Scarsdale’s Village Manager Stephen Pappalardo has announced he will retire in July.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have worked for the Village of Scarsdale for the past 30+ years and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the Village Board to serve as your Village Manager for the past five,” he said in a statement released Jan. 29. He was deputy village manager prior to taking on the manager position when former village manager Al Gatta retired in June 2015. “My positive professional experiences working for the Village are too numerous to list, as are the many wonderful people I have encountered, many of whom have enriched me and influenced my life both professional and personally. I consider myself fortunate and it has truly been a great career in public service for the Village.”
Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick included a statement in the press release about the manager’s retirement, saying, “Steve’s leadership, professionalism, and fiscal stewardship have not only resulted in the Village of Scarsdale being recognized in municipal government circles as a model for local governance, but his efforts to maintain and enhance Scarsdale’s broader reputation as a great place to live and raise a family have yielded meaningful results in that our local quality of life has continued to remain in the top tier of suburban communities regionally and nationally throughout his over three decades of esteemed public service.” He added, “Steve has been — and will always be — a treasured member of the Scarsdale family.” Although Pappalardo will be retiring this year, he is continuing to work on matters of local importance, especially the 2021-22 annual budget.
He told the village board, “… There is still much Village work to complete over the next five months and I remain fully committed to this effort. My July 12, 2021, retirement date allows for the completion of the FY2021-22 budget process and the close of the finances for FY2020- 21. Both will better inform us toward a path forward for the Village government into the new June 01, 2021, fiscal year and beyond, as we transition from COVID-19 back to normal operations.”
