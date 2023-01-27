Water rate chart 1/27 issue

Water rates were a significant topic of discussion during the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees’ Jan. 24 budget work session.

Village staff continued presenting to the trustees on the status of the “first pass” budget draft for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Staff are proposing a 3% increase in water rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year, and further rate increases will be needed, according to information from water superintendent Vito Gonnella and treasurer Ann Scaglione.

