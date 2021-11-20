In advance of its Nov. 23 public hearing on the opt out/do nothing vote on the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) that is expected to come on Dec. 14 — in advance of New York State’s Dec. 31 deadline — the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees continues to seek community input.
Four more community members spoke on the topic at board of trustees’ meetings Nov. 9, and on Nov. 15 the Scarsdale Board of Education announced it had been asked by the village board to weigh in.
Mayor Jane Veron said that on Nov. 23, members of the village board “will actually be sharing our views with the community,” though trustees Karen Brew and Lena Crandall, who headed up the proceedings and fact-gathering on MRTA for the village board, have already stated they are leaning toward allowing dispensaries and possibly consumption lounges. The night of the public hearing Veron expects “there’ll be a lot of exchange of information and views.”
“This issue has generated a lot of community interest and the board has received many emails, reports, statements and calls from individuals and community groups,” Veron said. “The public hearing will provide the community an additional opportunity to express views before the Dec. 14 board vote.”
She added, “The decision to opt out now does not preclude the ability to opt back in later.”
The board is also aligning the opt out vote with a clean air resolution that would add smoking cannabis to the list of banned smoking substances throughout certain public village spaces. “In these places we seek a smoke-free environment for members of the public and for village employees,” she said.
During public comment at the village board meeting, Anne Hintermeister said she was speaking as a resident, not a member of the Scarsdale Forum. She “respectfully” disagreed with Treez cannabis company executive Josh Glantz, a resident who spoke at a previous board meeting, who had said this “can be a very emotional topic.”
“Based on the information available to us now, opting out is a no-drama and a no-brainer decision,” Hintermeister said. “Why would we give up our option under MRTA to see what the state regulatory and licensing regime looks like, to see to what extent local governments will have any control before making a decision to have a cannabis store here? Why would we do nothing and assume or hope that state regulations will ensure that dispensaries meet Scarsdale’s ideals, aesthetic standard for signage lighting displays? ... Why would we do nothing and assume or hope that the state regulations will ban marketing materials and products designed to attract youth?”
She cited the Scarsdale Business Alliance’s (SBA) position to opt out and the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force’s wait-and-see position in favor of opting out since if you do nothing, it’s the same as opting in and that isn’t reversible.
By opting out now, Hintermeister doesn’t see any loss of the 3% tax revenue gain or the potential added foot traffic for other businesses, noting the potential revenue stream is “speculative” at this point.
“It’s undisputed that nothing’s going to happen until over a year from now — I think we all agree on that,” Hintermeister said. “There’s no stores, no lounges, no sales, no tax revenue anywhere in New York State, so what’s the rush?”
Hintermeister also challenged cannabis attorney and Scarsdale resident Mitch Kulick, who also spoke at a previous board meeting, who said the ability to opt in later isn’t guaranteed, saying he provided “no examples” or “citations” to back up that claim. “The right of local governments to opt back in is in the statute itself and our village attorney has confirmed that,” Hintermeister said.
Susan Douglass, vice president of the Scarsdale Forum and chair of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, reminded the board of the Forum’s “extensively researched report” that “was strongly endorsed by our board and our membership” to take a “wait-and-see” approach by opting out by Dec. 31.
Douglass then spoke as an “individual resident.” She said that most of the data presented by the village about foot traffic and revenue was “mere speculation” based upon “resort towns, towns near the border states where cannabis is not legal or in college towns” of which “Scarsdale does not share any of these attributes.” She noted that Greg Cutler, the village planner, “confirmed at the prior hearing that there is no hard data on this issue for a location such as Scarsdale.”
Douglass cited the SBA’s unanimous board of directors vote and Oct. 22 letter to the board that read, “The potential for harm outweighs the financial benefits of opting out for now,” and that, “Scarsdale should instead wait to learn more about the MRTA and applicable regulations, observe those communities that have opted in, gather feedback from the various stakeholders including the merchant community, and then make a more informed decision in the future when we can better weigh the benefits and the costs.”
Douglass challenged the notion brought forth by Kulick and Crandall “that we can assume that any dispensary in Scarsdale will blend with the aesthetic of our business district” as it “remains to be seen whether the village will have the ability to dictate the appearance of the facility or the way in which cannabis merchandise is displayed in windows seen by passersby.”
After contacting Scarsdale Improvement Corp., which owns “about 80% of the village commercial space,” Douglass read a statement authorized by property manager D.J. Petta: “Our statement on this matter is that we believe the village should take the position of opting out at this time. The statement goes for all our companies that we own.”
