The Village of Scarsdale exceeded expectations with an unaudited $7.5 million general fund budget surplus for the 2022-23 fiscal year that ended May 31. The surplus is higher than both the projections and budget for the general fund, village treasurer Ann Scaglione told the village board Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Scaglione said the key factors for the surplus were:
· Favorable variances in interests and penalties collected on current-year taxes and delinquent taxes;
· Strong sales tax revenue;
· Interest income was higher than expected as a result of investing in treasury bills;
· The justice court is back in full operation and enforcement is back to where it was before the pandemic, causing it to generate more revenue than budgeted.
· The general fund realized $978,000 in unbudgeted federal aid revenue, including ARPA funds. This number also included FEMA money for past storms that was recently received by the village.
Due to cost savings, deferments, and supply chain issues preventing purchases, the total general fund expenses for the fiscal year 2023 were lower than expected, the treasurer said.
In addition to the general fund, she reported information on the village’s four other operating funds:
· The pool fund ended with an unaudited surplus of $153,000 and a fund balance of $620,000.
· The central garage fund ended the year with a deficit of $220,000, which is expected to increase after audit adjustments.
· The library fund ended with a slight deficit of $1,100 after using the $1 million appropriation from the village to support its operations. The fund balance is $1.1 million, which Scaglione described as “a healthy number.”
· The water fund ended the year with a surplus of $1.9 million. In the summer of 2022, the dry weather led to an increase in water sales. However, this surplus is expected to be reduced after audit entries.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja noted that the water fund balance is the highest it’s ever been, and Scaglione explained there was “a lot of water consumption last year, which really drove the prices.” Supply chain issues and staffing issues also delayed water department projects, she said, and “they've had a lot of work in terms of special projects … and a lot of requirements before they could start doing the work.”
As for fiscal year 2024, Scaglione described how the village is already close to hitting the annual budget for the general fund.
“We have two months of actual interest earnings so far. If you add that with the money that's already invested in treasury bills, we're close to hitting our annual budget for the general fund right now. We're expected to be at $1.6 [million] with what we've collected for the two months. Our treasury bills and our budget were $2 million. We're doing very, very good so far.”
