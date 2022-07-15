Village of Scarsdale officials and Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson (GSHH) representatives announced July 8 that they had met the previous day and made a mutual commitment to renew their partnership for the management, maintenance and occupancy of the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane in Scarsdale.
In a joint press release, the village and GSHH said they “share the goals of reopening the facility as quickly as possible and aligning on resolving its longer-term operational and capital needs.”
A joint statement attributed to Helen Wronski, interim CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, and Robert Cole, Scarsdale village manager, said: “We are pleased with our constructive conversations on reopening the GS House and our healthy discussions on a strong and clear go-forward relationship.”
They continued: “These are important first steps in commencing a fresh start in our continuing long-term partnership, making sure the needs of our Girls Scouts and the Scarsdale community are met by having access to a well-maintained facility.”
The Girl Scout House, located on village-owned property at 37 Wayside Lane, was rebuilt as a modern A-frame after the original structure was damaged by fire in 1979. It was renamed the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House in 2005 to honor a tireless Girl Scouts volunteer in Scarsdale, who helped raise funds to rebuild it. The multipurpose 6,000-square-foot facility has historically hosted recreational and educational programs, meetings and events organized by the partners and serves many users, including Girl Scout troops and service units, Scarsdale’s senior citizens and others.
Village trustees heard from dozens of Scouts who spoke at the village board meeting June 28 about the many ways in which the Scarsdale building, which has been jointly supported and maintained in an agreement between the Girls Scouts and the village of Scarsdale, had contributed to the success of their programs and projects.
Their concern was that the house has been closed to all users since 2020, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly due to conditions stemming from alleged lack of upkeep and maintenance. At the board meeting, Cole said GHSS has not held up its share of a 2015 fiscal agreement to share costs for the building, which, he said, has “continued to decline and the financial needs continue to mount” to an estimated amount of more than $550,000.
The Scouts and their supporters unanimously objected to a proposal that would have allowed Scarsdale Village to take full ownership of the property. If that were to happen, the Scouts said, the use of the house by Scouts would no longer be a priority as many other groups, such as senior citizens or recreational programs, would compete to schedule activities in the space.
At the board of trustees meeting Tuesday, July 12, Mayor Jane Veron commented on the village’s commitment to the facility, saying, “As the [village] board underscored at our last meeting, we are hyper-focused on opening the Girl Scout House and are taking the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our residents. We will continue to keep the community updated.”