Douglass, who said she spent most of her career as a trademark lawyer, noted there are “legally sold cannabis edibles” that contain names and graphics that “closely mimic” those of “well-known snacks, candy and cereal brands targeting sales to teens.”
“This clearly demonstrates that some in the industry, not everyone, but some in the industry, have been irresponsible, trying to rack up sales by luring in children, precisely what happened in the vaping industry,” Douglass said. “These tactics ultimately were stopped for vaping products with laws prohibiting kid-friendly flavors such as fruit, bubble gum, mint, chocolate and so on.”
Douglass urged the board to opt out until “full information” is available.
Dr. Darlene LeFrancois-Haber, Scarsdale Forum vice president, spoke as an internist and resident. She opened by “untangling something” from a previous meeting that this is not the equivalent of opening a medical marijuana dispensary to help a patient alleviate “medical symptoms or disease,” which she said “has been shown to provide moderate benefit” and “decrease the need for opioid prescription drugs in some patients with chronic pain.” Those people should see a licensed physician such as herself, she said, noting, “But that’s not what we’re talking about.”
The purpose of the dispensaries under the MRTA would be to sell regulated cannabis to those age 21 and over “for its psychoactive properties,” to get you high.
LeFrancois-Haber talked about the “adverse affects” of vaping and smoking cannabis, including the long-term risks that are “mainly concentrated in adolescents,” including addiction rates that are “twice that of those of adults who initiate marijuana use,” which in short term “affects judgment, memory, important motor coordination and higher doses, in the short term, causes paranoia and psychosis. Period.” Also impacted are “sexual health, infection risks and also one’s ability to safely operate motor vehicles.”
LeFrancois-Haber wished the local police department “good luck” and expressed her “sympathies” that they will have yet another issue to deal with on the roads since the two “point of care road tests” to detect cannabis use are “largely inaccurate.”
The impact on teens was also a key point for LeFrancois-Haber, who challenged Glantz on his prior assessment and studies he showcased about the impact on that age group. She agreed that “the data is somewhat mixed,” but said it’s because of the “largely ecological design of the studies that is population-based observational data.” What was not cited by Glantz was “arguably the most valid” study available from The Journal of the American Medical Association, which used National Survey on Drug Use and Health data to conclude “there was a small, but clearly significant post-recreational marijuana legalization increase in risk of cannabis use disorder among respondents aged 12 to 17, as well as increased frequent use and cannabis use disorder among adults 26 years and older,” which the authors called “a major public health concern.”
The “normalization” and “desensitization” to cannabis use are “unintended consequences of legalization,” LeFrancois-Haber said.
“We need to opt out now at least until our state’s cannabis board can assure us that necessary safeguards are in place and/or under our law that we can protect our community’s most precious asset, which is our youth,” LeFrancois-Haber said.
Resident Tammy Fine worried about the “pollution and safe disposal of any objects that may be used from these cannabis stores,” saying she sees cigarette butts “on the ground all the time.” She worries about safety and the “potential fires and hazards.” She urged the board to opt out and “get a clearer hold on that.”
Following public comment, the village passed a resolution to hold the proposed public forum Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at village hall and via livestream with the option to comment remotely via Zoom.
School board to weigh in
At a Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Nov. 15, school board President Karen Ceske informed the community that the village board asked the school board to weigh in on the opt out/do nothing directive. The board had a lengthy discussion on how to handle the advocacy initiative.
“Although the school and the village customarily focus on their own portfolios, the legislation to opt out of cannabis consumption lounges and dispensaries has potential impacts on youth, and the village has indicated to us that it encourages all members of the Scarsdale community, including the school community and the board, to participate because they’re looking for broad input so they can come to consensus,” Ceske said, adding that while the decision isn’t up to the school board, it is “within our broad authority to choose to weigh in on this matter.”
The board was under the impression that if it chose to opine, that needed to happen before the Nov. 23 public hearing, so it took a more hurried approach than some board members would have preferred. In the end, after a lengthy discussion about process that was spurred by board member Ron Schulhof, the board authorized Ceske and vice president Amber Yusuf to craft a letter in favor of opting out based on a focus on the code of conduct and other educational issues, and based on the recent results of the 2021 Pride Survey, which showed high schoolers’ attitudes about marijuana consumption risk are much lower than their perception of risk for other substances.
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault pointed to one of the school’s “strategic pillars,” which is “wellness,” to help focus on that “lens, particularly at a time when students have gone through a challenging year [COVID-19 pandemic], a difficult period that has impacted some people’s wellness.”
