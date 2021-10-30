Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.