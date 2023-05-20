PIM Holding Co., controlled by the Milstein family of Scarsdale, filed an Article 78 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York Westchester County April 28 against the Scarsdale Board of Trustees, the Scarsdale Committee for Historic Preservation and the village of Scarsdale, citing a “pattern of using the unconstitutionally vague and overbroad criteria” of the village’s Historic Preservation Law to preserve “non-historic structures in the Village in derogation of the rights of Scarsdale property owners.”
In September 2022, the CHP deemed the Milstein’s mid-century modern, prairie-style house at 76 Birchall Drive has “historical importance” and therefore denied the property owners’ application, filed in June 2022, to demolish the residence. The property owners filed an appeal with the board of trustees in February, but the board denied the appeal in March.
In reviewing applications for property demolitions, the CHP and the trustees consider the level of historic and architectural, archeological, engineering and culture significance; historical significance of those who were associated with a building; the “master” status of the builder; the level of artistic value or distinctive characteristics of the structure; and the likelihood that the building might relay important prehistory or history. The board said the residence has historic significance under the village code.
The lawsuit claims the CHP and trustees potentially infringed the Milstein’s “constitutionally protected property rights” by “arbitrarily, capriciously and unconstitutionally” denying the application to demolish the main building at 76 Birchall Drive. It states the board members applied the village historic preservation law (HPL) “in a manner that defies the narrow scope” of the law and discounted precedents and a court decision on a similar case, in which it reversed the board’s decision on the application for demolition of 11 Dolma Road in Scarsdale
The lawsuit claims the board of trustees failed to demonstrate that the residence satisfies the HPL’s threshold for “historic significance” and did not specify “criterion for historic designation” of the property. It alleges the board of trustees’ assertions about the property were “unsubstantiated” or “flatly negated by unrefuted evidence,” and the board “explicitly ignored” evidence presented by the property owner to support their argument that the house is not historically significant.
The $7.2 million Heathcote house was originally designed by the late architect Simon Zelnik, who designed other buildings like Riverdale Temple in the Bronx and Joyce Theater in Manhattan, as well as two other houses in Scarsdale which have since been destroyed. The house, completed in 1950, had been the subject of meetings of the CHP in June, July and September 2022, as the Milstein family, who have owned the house since 1962, sought to tear it down and sell the property. The matter finally came before the board of trustees as an appeals board on Feb. 27 following the CHP’s denial of the application to demolish the house in September 2022. While the CHP voted 3-2 to approve the demolition of the residence, four votes are required for approval.
Lucia Chiocchio, an attorney with Cuddy and Feder LLP representing the Milstein family, argued during the Feb. 27 meeting that 76 Birchall Drive does not meet the criteria for preservation, as it has never been noted as an historic building, has been substantially altered since its construction, and because Zelnik is best known for work other than home design and was not a master regardless.
A fire in 1962 resulted in substantial damage to the house, which. was altered after the fire in 1964 and significantly altered in 1988 and 1989 by three different architects.
Chiocchio further stated that 76 Birchall Drive is not mentioned or discussed in the 2012 Scarsdale Reconnaissance-level Cultural Resource Survey and it does not appear in the appendix of the 69 additional homes that were deemed useful to catalog for future review in that survey.
Emily Cooperman, an architectural historian, argued that the house has been altered so much in its 73 years of existence that it no longer can truly be considered Zelnik’s work.
The village board met as an appeals board in executive session to discuss the matter and denied the appeal by a vote of 4-3 on March 28, citing Zelnik as a master “of generally recognized greatness in a field and known for craftsmanship and consummate skill.”
That decision, according to the Article 78 lawsuit, “relied on an ‘opinion’ of a sole individual … who 75 years ago, without any context, declared … Zelnik an architectural leader,” and the lawsuit points out several sources who, during the course of the board hearings, “agreed that the residence does not qualify for historic preservation because Zelnik was not a ‘master’ architect” and the house’s “original design has been compromised by significant alterations and additions.”
In addition to those claims, the lawsuit asserts the village’s historic preservation law is a “poster child” for challenges under the “void-for-vagueness” doctrine and the law’s standards are “generally malleable and devoid of particulars.” Therefore, the petitioners state, the law “must be declared unconstitutionally void-for-vagueness” and the denial of the Milstein’s application to demolish the house “must be declared arbitrary, capricious and unconstitutional.”