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach suggested Ceske talk to SHS Assistant Principal Chris Griffin, who took the lead on the recent Pride survey and “also has a good lens for” substance abuse in the school. Schulhof said that “unfortunately” Ceske should also consult a middle school administrator.
Rauschenbach called the use and perception numbers from the Pride survey “concerning,” and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman said the “two most concerning factors” for him were the binge drinking and the “climbing numbers of marijuana usage tied to the perceived lack of risk associated with that.”
Rauschenbach also reminded the board that the district is part of the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force (DATF), which is overseen by Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, which has already urged the village to opt out. “I think all of the members of that task force are cognizant that the horses left the barn … as far as the legality of marijuana, but there is a symbolic statement being made by each town on their feelings around marijuana and its use, especially with youth and [DATF] are firmly on the side of being opposed,” Rauschenbach said.
School board member Bob Klein said he was “being the devil’s advocate” and having a “debate in my mind” that selling legal cannabis is “akin” to selling alcohol. “We have to teach our children to be responsible citizens, make good choices and model that behavior for them,” he said, adding, “They all have access to cars and go wherever they want to get this stuff.”
Board member Carl Finger said the discussion felt rushed for a “fairly significant issue,” and he agreed with Klein that students who want cannabis would still be able to get it — “the practical realities of the situation” — but that the board should make “a statement of what the community’s priorities are.”
Board member Jim Dugan understands all points of view, but said he is in favor of urging the opt out “because I think it’s more aspirational — the kind of place we want to be, the kind of families we want to have, the kinds of gatherings you want our children to have.” Dugan said that based on past experience with friends, marijuana “leads to a certain path … that could be different and more egregious” than alcohol. He felt “pretty strongly” about opting out.
Schulhof was uncomfortable with the quick turnaround, about not having all board members sign the letter, and was worried that since only minor changes could be made to the letter by the board — larger changes would require another meeting to conduct board business — the letter might not truly reflect all of the information the board should present based on the facts as it pertains to education. He preferred a process that was more informed by community input, including students and faculty from the high school. For him it wasn’t about saying “yes” or “no” to opting out, since it seemed the board largely supported the opt out. He was concerned with the information being shared and how it was presented.
“I think we want to give [the village board] the educational lens so that they can take that and weigh it against whatever other lenses they might be looking at,” Schulhof said.
Finger said that time was of the essence and “everybody here, everybody in the school district mostly can make their public comments known directly to the village board.” Yusuf agreed that “it might be more valuable for members of [the school] community to write directly to the village with their thoughts, and we should focus on the lens of school board members and the education piece,” since if people reach out to the school board, the village board would only receive those thoughts in a general sense from the school board’s letter, not as individual points of view.
Yusuf and Hagerman confirmed that this is standard board procedure in advocacy issues, with Hagerman noting there often isn’t much time for an in-depth process. Ceske suggested holding the letter and getting it in prior to the Dec. 14 vote, but the board agreed to have it done prior to the public forum next week.
Dugan’s concern was that getting the letter in “too late” could cause it to have “less impact.
Schulhof repeatedly said it was OK to craft the letter and not to have it held up on his behalf, but also hammered home: “I just don’t think it’s a great process.”
“We seem to all be in consensus about what we’ll say, so to hold it up for process purely doesn’t seem the right move,” Yusuf agreed.
Schulhof did wonder what would happen if the board didn’t agree on the message of an advocacy letter. Hagerman responded, “You know, that’s happened multiple times. In the past where an issue of advocacy has come to the board, the board did not agree and it just stopped there.”
Schulhof said the board could have been proactive and avoided the time crunch. “I don’t want to put this on the village that they came to us four days ago,” he said. “This has been a topic we could have decided to advocate on anytime. Just for the future, I would just hope that we won’t put ourselves in a position like this, [so] that we can’t have the right process, but I fully support doing this.”
Hagerman said in the last eight years he doesn’t recall the board proactively advocating for something “where there hasn’t been a direct ask.” He added, “I think there’s going to have to be a real process that’s set up … And the other thing is, at least in my experience, all the advocacy letters have had some timeliness attached to them. We’ve never had the luxury of having two months or three months to think about them, except for maybe the NYSSBA [New York State School Boards Association] policies, and even those are rushed.”
Board members did offer to set up a board meeting prior to Nov. 23, but it never came to fruition. Resnick-Ault suggested a committee write the letter and Schulhof could be part of that with the board’s officers, but Schulhof declined. “I appreciate it,” he said. “I don’t personally need that. What I needed to express was my view for the future.”
