The fiscal year 2022-23 tentative village budget filed March 18 includes replacing outdated vehicles in the village fleet, upgrading to the village’s aging water infrastructure, adding several staff, including a code enforcement officer, a tree trimmer, a pool maintenance mechanic, and a full-time naturalist at the Weinberg Nature Center.
That translates into a levy increase of 3.7%, which for the average Scarsdale taxpayer is about $216.67 per year, with a tax rate of $4.9535 per $1,000 of assessed home value. To balance the budget, the village plans to use $1.17 million in fund balance. It also incorporated a $1 million decrease to the library transfer, which is made possible because of the level of fund balance the library was maintaining.
“This will not in any way adversely impact the operations of the library,” according to Village Manager Robert Cole.
The village also has $1.84 million in federal funding from ARPA that will be used to fund some capital projects.
According to a budget summary presented by Cole at the village board meeting March 22, the average tax levy increase in Scarsdale has been steadily declining over 20 years, while expenses continued to grow. Cole included a slide of the five-year rolling average of the tax levy increase since 2002, which showed that the levy increase was “kept low by continually deferring projects, which created a backlog of needed capital improvements.”
“What that’s done, in effect, is starved us for resources,” Cole said. “Our expenses, on the other hand, have increased and it’s created a structural deficit in terms of our nondiscretionary spending versus our discretionary spending. And what happens in those cases is we have to pay increases on things like health insurance and utility [costs] over time.” Therefore, the tax levy increase of 3.7% is “important to help catch up on these projects and curtail additional projects from piling up, which would result in additional tax burden during future budget years,” as stated in the budget document.
Cole said things like vehicles that need to be replaced on a routine cycle, as well as underground infrastructure “tend to get deferred” while the need to replace them grows.
“We really are attempting to begin to turn that ship around … to address what has happened in terms of long-term deferred maintenance, and to begin to head back into a state of good repair,” Cole said.
On the revenue side, 73% of the village’s $61 million in revenues comes from real property taxes. The village continues to be “heavily reliant on property taxes,” Cole said, but he added, “We are continuing to look at other opportunities to generate new revenues as the fiscal year continues to progress.”
This year’s budget process took a new tack this year, utilizing a framework for strategic and financial planning and a “vision to be a model of excellence and 21st century municipal operations and governance mission,” said Cole. The new approach also “supports transparency and accountability” as all budget discussions were available in hybrid format and recorded for replay, he said.
The foundation for budget discussions was the village’s new “four pillars of government” approach, which focuses on quality of life; infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability; public safety; and economic development and land use. “Each of these pillars helps focus our energies on identifying goals and aligning the resource commitments that we’re making in this year’s budget to the outcomes that they’re intended to achieve,” Cole said.
Taxpayers will have a chance to comment on the budget plan Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. during a public hearing — in person at village hall or online via Zoom. Following the public hearing, the village board is expected to adopt the 2022-23 budget plan Tuesday, April 26, prior to the May 1 deadline.
