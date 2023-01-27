Water rates were a significant topic of discussion during the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees’ Jan. 24 budget work session.
Village staff continued presenting to the trustees on the status of the “first pass” budget draft for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Staff are proposing a 3% increase in water rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year, and further rate increases will be needed, according to information from water superintendent Vito Gonnella and treasurer Ann Scaglione.
“We’re coming to you tonight with a recommendation to increase water rates for next year by 3% but that’s not going to be the end of the story,” Scaglione said. “We do have significant needs that we plan on addressing over the next many years and we’re going to have this conversation again very soon.”
There are three tiers of water users: the base rate (up to 50 units per quarter, $3.65 water rate, approximately 75% of water accounts); Tier 1 (51-125 units per quarter, $10.95 water rate, approximately 18% of water accounts); and Tier 2 (more than 125 units per quarter, $12.64 water rate with 3.5x multiplier, approximately 6% of water accounts). One unit of water is equivalent to 748 gallons, Gonnella said.
The proposed rate increase would bring the rates to $3.76 for the base rate, $11.28 for Tier 1 and $13.16 for Tier 2. This would shore up about $200,000 for the water fund, Gonnella said.
According to data provided by Gonnella to the board, the proposed rates for the base rate and Tier 1 will still be slightly lower on average than what other nearby municipalities charge, while Tier 2 is significantly higher.
Gonnella said the rate increase is needed to pay for planned system upgrades.
“An increase in water rates is necessary to help fund our capital improvements projects for our water distribution system, which was based on a water rate study by Woodard & Curran Engineers,” he told the Inquirer.
He also said during the meeting that water use in Scarsdale has been declining, on average, since 2015, which means customers are paying for less water to use the same infrastructure.
Scarsdale’s water is purchased from the New York City water system. In 2022, Scarsdale pumped about 1.135 billion gallons of water, which is about 82 million more than last year, but 140 million less than the 1.275 billion gallons used in 2015.
Scaglione said the “first pass” budget includes improvement work to be done for next year, as well as a recommendation to issue debt for $3 million in needed repairs. It does not take into account future years.
Out of the water pumped so far during the 2022-23 fiscal year, more than 170 million gallons are actually unaccounted for in the system — the water is pumped but never read by a meter, and thus the village is not compensated for it. Gonnella attributed that to leaks in the village’s century-old water system and meters that don’t read low flows.
He said it’s the water department’s goal to lower the amount of unaccounted water in the system, but it’s a difficult task.“We have to try to find all the leaks,” he said.
Water rate hikes have been on the village’s radar for some time — rates already went up 1% last year. In fact, the trustees already approved a 1% water rate increase for the current fiscal year budget, and the Inquirer reported in March 2022 that village staff had sought the increase to pay for infrastructure upgrades, new meters and more.
The village is continuing to upgrade water meters to a radio system, Gonnella said. About 75% of meters in the village already have radios, and the goal is to get to 100% in the next fiscal year, Gonnella told the Inquirer. The radio meters are necessary, he said, to implement a new fixed-network meter reading system.
Included in the “first pass” budget is a request for a water customer service clerk with a salary of around $75,000, which Scaglione said there is an “incredible need” for.
“Right now in the treasurer’s office I have one position that is not even a full-time position that does the water billing,” she said. “It’s always the last priority, which it shouldn’t be.”
The Jan. 24 budget work session continued departmental updates from the previous week. Village staff will continue working on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget for some time; the “second pass” budget is expected to be reviewed Feb. 14. A public hearing on the tentative budget is slated for March 28, and the final budget is scheduled to be adopted April 25. The budget must be adopted by May 1.
