PIM Holding Co., controlled by the Milstein family of Scarsdale, filed an Article 78 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York Westchester County April 28 against the Scarsdale Board of Trustees, the Scarsdale Committee for Historic Preservation and the village of Scarsdale, citing a “pattern of using the unconstitutionally vague and overbroad criteria” of the village’s Historic Preservation Law to preserve “non-historic structures in the Village in derogation of the rights of Scarsdale property owners.”

In September 2022, the CHP deemed the Milstein’s mid-century modern, prairie-style house at 76 Birchall Drive has “historical importance” and therefore denied the property owners’ application, filed in June 2022, to demolish the residence. The property owners filed an appeal with the board of trustees in February, but the board denied the appeal in March.

