Donna Conkling’s statistics as Scarsdale’s village clerk for just over 20 years are astounding. She’s served under 11 mayors and 38 trustees, attended “at least” 500 board meetings and written over 11,000 pages of minutes. But her impact goes beyond that for not only the elected officials, but the residents she has served.
Conkling’s long-considered, but short-noticed public retirement announcement that led Tuesday night’s board of trustees meeting was an emotional one.
Following touching comments from Mayor Jane Veron, Deputy Mayor Justin Arest and the five trustees, Conkling stepped to the podium, likely for the first time to speak about herself, as opposed to all the times she was there performing the duties of her position.
“I’ve loved every moment of working for the village of Scarsdale,” she said. “And I mean that sincerely. The decision to retire was very difficult. I spent many hours struggling with the decision and the concept of retirement and leaving a job that I love. However, I knew the time had come for me to spend the time with my family. The COVID pandemic drove that point home to me, that the time we all have here is precious.”
Working as a team with her colleagues, her goal was to “strive to provide the best services possible to the residents.”
Conkling applauded the mayor and trustees for working “tirelessly” for the “outstanding” village. She offered her deepest thanks to the members of the community, many whom she “will miss tremendously.” She appreciated the “faith and trust” that everyone put in her to serve as village clerk.
“My heart is full this evening,” a teary-eyed Conkling said before walking away from the podium to a standing ovation.
Veron opened the meeting with the news about Conkling’s retirement, noting that it was not only her last meeting, but “her last day in our office.”
Veron called Conkling “beyond compare” behind the scenes for the village, “the engine that keeps Scarsdale running each and every day” with her far-reaching role that includes working with village employees, the mayor and trustees and equally as important members of the community.
A partial list of Conkling’s duties, as read by Veron: “She maintains our public and official records, provides research on governmental documents, issues licenses and permits, conducts our local elections, oversees the placement and onboarding of 165 volunteers on our Boards and Councils, liaises with all departments, processes FOIL requests and administers the legislative process for our village board.” The “font of information” who understands “every nuance and detail” of Scarsdale did it all “with grace and smarts.”
Trustee Randy Whitestone knew Conkling long before becoming a trustee and called her “a Scarsdale institution in the best sense of the word.” When it came to his commuter parking needs, he said she was “unfailingly patient and responsive and in command of the details,” as she was with thousands of residents over the years.
“My earlier sense of Donna’s talents and capabilities has only been reinforced by my work with her since I joined the village board,” he said. “Up close she does her job efficiently and well. Her understanding of the workings of the village and its codes represents a reservoir of memory and knowledge I’m glad to be able to call upon.”
He cited her ability to “run elections flawlessly,” calling her “community-minded and service-oriented” and said she represents “what’s best about village government in Scarsdale.”
Trustee Lena Crandall still remembers the advice Conkling gave her as chair of the Citizens Nominating Committee, saying, “If only I had listened more closely.” Crandall hopes Conkling will remain part of the community to share her vast knowledge of land use issues and local history in general.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis called Conkling “efficient, collaborative, fact-based and always prepared.” He said, “We need more Donnas in public service” to “solve every challenge and achieve every goal.”
Trustee Karen Brew called Conkling “a consistent force within Scarsdale.” Brew noted Conkling’s conflict about retirement because although she wants to spend more time with her family, she also has a family here in the village, where her service was “exceptional.”
“Your ability to organize so many moving parts to benefit the village and your institutional knowledge is second to none, but equally important is your desire always to help people whatever their need and to help get things resolved,” Brew said. “And it’s always done with a smile.”
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said Conkling’s “impact was felt across the village by all residents” and that the partial list of duties Veron read in her statement was “more than most people would do in their careers.” He vowed to carry Conkling’s “legacy forward and instill it in those that come after all of us.”
Deputy Mayor Arest recently said he was going through the five stages of grief over her retirement. He “didn’t want to believe it at first” and then “went to bargaining” and at one point “was stuck in depression,” but noted, he might have finally reach acceptance by now. He said her “knowledge, professionalism and care” for Scarsdale “will be missed and is very possibly unreplaceable.”
Arest recalled sitting in her office recently at a time of year that a certain type of permit was often granted and Conkling realized that an elderly couple that was typically first in line had not gotten the permit. She wrote a note to herself to reach out to see if they were OK. “I think that sums you up in a lot of ways,” he said.
Village Manager Rob Cole, who has worked in Scarsdale for seven years, read much of the Westchester County Civil Service posting description for a village clerk for the “administration of village business” and “covering the many business transactions required by the village law and by action of the board of trustees,” which includes such things as “independent judgment and discretion” and “accuracy, dependability, honesty, sound judgment, ability to get along with others, tact and courtesy.” Cole said the description “barely scratches the surface of what our staff will do on a day-to-day basis,” noting that Conkling “has been all of that and so much more.” He called her “a consummate public service professional” and said her “attention to detail, efforts to streamline operations, enhance service delivery and demonstrate sound fiscal stewardship” were “noteworthy.”
Later in the meeting during public comment, residents also took the time to show their appreciation for Conkling’s service.
Former trustee Ken Rilander appreciated Conkling in both his role as trustee and as a community member. He said she had an “important role,” including when things “get stuck,” as in recent years when there were contested elections.
Bob Harrison, also a former trustee, called Conkling “the face of Scarsdale Village.” When it comes to elections, which Harrison was involved with several times he said “they need her” in places like Florida, Arizona and Georgia.
Dara Gruenberg said she didn’t realize how much territory was under Conkling’s purview until she conducted an interview with her for the Advisory Council on Communications video series Village Voices. Gruenberg said if you watch the short video (https://bit.ly/3r5heAd), “You will be blown away. Donna has her hands on everything that goes on in the village.” Gruenberg called Conkling “warm, patient and so generous with her time and always helpful,” and thanked her for her selfless contributions to the community.
Madeline Eppenstein, immediate past president of the Scarsdale Forum, said Conkling went “above and beyond for the community.”
Resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez said she was proud of the contested elections — “I would say there haven’t been enough” — and the work Conkling, who “upheld one of the greatest things about the United States, which indeed is having competitive elections,” did was “brilliant.”
Cole provided an update on the village clerk position the next morning, emailing, “We are amidst a recruitment at present. Deputy Clerk [Ronnie] Regazzi will perform duties of the clerk during the transition period. Also, Clerk Conkling has graciously agreed to provide temporary part-time support on an as-needed basis until her successor is selected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.