisions, encouraging him to develop a new organizational chart suitable “for 2021 and beyond.”
