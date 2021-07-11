After working in the village for more than 30 years and climbing his way up the ladder to become Scarsdale’s village manager, Steve Pappalardo will retire July 10 having a hand in many of the village’s most pivotal and groundbreaking projects and decisions.
While the search continues for a replacement for the village’s top job, Deputy Village Manager Rob Cole will serve as interim village manager. Fifty-six candidates have applied as of May and an outside consultant narrowed the field to 14 candidates. In-person interviews are scheduled to take place during the week of July 19, and members of the public will be able to meet the finalists.
Not unlike when he took over the manager position from former manager Al Gatta, who retired in 2015, Pappalardo will leave behind a long to-do list, especially as the village emerges from the constraints of a fiscally devastating pandemic.
Known for working well into the night and sometimes coming in early in the morning and on weekends to be on-site during a disaster — and there were many on his watch — Pappalardo said he’s enjoyed the action of the job and has enjoyed the most fundamental outcome: helping a resident solve a problem.
“I’ve always tried to find an amicable solution … on any issue,” said Pappalardo, who will turn 60 in August. “When you’re the manager, you’re making a lot of decisions and you have to be comfortable doing that. You can’t look for somebody else to make the decisions for you. You can ask all the questions you want and try to get all the information you need to make an informed decision, but ultimately, it’s yours and you have to live with it.”
The son of two school teachers, Pappalardo knew early in his college career that he wanted to take on the challenges of working in government. When his childhood dream of becoming a short stop for the New York Mets didn’t quite pan out, Pappalardo plunged headfirst into government, his major at Lehigh University, and later obtained a master’s degree in public administration from Pace University.
It was an internship program through Westchester County, though, where Pappalardo first experienced the intricacies of local governing bodies. A self-proclaimed “people person,” Pappalardo relished the interactions within local government and was eventually hired by the village of Scarsdale in March 1987 as an assistant to the village manager.
“I loved it,” said Pappalardo. “Local government was for me and I just enjoyed it much more than working in an office in a federal, state or county agency.”
The position was a steppingstone for Pappalardo, who was interested in learning everything about the manager’s office. Though he left briefly in 1995 to become the village manager in Mount Kisco — where he and his wife Margaret raised their three children — he eventually returned to Scarsdale as an assistant village manager and worked extensively with the department of public works. He worked his way up to being appointed the deputy village manager and eventually the village manager.
Though it’s been an exciting career, being a village manager isn’t for the faint of heart. Pappalardo said managers must have a certain level of tolerance for when things go awry and learn to pivot at a moment’s notice.
He said he considers himself a planner, which helped him stay on track as a manager juggling multiple issues at a time, while also managing the daily functions of the village.
“You might be the manager but you’ve got a lot of bosses,” said Pappalardo. “You effectively work for the community. You’ve got seven people in Scarsdale on the board, you’ve got the residents out there. You’re not always right — you have to understand that, too. And you have to be a good listener. You have to listen to what people are saying and you’ve got to try to help them or at least take it into consideration.”
Having worked in the village through many crises, such as the 2008 financial crisis, Hurricanes Irene and Lee in 2011, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and most recently tropical storm Isaias last year, the most stressful time was working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike a storm where damage could be cleaned up, the pandemic left a different type of devastation. Pappalardo immediately put the village into austerity mode and worked with the treasurer to make about $2.2 million available for a COVID-19 reserve account in the assigned fund balance. The village also identified $1.9 million assigned for capital projects that could be used for COVID-19 related expenses.
Crews were split up to avoid transmission of the virus, and almost the entire staff, barring some essential workers, worked virtually for a number of months. Dealing with the daily health concerns while also making decisions based on all of the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the state and county health departments and the governor was also difficult, he said.
“It was tough, we had to make decisions all over the place,” said Pappalardo, adding he spent days sitting down with the recreation department to slim down offerings and make sure programs were safe.
Though New York seems to be recovering well from the pandemic as vaccination rates rise, Scarsdale isn’t out of the woods yet, as some impacts are still hitting the municipality’s wallet. On top of budgetary concerns, the village’s new manager will also be taking on multiple projects already underway, such as the pool complex request for proposal, road resurfacing and bike path improvements, downtown traffic studies, a water demand and multiyear rate study, water infrastructure repairs and much more.
Though he said he’s not into legacies, Pappalardo has had his hands in many of the village’s largest capital projects while working in the manager’s office.
As deputy he helped complete the Popham Road Bridge and dove into the operation of the Christie Place development. While manager, he put a larger focus on road resurfacing, prioritized studies for the water distribution and sewer systems. The Popham Road firehouse and the library were also completed under his tenure. Though he doesn’t take credit, while he was manager the village also replaced all the streetlights with LED fixtures, an effort coordinated by the Ad Hoc Committee on LED Streetlights, and he helped get the local food scrap recycling program up and running, based on an initiative by the Conservation Advisory Council.
The long-sought comfort station at the Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts broke ground last month on his watch, and will be completed in August.
Though there’s been positives, Pappalardo has also managed through many of Scarsdale’s controversies, including Freightway redevelopment, years-long complaints about flooding on Barry Road, litigation about political yard signs in the village’s right of way, and the 2016 property revaluation, which Pappalardo said “wasn’t a good time for Scarsdale.”
“The animosity, the vitriol, the anxiety and the division within the community and the neighborhoods that resulted from that reval was upsetting,” said Pappalardo. “Those were tough times. I’d never seen our public discourse in Scarsdale so raw, and I hope it never gets to that level again, honestly.”
Pappalardo said the village would learn from the 2016 reval and that whenever another revaluation is necessary, he’s sure the board would reach out to the community and provide information “every step of the way.”
Though the fate of the Freightway garage was being discussed long before Pappalardo was manager, further steps were made under his tenure to try and redevelop the site, which was met with backlash from the community.
Though the project is currently on hold, Pappalardo said he believes the property is “ripe for development,” and he said he hopes the board recognizes the opportunity revitalizing the garage would have.
“I think the board understands that Freightway is certainly an opportunity,” he said. “I would expect that in the near future discussions about development of that site would find their way back to the village board’s agenda.”
Having spent many nights preparing for the board’s business meetings, Pappalardo signed off for the final time June 22 to praise from many members of the community and board.
“I had a terrific career in Scarsdale. I love the community,” said Pappalardo. “I’m just very fortunate that I was able to work in this place for as long as I did.”
